ELECTION NEWS: DC voter guide | Md. voter guide | Va. voter guide | Why do we still have Electoral College?
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:25 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Biden vows to unify and save country; Trump hits Midwest

The Latest: Trump heaping attention on 1 Nebraska district

Biden faces challenges in quickly combating the pandemic

Barrett sworn in at court as issues important to Trump await

Justice Thomas’ wife boosts unsupported claims against Biden

Melania Trump slams Biden, Dems in first solo campaign stop

Voters in some states unable to cast early ballots in person

Pompeo brings anti-China roadshow to Indian Ocean islands

Collins votes against Barrett, heads home to save Senate job

AP FACT CHECK: Trump sees voting chaos that does not exist

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

GSA, DoD try again to get multi-billion dollar cloud contract up and running

Now hiring: Fully remote federal employees?

The newest batch of Presidential Innovation Fellows

OPM tells workforce the merger with GSA is off, but new concerns arise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up