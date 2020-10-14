Kyle Allen cleared and back as Washington QB1, per source originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Kyle Allen has been…

Kyle Allen has been medically cleared for practice and should start at quarterback for the Washington Football Team this Sunday in New York, a source told NBC Sports Washington.

That also means veteran signal caller Alex Smith will be the backup quarterback and for the second-straight game Dwayne Haskins will be inactive as the third-string QB.



Allen played reasonably well in the first half of last Sunday’s loss to Los Angeles before taking a big shot just before halftime that forced him out of the game. At that point Allen had completed 69 percent of his passes for 74 yards and ran for a touchdown.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera made clear after the loss to the Rams that Allen would remain starter if he got medically cleared.

At 1-4, Washington desperately needs a win to quiet the quarterback controversy that never seems to end for the Burgundy and Gold. The team is also still remarkably in the hunt for an NFC East title as Dallas leads the division with just two wins and the Cowboys just lost starting QB Dak Prescott for the season with a broken ankle.

Allen started 12 games for Carolina last year with Rivera as head coach and in offensive coordinator Scott Turner’s system. Washington traded a fifth-round pick this off-season to acquire Allen, who came into the league undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Panthers.