21 Top Romantic Getaways in Ohio

Whether you’re stressed out at work or need a break from the kids, there’s never a bad time to plan…

Whether you’re stressed out at work or need a break from the kids, there’s never a bad time to plan and book a romantic getaway. Those who live in Ohio or elsewhere in the Midwest may be overwhelmed by the options available and struggling to figure out where to go or what to do. Don’t worry: U.S. News found numerous romantic nooks all across the Buckeye State, ranging from charming inns and unique yurts to beautiful state parks and towns full of fun dining options and things to do. It’s time to take that vacation and get reacquainted with your significant other at one of these incredibly romantic escapes.

Romantic Getaways in Ohio:

— Inn Walden

— Carlisle Inn of Sugarcreek

— Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls

— Columbus

— Belamere Suites Ohio

— Cherry Ridge Retreat

— The Inn at Honey Run

— Geneva-on-the-Lake

— Gervasi Vineyard

— Hocking Hills State Park

— The Mohicans

— Murphin Ridge Inn

— Cleveland

— Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center

— Ravenwood Castle

— Cincinnati

— Berlin Resort

— The Timbrook Guesthouse

— Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn & Cottages

— Nomad Ridge at The Wilds

— The Victorian Tudor Inn

Inn Walden: Aurora

Featuring a relaxing salon and spa with a variety of treatments and amenities like soft bath towels and complimentary evening snacks, Inn Walden is an excellent choice for a relaxing couples retreat. The setting is scenic: Inn Walden is located in Ohio’s countryside, about 30 miles southeast of Cleveland. The spa is impressive: You can book individual massages, facials, body treatments and more, or opt for the couples package that includes a spa suite with a fireplace and a Jacuzzi. And the staff is excellent, according to previous visitors: Many commend the friendliness, kindness and sincerity of the hotel’s employees.

When it comes to romance, the accommodations — all spacious suites — do not disappoint. Many rooms have fireplaces (perfect for relaxing with your sweetheart), and some have deep tubs (ideal for soaking in). Guests staying here also have access to a golf course and yoga classes, and can enjoy fine dining at The Barn restaurant. Those looking for other things to do can go on a romantic stroll along the trails at nearby Tinkers Creek State Nature Preserve or hop in the car and check out a local brewery, such as Headtrip Brewery or Hop Tree Brewing.

Carlisle Inn of Sugarcreek: Sugarcreek

This quaint inn’s homey touches make guests feel welcome in Ohio’s Amish country. The cozy rooms are equipped with handmade beds, jigsaw puzzles and either a porch or balcony. Some accommodation types even come with an in-room, two-person hot tub and a fireplace. Complimentary breakfast is part of your stay at the Carlisle Inn of Sugarcreek, and so are evening snacks like popcorn and cookies. If you really want to unwind, consider booking an in-room couples spa treatment. Recent guests raved about this hotel’s charm, the clean and comfortable rooms, and the top-notch staff.

A stay here also makes for a great jumping-off point to experience the Amish way of life: See a wholesome show at the Ohio Star Theater, then enjoy an Amish country meal at the Dutch Valley Restaurant. Don’t forget to peruse the meat, cheese and Amish pantry staples like apple butter for sale at the Dutch Valley Market and browse the home decor, clothing and more at Dutch Valley Gifts. If you and your sweetheart are into antiques, a few shops just west of the Carlisle Inn might pique your interest.

Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls: Logan

[IMAGE]

The serene woodland setting and the unique accommodation options at the Inn & Spa at Cedar Falls are just two reasons why this property stands out as a top romantic getaway. This hotel is set on 75 acres and is surrounded by the trees of Hocking Hills State Park. Visitors can choose to stay in a luxury cabin, a glammed-up yurt, a comfortable cottage, a bed-and-breakfast guest room or a private lodge. Recent duos recommended a cottage or yurt for extra seclusion and time to reconnect. The cottages include two-person whirlpool tubs and plush robes, and many feature porches with rocking chairs. Meanwhile, the circular yurts are compact and cozy, with king-sized beds and plenty of natural light.

