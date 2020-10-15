CORONAVIRUS NEWS: No parade for 2021 National Cherry Blossom Festival | More Va. colleges adjusting spring break | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » SEE IT: Astros' Dusty…

SEE IT: Astros’ Dusty Baker shows off dance moves after Correa walk-off homer

Quinton Mayo | @NBCSWashington

October 15, 2020, 9:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Astros’ Dusty Baker shows off dance moves after walk-off homer originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Somehow, someway, the Houston Astros won Thursday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-3, to remain alive in the AL Championship Series. It took a Carlos Correa homer with one out in the ninth inning but the Astros are still very much in the mix.

As the team was celebrating the walk-off victory, Astros manager Dusty Baker busted out some smooth dance moves — Moves that were impressively executed by a 71-year old man.

71-years-old! 

Not only did the solo shot win Houston the game but help them stave off elimination.

The series now sits at 3-2 in favor of the Rays with a Game 6 coming on Friday. Entering their fourth straight year in the ALCS, the Astros are trying to join the 2004 Boston Red Sox as the only teams to come back from a 3-0 deficit in a best-of-seven series — Clubs leading 3-0 in a best-of-seven postseason series are 37-1.

Baker led the Washington Nationals to 192 wins and two postseason appearances during his time in the nation’s capital.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, NBC Sports Washington. Sign up for NBC Sports Washington’s free email subscription today.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up