Balanced Fund 13799.53 – .35 + 1.13 + 3.60
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2406.00 – .18 – .19 + 8.47
Emerging Markets 363.44 – .73 + 1.75 – .47
Equity Income Fund 12676.77 – .15 + 1.53 – 7.29
GNMA 784.82 + .02 + .18 + 3.15
General Municipal Debt 1454.17 – .05 – .19 + 2.13
Gold Fund 425.90 – 1.23 + 1.75 + 34.21
High Current Yield 2315.28 – .05 + .86 – 1.45
High Yield Municipal 673.60 – .01 – .16 – .06
International Fund 1939.92 – .57 + 1.40 – 3.53
Science and Technology Fund 3974.26 – 1.36 + 2.50 + 23.91
Short Investment Grade 385.30 – .04 + .03 + 3.14
Short Municipal 191.89 – .02 – .03 + 1.29
US Government 745.95 – .04 – .16 + 8.19
