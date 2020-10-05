5 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy in November

As we enter the homestretch of 2020, many investors may be quite fatigued. After the endless news coverage of the…

As we enter the homestretch of 2020, many investors may be quite fatigued.

After the endless news coverage of the pandemic and the U.S. elections, it might seem tempting to just tune out in November and coast into the new year. However, many stocks are in significantly different positions than even just a few months ago. If you wait until 2021 to retune your portfolio, you may find yourself stuck in some troublesome positions — and, more importantly, miss out on some good opportunities right now.

If you are an income investor determined to keep on top of your portfolio, these five stocks are worth a look right now:

— Berkshire Hills Bancorp (ticker: BHLB)

— Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

— Olin Corp. (OLN)

— Ryder System (R)

— Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

Current yield: 3.81%

Berkshire Hills is a holding company for Berkshire Bank, founded in 1846 and serving the Northeast U.S. through about 130 full-service branches.

Regional banks in general have been a bit battered by the pandemic, as rising unemployment and slowing economic activity weigh on consumer credit and small business loans. However, states served by BHLB like New York and Connecticut have done much better than other regions — and as a result, Berkshire Hills just posted blowout third-quarter earnings in late October that sent the stock soaring 12% the next day.

BHLB’s resilience in tough times, coupled with a generous yield, makes this a stock to watch.

Ethan Allen Interiors (ETH)

Current yield: 5%

In the age of abundant e-commerce options like Wayfair ( W) and Overstock.com ( OSTK), it’s easy to overlook traditional furniture stores like Ethan Allen.

However, the $400 million high-end furniture company has done quite well in recent months thanks to the pandemic forcing more folks to hang out at home and shop for items to dress up their living room or new home office. ETH did skip a dividend payment immediately after the first wave of the pandemic created such uncertainty, but management quickly reinstated that payment — and in addition to once again offering a big payout, shares are up about 70% from their April low, including a surge of about 20% in the last 30 days.

Whatever its troubles earlier this year, ETH is clearly back on the right track.

Olin Corp. (OLN)

Current yield: 4.73%

Specialty chemical firm Olin may not be as big as some other names in the sector, but with a focused operation on epoxies and vinyls, it’s doing pretty well right now thanks to strong baseline sales to mature customers.

A lot of investors like to make a fuss over OLN’s Winchester ammunition arm, which is admittedly volatile with operations and could be under scrutiny if Democrats focus on gun control in the coming years. However, that segment accounted for less than 11% of fiscal 2019 sales, so even changes on this front are unlikely to upend the stock.

Considering shares have surged about 40% in the last three months, investors should have confidence in the direction of OLN in November.

Ryder System (R)

Current yield: 4.42%

Ryder is well know from its heyday of yellow box trucks and semi rigs on American highways.

The brand has moved beyond just trucking sales and rentals to become a global logistics powerhouse with digital tools like inventory management and package tracking. Needless to say, as e-commerce is broadly on the rise and the pandemic has prompted a heck of a lot more shopping from home, logistics firms like Ryder are in the right place at the right time.

You may recognize Ryder as a holdover from last month after a nearly 20% rise for shares in October. The fact this stock offers a dividend that is double the typical S&P 500 company is icing on the cake.

Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

Current yield: 3.74%

Another regional bank that has outperformed expectations lately is Sierra, a $300 million commercial bank headquartered in Porterville, California, with only about 40 full-service branches and roughly 500 employees.

Regional banks are more exposed to local spending trends, which is a double-edged sword. Thankfully, BSRR is enjoying a stronger consumer and business environment than many of its peers in other harder-hit communities. Case in point: BSRR just topped earnings estimates significantly in October, the fourth time in the last four quarters it has done so.

This is clearly a stock that is on firm footing, and with banking regulators naturally watching its balance sheet, investors can have high confidence that its dividend is sustainable in 2021.