As far as activities, couples can partake in spa treatments, go for a relaxing drive and admire the incredible scenery on various hikes through the state park. When it’s time for a meal, the on-site Kindred Spirits restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner — which twosomes can enjoy in the cozy tavern, fireside lounge or rooftop garden.

Columbus

Ohio’s capital city is home to plenty of romantic escapes, eateries and activities — you just need to know where to go. The quaint German Village is a must-see: You can experience this section of Columbus on a food or walking tour, or simply explore the area’s parks, distinct architecture, shops and restaurants on your own. Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens is another top attraction ideal for a stroll with your sweetheart. The conservatory hosts seasonal events, and its land is filled with flowers, greenery, light installations and beautiful Chihuly glass displays. For a romantic date night dinner on the town, make a reservation at The Refectory for a mix of contemporary American and classic French food, sit down to share tapas at Barcelona Restaurant & Bar or savor an exquisite Italian meal at Z Cucina di Spirito.

When it comes to staying the night, Hotel LeVeque, Autograph Collection is set in the center of the city and offers classy and comfortable room and suite options. Featuring cozy rooms and floor-to-ceiling windows that show off views of the city, Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph is another excellent central option near many top restaurants and bars. This hotel is also a short walk from Goodale Park and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. If you’re looking for a more intimate stay, check out Harrison House Bed & Breakfast, which occupies a historic Queen Anne Victorian home. For more accommodation options, see the Best Hotels in Columbus.

[Read: The Best Places to Visit in Ohio.]

Belamere Suites Ohio: Perrysburg

Located less than 13 miles southwest of Toledo, Belamere Suites Ohio might be exactly what you envision when you think of a romantic retreat. The all-suite accommodations include a variety of amenities, such as private heated swimming pools, two-person whirlpool tubs, saunas and fireplaces — and staff members can even decorate the hot tub area or bed with candles and rose petals. The boutique hotel also offers other romantic add-on items you can pay to have delivered to your room, including chocolate-covered strawberries, Champagne, a charcuterie board, velour bathrobes and etched love locks to attach to the property’s Jant Sweetheart Bridge. A complimentary breakfast of muffins, danishes, juice and coffee will be delivered to your suite each morning at your preferred time. In addition to luxurious rooms, guests can enjoy in-room massages or the hotel can arrange private helicopter rides (both for an additional fee). Previous couples said this is the perfect spot for a romantic getaway to celebrate an anniversary, a babymoon or just because. Several also praised the suites’ spacious layouts and appreciated the private indoor pools.

While there’s no on-site dining, there are plenty of romantic options for a meal nearby: Basil Pizza & Wine Bar and Mancy’s Steakhouse are two recommendations , depending on what type of food you’re looking for.

Cherry Ridge Retreat: New Plymouth

Couples can expect swanky cabins amid the scenic beauty of 140-plus acres of private forested land at Cherry Ridge Retreat. The property, which sits a little more than 60 miles southeast of Columbus, boasts luxury romantic cabin rentals with views of the woods or water. Each cabin has a distinct look and amenities: Ravine’s Edge is a darling stone and stucco house that comes equipped with a porch hot tub, a gas fireplace and a two-person shower with dual rainfall showerheads; The Observatory features a private outdoor swimming pool, a hot tub, a telescope, a massive two-person shower and a living room with a vaulted ceiling and forest views; and the Oak Ridge cabin includes a hammock, a movie room with oversized massage chairs, a dual-sided fireplace in the living room and master bedroom, and a private gazebo equipped with a hot tub. All cabins include heating and air conditioning, plus Aveda bath products. Visitors can also book in-cabin massages.

Travelers say the privacy at Cherry Ridge Retreat is unparalleled, making for a quiet and enjoyable stay. And outside the rooms, couples can explore the miles of trails that surround the property. Other popular activities partners might want to experience together include going horseback riding through nature and sampling local wines at Le Petit Chevalier Vineyards and Farm Winery.

The Inn at Honey Run: Millersburg

Featuring 25 unique rooms, two cottages and 12 “honeycomb” accommodations, The Inn at Honey Run has no shortage of swoon-worthy lodging options. The inn says its honeycombs are some of the “most sought-after” room types thanks to their features: These architecturally distinct rooms are built into the land and surrounded by stone, and come equipped with gas fireplaces and patios overlooking the rolling hills. Guests who stay in the honeycombs can also enjoy complimentary evening appetizers and wine in the on-site lounge.

