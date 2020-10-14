Maryland ultrarunner completes record-breaking 189-mile trek down C&O Canal Towpath

Maryland ultrarunner completes record-breaking 189-mile trek originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Maryland ultrarunner Lindsey Weaver recently completed a run…

Maryland ultrarunner Lindsey Weaver recently completed a run she will never forget.

In late September, Weaver finished a 304K (189-mile) run from Cumberland, Md. to Washington, D.C. — a trek called the C&O Canal Towpath — in record-breaking time.

The feat was completed in two days, five hours and 39 minutes, which is the fastest time by any woman ever on the C&O Canal Towpath Trail. That’s about 53 hours.

Weaver’s run was supported, according to Running Magazine, meaning she had a crew that aided her throughout the journey with logistics. The entire trek was relatively flat, which helped Weaver out tremendously.

What a freakin’ amazing weekend! I cannot begin to express just how grateful I am for the awesome community of friends and family who came out to support my running adventure! Sure, I had a goal that I wanted to achieve, but the true joy of that weekend was sharing the experience with all of the wonderful people who supported me along the way. I couldn’t have done this without them! #blessedwiththebest #FKT #FastestKnownTime @chesapeakeandohiocanal

Nonetheless, this is an incredible achievement Weaver should be proud of forever. She has run five ultramarathons in 2020 alone.