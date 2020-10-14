2020 Maryland Terrapins football schedule: Dates, times and matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
It didn’t seem like it was going to happen for a few months, but the Maryland Terrapins will play college football in 2020.
With the Big Ten moving to a conference-only, eight-game schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, every game will be crucial as the Terps look to finally turn the tide under head coach Mike Locksley.
Here’s a look at the Terps 2020 football schedule with dates, times and matchups.
*More information on dates and times to be updated as the team announces details*
2020 Maryland Football Schedule
October 24: Maryland at Northwestern
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: Big Ten Network
October 30: Maryland vs. Minnesota (Homecoming Game)
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV Channel: ESPN
November 7: Maryland at Penn State
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
November 14: Maryland vs. Ohio State
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
November 21: Maryland vs. Michigan State
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
November 28: Maryland at Indiana
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
December 5: Maryland at Michigan
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD
December 12: Maryland vs. Rutgers
Time: TBD
TV Channel: TBD