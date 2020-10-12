CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus surges in key battleground states | WHO study finds remdesivir didn’t help patients | Latest test results in DC region
President Barack Obama congratulates Alex Smith on his return

Nick Ashooh | @NBCSWashington

October 12, 2020, 3:42 PM

Add former president Barack Obama to the list of people impressed with Alex Smith’s return to the NFL. 

Monday, after Smith played his first game in 693 days after recovering from that well-documented broken leg, Obama tweeted out congratulations to the Washington quarterback.

With many people taking notice, it’s clear Smith’s journey back inspired so many. 

Forget what his numbers were, or how bad the offensive line was, or the weather. The fact the Smith set foot on a field after almost losing his leg was a story that reached far and wide, and this comeback couldn’t have happened to a more well-liked and respected guy.  

