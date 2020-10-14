Balanced Fund 14115.51 – .46 + 1.02 + 5.97 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2420.72 + .07 + .86 + 9.14 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 14115.51 – .46 + 1.02 + 5.97

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2420.72 + .07 + .86 + 9.14

Emerging Markets 378.96 – .35 + 1.69 + 3.78

Equity Income Fund 13110.45 – .45 + 1.04 – 4.11

GNMA 783.62 – .12 + 3.00

General Municipal Debt 1450.27 + .07 + 1.86

Gold Fund 446.88 + 1.07 + 6.49 + 40.82

High Current Yield 2347.62 – .04 + .54 – .08

High Yield Municipal 672.64 + .03 + .17 – .20

International Fund 1996.93 – .31 + .98 – .69

Science and Technology Fund 4227.75 – .60 + 3.52 + 31.81

Short Investment Grade 386.20 + .05 + .16 + 3.38

Short Municipal 191.88 + .01 + 1.28

US Government 744.01 + .06 + .41 + 7.90

