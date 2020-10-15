Report: Le’Veon Bell to sign 1-year deal with Kansas City Chiefs

Report: Le'Veon Bell to sign with Kansas City Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The rich seem to be…

The rich seem to be getting richer as free agent running back Le’Veon Bell told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler that he plans on signing with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The contract is a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Bell, a three-time Pro Bowler, was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday after signing a four-year, $52.5 million contract with the team just 19 months prior. Bell never rushed for over 100 yards during his time in the Big Apple and stories about his bouts with Jets head coach Adam Gase emerged seemingly every week.

In 17 games with the Jets, Bell rushed for just 863 yards and three touchdowns.

The Chiefs could definitely benefit from some above average running back play as they currently sit at 13th in the league in rushing at 119 yards per game and 10th at 4.5 yards per carry. Since Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s incredible week one performance on the ground, the Chiefs are 19th in the league in rushing and don’t have a single rushing touchdown from a running back.