Couples have plenty of on-site activities they can enjoy, including hiking along the bucolic trails, bird-watching and exploring the exhibits at the inn’s open-air art museum. If twosomes would like to fit in some relaxation, the comfortable lounge area is the perfect spot to curl up with a good book or a cocktail in front of the fireplace. The Inn at Honey Run’s Tarragon restaurant receives high marks from previous diners for its fine dining atmosphere and delectable cuisine. Additionally, past visitors appreciated the inn’s quiet location in Millersburg, amid Ohio’s Amish country.

Geneva-on-the-Lake

Geneva-on-the-Lake is set in northeastern Ohio on the banks of Lake Erie, about 50 miles northeast of Cleveland. This beautiful lakeside town is popular in the summer months thanks to its numerous outdoor activities: Visitors can go boating, kayaking or canoeing on the lake, relax on the beaches and more. The area also hosts numerous events throughout the year, such as summer concerts, pub crawls and a covered bridge festival. Some top romantic activities couples can enjoy together include a spa day at the Spa at The Lakehouse Inn (treatments range from massages to body scrubs to facials) and a tour of the nearby wineries.

Two top accommodation choices in this area are The Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, which features plenty of amenities (think: bike rentals, pools and covered bridge tours) and cozy accommodations, and The Lakehouse Inn, which boasts beautiful lake views and delicious on-site dining.

Gervasi Vineyard: Canton

[IMAGE]

Gervasi Vineyard is an idyllic 55-acre winery and resort about 5 miles north of Canton. Appealing particularly to lovers of food and wine, Gervasi Vineyard is home to romantic Tuscan-inspired villas, boutique hotel suites and The Farmhouse standalone residence. Twosomes will likely prefer a stay in The Villas or The Casa, where accommodations feature fireplaces, heated floors, patios and complimentary continental breakfast.

Outside the accommodations, guests can enjoy live music acts almost daily. Plus, the property occasionally hosts yoga classes and pet-friendly events. However, the resort’s main draws are its exceptional dining and drinking options. Gervasi Vineyard features a portfolio of more than 30 different wine varietals ranging in tastes and flavors. Visitors can sample everything from bold reds to sweet white dessert wines — and everything in between. When it’s time to dine, couples can relax outside on the patio at The Piazza, sit down to savor Italian cuisine at The Bistro or try light American fare at The Crush House. Meanwhile, The Still House acts as a cafe by day (offering coffee, pastries, snacks and more) and a cocktail lounge by night, a perfect spot to cuddle up for a nightcap. Both locals and out-of-state visitors alike highly recommend a visit to Gervasi Vineyard, saying it is a relaxing escape complete with great food and wine.

Hocking Hills State Park: Logan

Sprawling Hocking Hills State Park in southeastern Ohio is full of fun outdoor activities for couples to tackle together. Biking, hiking, boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing and golfing are all popular things to do. More romantic endeavors twosomes can enjoy include horseback riding through the forest, zip lining while soaking up scenic views (during the day) or flying among the stars (in the moonlight), and relaxing during a spa day at one of the local spas or wellness centers.

You and your significant other can camp in a tent or a recreational vehicle at one of several available campgrounds, such as High Rock Hideaways, Serenity Hills Campground, Hocking Hills Campground or Hocking River RV Park. If you prefer more amenities, highly regarded lodging options include the Chalets in Hocking Hills, which offer an array of rentals, including A-frames and cozy cabins, and the Gladiola Tiny House, which comes outfitted with a full bath, a kitchenette and a loft bed, plus large windows to admire your surroundings, an outdoor deck and a fire pit.

The Mohicans: Glenmont

An excellent spot for a private getaway, T he Mohicans offers a collection of unique cabins and treehouse accommodations set in the wilderness of Ohio, about halfway between Columbus and Cleveland. Those couples looking for a truly secluded stay will appreciate the remote nature of the property’s treehouses. While each treehouse is a bit different, they all come equipped with at least one king- or queen-sized bed, indoor toilets and sweeping forest views. Some treehouses feature outdoor showers — a highlight for some previous visitors — while others include full indoor bathrooms.

