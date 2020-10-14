2020 Maryland Terrapins football schedule: Dates, times and matchups originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington It didn’t seem like it…

It didn’t seem like it was going to happen for a few months, but the Maryland Terrapins will play college football in 2020.

With the Big Ten moving to a conference-only, eight-game schedule amid the coronavirus pandemic, every game will be crucial as the Terps look to finally turn the tide under head coach Mike Locksley.

Here’s a look at the Terps 2020 football schedule with dates, times and matchups.

*More information on dates and times to be updated as the team announces details*

2020 Maryland Football Schedule

October 24: Maryland at Northwestern

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Big Ten Network

October 30: Maryland vs. Minnesota (Homecoming Game)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

November 7: Maryland at Penn State

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

November 14: Maryland vs. Ohio State

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

November 21: Maryland vs. Michigan State

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

November 28: Maryland at Indiana

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

December 5: Maryland at Michigan

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD

December 12: Maryland vs. Rutgers

Time: TBD

TV Channel: TBD