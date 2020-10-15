Coastal Carolina breaks out Kirk Cousins’ ‘You like that!’ after historic win

Coastal Carolina breaks out ‘You like that!’ after historic win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington There was plenty to…

Coastal Carolina breaks out ‘You like that!’ after historic win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

There was plenty to like about Coastal Carolina Wednesday night.

First, they improved to 4-0 on the year by beating No. 21 Louisiana Lafayette 30-27, which was their first time beating a top 25 team in program history.

Then during their celebration, as documented on video, senior long snapper CJ Shrimpf went up to the camera and delivered one of the most popular football phrases in recent memory: “You like that!”

It was of course Kirk Cousins who originally coined the phrase after a comeback win over the Buccaneers in 2015. Some had their doubts about Cousins taking over as Washington’s full-time starting quarterback after the team started 2-4 on the year.

Cousins responded by completing 33-of-40 passes for 317 yards and three touchdowns to get his team back on track. It was one of the best games of his career, so he was certainly feeling good walking through the tunnels of FedExField.

Washington would then go 6-3 to close out the year, including four straight wins down the stretch to make the playoffs at 9-7. They’d eventually lose to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, but that season was an overall success. Washington hasn’t been to the playoffs since.

Download and subscribe to the Washington Football Talk podcast

The phrase has followed Cousins everywhere since it left his mouth in 2015, and while players like Richard Sherman have mocked him with it, he got to break it out again last season following a stunning playoff victory over the Saints in new Orleans.

With any luck, “You like that” will never go away.