A few of the more romantic options include the Moonlight Treehouse, which features cozy interiors with soft fabrics and a deck to enjoy a cup of coffee and drinks; the modern Tin Shed Treehouse, which provides large windows for unparalleled forest views and can only be accessed via a spiral staircase to a swaying bridge; and the Little Red Treehouse, which offers a beautiful stained-glass window and a small wraparound deck with a seating area. While relaxation and reconnection should certainly be on any agenda during a stay here, those looking for other things to do can go hiking in the nearby state parks or take to the trees for a zip line tour.

[See: The World’s Best Treehouse Hotels.]

Murphin Ridge Inn: West Union

Murphin Ridge Inn is a small bed-and-breakfast set on 142 acres in southern Ohio, about 70 miles southeast of Cincinnati. Couples have their pick of three different types of accommodation options: rooms at the inn, rooms in the Amish House or cabins. According to previous guests, the cabins have the most romantic feel thanks to their amenities, which include whirlpool tubs, fireplaces and porches with rocking chairs.

The inn welcomes visitors year-round, with different activities for different seasons. During the warmer months, you and your sweetheart can play tennis, croquet and shuffleboard, or go for a dip in the pool. Hiking trails abound nearby as well — and the inn’s chef can even pack you a picnic to take. Come wintertime, you can snuggle up by the outdoor fire and book an in-room massage. You may also want to explore some of the nearby Amish stores, which sell goods like cheese, pies, cookies, cakes, wooden furniture and artwork.

Cleveland

While the city of Cleveland is bustling, it enjoys a scenic setting on the southern banks of Lake Erie. One of the most romantic ways to take in the view is by admiring a colorful sunset with your significant other. Grab some snacks and charcuterie from West Side Market, pack a picnic and head to Edgewater Beach to cuddle up with your loved one as you watch the sun dip below the horizon. You can also get a taste of the city’s cuisine scene on a food tour. If you prefer a more upscale dining experience, check out the tasting menu at Dante or head to Luca Italian Cuisine for delectable modern Italian dishes and alfresco seating with city views. For activities, you and your sweetheart can spend a few hours hiking, biking or strolling through Cleveland’s numerous parks, or enjoy a dose of culture during a visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame or the Cleveland Museum of Art.

Some of the top hotels in Cleveland are also some of the most swoon-worthy: The Kimpton Schofield Hotel features spacious accommodations and offers in-room spa services and complimentary evening wine hours. There’s also the Metropolitan at The 9, Autograph Collection, which is home to a variety of modern room options, as well as a swanky rooftop lounge and a cozy cocktail bar within a century-old bank vault.

Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center: College Corner

Overlooking Acton Lake in southwestern Ohio, this resort offers plenty of choices for traveling pairs, including rooms, luxury suites, couples cabins and premier cabins. While the rooms and suites are more typical in nature, providing coffee makers, minifridges and (in some cases) balconies, the couples cabins were made for a romantic Ohio getaway. These feature gas fireplaces, full kitchens, charcoal grills and fire pits, in addition to a cozy interior. A few cabins are pet-friendly as well. Hueston Woods Lodge & Conference Center also offers add-ons like the Romance in the Woods Package, which includes a fruit and cheese board, wine and a movie rental, and A Taste of Hueston, which offers on-site dining credits.

Speaking of dining, the on-site options include The Smokehouse at Hueston Woods Lodge, where you can admire lake views or cozy up to the stone fireplace while enjoying your meal, and the Johnny Appleseed Lounge, which serves creative cocktails, appetizers and pizza. The poolside Outback Shack is open seasonally for light bites and drinks. Adventurous activities await as well: You and your sweetheart can go hiking, play golf, go swimming and enjoy a hayride.

