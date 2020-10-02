Balanced Fund 13799.53 – .35 + 1.13 + 3.60 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2406.00 – .18 – .19 + 8.47 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13799.53 – .35 + 1.13 + 3.60

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2406.00 – .18 – .19 + 8.47

Emerging Markets 363.44 – .73 + 1.75 – .47

Equity Income Fund 12676.77 – .15 + 1.53 – 7.29

GNMA 784.82 + .02 + .18 + 3.15

General Municipal Debt 1454.17 – .05 – .19 + 2.13

Gold Fund 425.90 – 1.23 + 1.75 + 34.21

High Current Yield 2315.28 – .05 + .86 – 1.45

High Yield Municipal 673.60 – .01 – .16 – .06

International Fund 1939.92 – .57 + 1.40 – 3.53

Science and Technology Fund 3974.26 – 1.36 + 2.50 + 23.91

Short Investment Grade 385.30 – .04 + .03 + 3.14

Short Municipal 191.89 – .02 – .03 + 1.29

US Government 745.95 – .04 – .16 + 8.19

