Report: Los Angeles Clippers hire Tyronn Lue to five-year head coaching deal

Report: Clippers hire Tyronn Lue to five-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

17 days. That’s how long it took for the Los Angeles Clippers to hire a replacement for former head coach Doc Rivers.

The speed in which the transition was finalized is likely due to the fact that Clippers assistant, Tyronn Lue is slated to take over as head coach on a five-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Lue, 43, tallied a .607 winning percentage as head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2019, coaching them to a championship in 2015 as well.

Lue was a highly sought after head coaching candidate this offseason, being pursued by the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans before accepting this position.

It’s clear the Clippers were upset with how their season ended with a roster comprised of two stars, Paule George and Kawhi Leonard, and believe Lue gives them the best chance to improve upon a disappointing 2019-20 season.