Ravenwood Castle: New Plymouth

[IMAGE]

Fit for kings and queens alike, Ravenwood Castle makes for quite a royal stay. Ravenwood Castle touts a “charming setting” and “medieval flair,” and houses a variety of romantic room types for amorous duos. Accommodations all have fun names (think: Rapunzel’s Tower, The Duke’s Dungeon, the King Arthur Suite, the Candlemaker’s Cottage and the Silversmith’s House) and are uniquely decorated. In-room amenities vary, but if you’re looking to dial up the romance, book a room with a fireplace to cuddle up by or one with a porch to relax on. Recent lodgers raved about the romantic guest suites and said the hotel staff is incredible. Keep in mind, a two-night minimum stay is required for weekends and other minimum stay requirements apply seasonally.

One perk you can expect during a stay here is complimentary breakfast. Additionally, the property is home to the Great Hall, where you can grab a buffet-style dinner, and the Raven’s Roost Pub, which is perfect for drinks and pub fare. Ravenwood Castle also hosts murder mystery parties, which could be an interesting and fun way to spend date night.

Cincinnati

Many of Cincinnati’s top attractions can be fun to experience with your significant other by your side. You can peruse the beautiful paintings, sculptures, photographs, drawings and more on display at the Cincinnati Art Museum. You’ll certainly want to spend some time in Eden Park, whether it’s ambling along the walking paths or seeing the flowers, plants, butterflies and more at Krohn Conservatory within the park. Other exciting things to do include taking a food tour of the city, brewery hopping to sample some of the area’s craft beers and making customized candles at Manitou Candle Co. It may also surprise you that romantic dining options abound in this city, from the underground Italian eatery Sotto to the cozy steakhouse The Precinct to the Latin American tapas restaurant Mita’s.

When it comes to accommodations, you and your partner can book a stay at a top-notch hotel like the 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati or The Westin Cincinnati, check in to a quaint inn ( The Clifton House and the Gaslight Bed and Breakfast are a couple of favorites) or opt for an affordable vacation rental. For more lodging options, see the Best Hotels in Cincinnati.

Berlin Resort: Millersburg

The Berlin Resort features plenty of romantic amenities perfect for a couples getaway. The spa offers numerous treatment options you can enjoy with your sweetheart, from hot stone massages to pedicures to unique facials (try the marshmallow whip hydrating facial or the chocolate and Champagne facial). The resort is also home to an indoor pool, a hot tub, a steam room and a sauna. Twosomes can walk hand in hand along the pathway that weaves through the property (a particular highlight for recent visitors), then settle in to an Adirondack chair by the fire pit and relax.

As for accommodations, the resort offers rooms and suites. Couples might want to book one of the more spacious suites for plenty of room to unwind. The suites come equipped with different features: Some include private balconies, whirlpool tubs and rainfall showers, while others feature kitchenettes and marble bathrooms. There are no on-site dining venues, but a few recent guests highly recommended nearby eatery Boyd and Wurthmann Restaurant for Amish comfort food like a chicken dinner with mashed potatoes and green beans finished off with a slice of homemade pie. You’ll find the Berlin Resort about 30 miles southwest of Canton.

[See: 16 Incredible Midwest Vacations.]

The Timbrook Guesthouse: Columbus

[IMAGE]

A luxury bed-and-breakfast situated about 10 miles north of downtown Columbus, The Timbrook Guesthouse transports guests to a tropical paradise — you won’t even think you’re still in Ohio. The property is set on 4 acres and filled with tropical trees and orchids, colorful gardens and an aviary home to five chatty parrots. The Timbrook Guesthouse also features an outdoor pool, a jetted hot tub, a reading room and a “cozy commons” area with comfortable seating, a fireplace and games. Recent visitors said the quiet atmosphere and wealth of amenities made their stay super relaxing. Several raved about the delicious free breakfast as well — you can expect to see everything from seasonal frittatas to lemon ricotta pancakes with blueberry compote on the menu.

The guesthouse is home to just six suites, all of which include free Wi-Fi access, televisions, Netflix and robes and slippers. Those looking for an especially romantic option should book the East Wing Suite, complete with a gas fireplace and an outdoor patio with seating for two. Couples can up the ante by booking a romantic package as well. Add-on offerings include a picnic basket filled with food and wine, flowers and Champagne, a homemade cake and more.

