Ravens are the most consistent team in the NFL, according to this stat

Ravens are most consistent team in NFL, according to this stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington There has been…

Ravens are most consistent team in NFL, according to this stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There has been a lot of hand-wringing by Ravens fans in the early weeks of the 2020 NFL season about how the offense has regressed from its record-setting pace in 2019.

Some of it is justified, as the offense does look more out of sorts than last season, and the numbers back that up. But the offense was never going to perfectly match 2019’s output.

Despite the erratic start on the surface, one number does stand out to show how consistent the team has actually been through Week 5.

According to the Ravens themselves, Baltimore is the only team in the NFL to score in every quarter this season. Some of that includes defensive touchdowns and field goals, so it’s not as if the offense is firing on all cylinders. In fact, the Ravens lead the NFL in defensive scores since Don “Wink” Martindale took over as coordinator in 2018, with 11.

Still, for a team that is far off the offensive pace of some other teams so far, it’s impressive to see that none of them have matched the Ravens’ ability to keep putting points on the board, even when not at their best.

Even while working to develop their passing game, the Ravens have also stayed consistent to their identity. They’ve scored at least 20 points while rushing for at least 100 yards in 28 straight games — since the game before Lamar Jackson’s first start. This active streak has already shattered the NFL record, which was previously 15 games.

Whether the points have come on the ground, from their expanding passing game or with the defense on the field, the Ravens have managed to keep putting them on the board in all 20 quarters they’ve played this season.

It’s something no other NFL team can claim this season, and it’s one more reason why they deserve to be at or near the top of most power rankings despite a slower start than some expected from the reigning NFL MVP.

The Ravens will look to continue this impressive streak Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.