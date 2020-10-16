All better? Dwayne Haskins back at Washington Football practice facility

All better? Haskins back at Washington Football practice facility originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington After missing a game and…

After missing a game and two practices with a stomach issue, Dwayne Haskins is back with the Washington Football Team on Friday for meetings.

After missing a game and two practices with a stomach issue, Dwayne Haskins is back with the Washington Football Team on Friday for meetings.

Haskins started the first four games of the season for Washington before getting benched after a Week 4 loss to the Ravens. In the time since he was benched, Haskins developed the stomach issue and missed practice time and last week’s loss to the Rams.

It’s not like Haskins would have played in that game, however, as he moved from the starting quarterback to third-string. Washington head coach Ron Rivera made the decision to move Kyle Allen to starting quarterback and put veteran QB Alex Smith in the backup role.

That meant third-string for Haskins, the 15th overall pick last year, and third-string means inactive on game days.

What happens next between Washington and Haskins will be interesting to watch. There is some speculation that Haskins could be moved before the NFL Trade Deadline in early November, but Rivera refused to discuss any “football business” speaking with reporters earlier this week.