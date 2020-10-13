Report: No team has called Washington about trading for QB Dwayne Haskins

Report: No team has called Washington about trading for Haskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The future of Dwayne…

The future of Dwayne Haskins in Washington is bleak, but it doesn’t appear that the quarterback will be moving on from the Burgundy and Gold anytime soon.

So far, no team has called Washington about potentially trading for the 23-year-old quarterback, according to ESPN’s John Keim.

Keim also reported that Haskins and his camp have not requested a trade, either.

This past weekend, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that multiple members within Washington’s organization believe Haskins will be traded prior to the Nov. 3 deadline.

Some within the organization also believe Haskins is not a good fit for head coach Ron Rivera, according to Canfora, and that he was only named the team’s starter originally because he was a favorite of owner Dan Snyder.

Haskins — the 15th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft — started the first four games of Washington’s 2020 season before he was benched in favor of Kyle Allen ahead of Week 5. Haskins was not just moved to the bench; he was relegated to third on the depth chart behind Allen and Alex Smith.

Since benching Haskins, Rivera has stated multiple times that it’s not necessarily an indictment on the quarterback himself. Rather, Allen knows the offensive system better than Haskins currently does, and the lousy NFC East gives Washington an unexpected chance at the postseason.

Haskins’ situation in Washington remains murky at best. A lot can change between now and Nov. 3, but it looks as if the 23-year-old QB is stuck in Washington for now.