Glenlaurel, A Scottish Inn & Cottages: Rockbridge

Self-described as “intimate, upscale and romantic,” Glenlaurel is a Scottish-style country estate and inn. The property is situated around 50 miles southeast of Columbus near Hocking Hills State Park and its numerous outdoor recreational activities. Accommodations here run the gamut from rooms and suites to cottages and “crofts” (a Scottish name for a petite farmhouse; these are slightly smaller than the on-site cottages). Luxurious in-room amenities include fireplaces, private decks and oversized tubs. Duos looking to up the romance factor can book one of the special accommodation packages or add-ons, which might include Champagne upon arrival, a welcome cheese plate, a private dinner, gourmet chocolates, flowers and cozy robes, among other perks.

When it’s time to explore outside your room, Glenlaurel offers private hiking trails across its 140 acres, fire pits for bonfire nights and stargazing, a library stocked with books and games to borrow, and bocce and croquet courts. Avid golfers may want to book a tee time at the Scottish Links at Glenlaurel, which is a replica of the links-style golf courses built hundreds of years ago in the British Isles. Staff members here can also book in-room spa treatments and private yoga sessions for guests. The cuisine at Glenlaurel is a treat as well. Couples can savor a six- or seven-course meal for dinner, complemented by candlelight and bagpipe music. Breakfast is a three-course affair, complete with scones, porridge and the daily entree (past options have included eggs Benedict, frittatas and Belgian waffles with blueberry compote). Past guests praised the decadent food, kind staff members and comfortable accommodations, highly recommending this hotel for a romantic escape.

Nomad Ridge at The Wilds: Cumberland

Treat your better half to a unique safari stay at Nomad Ridge at The Wilds. The Wilds is located on roughly 10,000 acres of land in southeastern Ohio, and it was created as a public, nonprofit conservation center in 1984. Nomad Ridge, a collection of luxury yurts, started welcoming guests in 2009. The accommodations are made of stretched canvas over a wooden frame, with bamboo floors, ceiling fans, private bathrooms, individual decks and screened windows. Guests can choose from a few different yurt styles, ranging from standard woodland yurts to the grand yurt, but all overnight stays include free Wi-Fi access and breakfast and dinner for two.

Visitors can see dozens of different types of animals at The Wilds, which makes a stay here quite unique. Animals that call the conservation center home include antelopes, rhinos, zebras, giraffes, cheetahs and camels. The open-air safari tour (included with a stay) is one of the best ways to experience The Wilds and see the various animals. There are also a few specialty tour options, including a sunset safari tour and an evening zip line safari tour. Previous guests said they thoroughly enjoyed their unique experience at The Wilds and staying at Nomad Ridge.

The Victorian Tudor Inn: Bellevue

Set in Bellevue, about 15 miles southwest of Sandusky and approximately 70 miles southwest of Cleveland, The Victorian Tudor Inn wins plenty of praise for its charming accommodations and friendly innkeeper. On-site features include a hot tub room; a dining room outfitted with wooden cabinets, antique porcelain and a crystal chandelier; and two living rooms with Oriental rugs, cozy seating and working fireplaces — perfect for curling up with a good book or relaxing. In the rooms, you can expect period decor, antiques on display and sitting areas. A few feature exquisite four-poster beds as well. You can also book a special package stay, whether it’s the standard romance package (complete with candles, a bottle of wine, flowers, a basket of culinary treats and more) or a customized surprise for your sweetheart.

Popular things to do and places to explore include the numerous nearby antique shops, Jamie’s Flea Market (for everything from food to jewelry to novelty items), Historic Lyme Village and the Tiffin Glass Museum and Shoppe. But mostly previous guests used a visit to The Victorian Tudor Inn to unplug, unwind and reconnect with their partner.

More ways to explore Ohio and beyond:

— The Best Places to Visit in Ohio

— The Best Hotels in Ohio

— The Top Cabin Rentals in the U.S.

— The Top Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

— Cheap Weekend Getaways in the USA

More from U.S. News

The 30 Top Couples Vacations

50 Top Romantic Weekend Getaways

The 30 Top Romantic Winter Getaways

21 Top Romantic Getaways in Ohio originally appeared on usnews.com