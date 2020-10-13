Jason Wright, WFT create DMVotes initiatives ahead of general election

Washington FT creates DMVotes initiatives ahead of election originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington With October 13 marking the last…

With October 13 marking the last day for residents in Maryland, Virginia and Washington D.C. to register to vote for the general election on November 3, the Washington Football Team has unveiled its DMVotes platform as it aims to have all local citizens participate in the upcoming election.

In a press release, the team explained that the DMVotes initiative “brings together various partners to hold voter initiatives with a mission of ensuring everyone across D.C., Maryland and Virginia “Get in the Game” and casts their ballot on or before November 3rd.”

Tuesday is the team’s final “Turnout Tuesday” at FedExField in which the stadium is transformed into a “voter engagement destination” that will allow fans to register, request an absentee ballot and learn more about the upcoming election and the voting procedures amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Given my family’s history in social activism and civil rights, participating in the democratic process is personally important to me. My living and long passed ancestors were locked up, bled, and died for this right,” Washington Football Team president Jason Wright. “This is bigger than football. We are the team that represents the Capitol region, so it is important to our players on the field and everyone in the front office that we lead in voting, equity and justice, and that we have representation across the DMV. I am so proud to be a part of an organization that puts the community first and so very grateful to our partners who are going to help us attain unprecedented election turnout and do so safely.”

“Voter registration is a priority for me and the Washington Football Team because we believe that everyone has a voice and it’s important that everybody votes and has a say in who runs our country, our states, our city, and our communities,” head coach Ron Rivera said. “Just knowing so many people who worked and committed and fought and died to give us the opportunity to vote and impact our world, our country and our community, I think it’s more than our right; it’s our duty to cast our ballots.”

Following the registration deadline, the organization will continue to promote voting leading up to November 3.

During Washington’s October 25 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, the team will use the opportunity to encourage early voting through the “DMVotes Game.” PSA’s featuring players and coaches will be released to explain the importance of voting and what it means to them. All players on Washington’s roster are registered for the election.

Come Election Day, FedExField will serve as a Voting Center for those in Prince George’s County for those looking to vote in person. The Washington Football team will also “create a voter information station outside of the Washington Mystics’ home court at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Southeast D.C. and plans to develop a similar space near the Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, VA.”

In addition to that, the team will work with the Capitals, Wizards, Nationals, NBC Washington and NBC Sports Washington to promote voting. The organization has also partnered with Chef Jose Andres’ nonprofit, “Chefs to the Polls” to hand out meals to workers at election centers and World Central Kitchen. Washington is working with Lyft to provide discounted rides to the polls and voting centers, as well.

For more information on the initiatives, fans can check out the DMVotes section of the team website.