15 Top Romantic Getaways in Texas

Couples looking for a romantic daytrip, a weekend getaway or a weeklong vacation should look no further than Texas. The Lone Star State offers something for every duo, whether they want to reconnect over dinner in a chic city restaurant or disconnect from the rest of the world in a remote cabin. To help you pick the right destination for you and your partner, U.S. News found some of the best cities, parks and hotels throughout Texas. Pack your bags and grab your honey; it’s time for a much-needed break.

Romantic Getaways in Texas:

— Skybox Cabins

— Austin

— Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District

— Big Bend

— BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch

— Sage Hill Inn & Spa

— San Antonio

— Fredericksburg

— Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

— The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge

— Dripping Springs

— Dallas

— Guadalupe Mountains National Park

— Corpus Christi

— Mokara Hotel & Spa

Skybox Cabins: Glen Rose

Skybox Cabins offers an ideal retreat for you and your sweetheart, according to previous guests, who praised the cabins’ location and were awed by the views. The cabins are nestled in a forest full of live oaks and cedar trees within a 50-acre property in Glen Rose, which sits about 55 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Along with the enchanting setting, Skybox Cabins does not permit guests younger than 13 in an effort to preserve a relaxing environment for its lodgers.

Couples can select one of six residences for their stays. Four of the accommodations are cabins, each with their own unique design and theme. No matter which you choose, you’ll find comfortable beds, interior and exterior seating and kitchenettes. The other two options, the Glamp and the Camp, provide more rustic amenities like sleeping platforms with cots and mosquito netting, and compost toilets. Both of these accommodations include fire pits.

From Skybox, you can take a short drive to Glen Rose’s town center, where you can walk its streets to see historic buildings and a few museums, such as Barnard’s Mill and Art Museum. For a special treat, arrange for a private tour of the museum on a weekday. Looking to stay more active? Head to Dinosaur Valley State Park to literally walk in a dinosaur’s footsteps, take a hike or swim in the river. If you and your partner would rather spend a day on the water, visit Wheeler Branch Reservoir and its neighboring park, where you can spend your day swimming, fishing and scuba diving.

Austin

Music-loving couples will have a hard time picking a place to stop for a concert in Austin. The self-proclaimed “Live Music Capital of the World” has more than 250 venues that offer every kind of music, from country to blues to jazz. After spending your evenings listening to music and dancing the night away, stroll hand in hand through Zilker Metropolitan Park‘s botanical garden or take a swim in Barton Springs Pool. Partners who wish to learn more about Texas history will enjoy perusing the exhibits at the Bullock Texas State History Museum.

Austin is also a dream for foodies. For a special evening, try Lenoir, which sources its food from local producers and has an ever-changing seasonal menu; Olamaie, a Southern-inspired restaurant; or Jeffrey’s, which serves a number of seafood and steak options. Take time to peruse the city’s craft beer scene while you’re here by sampling a pint or two from Lazarus Brewing Company or taking a short drive out to Vista Brewing for a side of ranch views with your draught. If you’re short on time, take advantage of a food tour or brewery tour for guidance from a local.

For accommodations, couples will have their pick of hotels. The Driskill is a longtime favorite thanks to its incomparable service and luxurious accommodations. It’s also an architecturally beautiful historic property, so even if you don’t stay here, it’s a must-see site when you’re visiting Austin. Hotel Saint Cecilia, which sits a mile south of the Congress Avenue Bridge, is a boutique property that offers a mix of studio accommodations, suites and bungalows. Previous travelers praised both the intimate grounds and rooms; they also appreciated the attentive staff. Another favorite, especially for weddings, is the historic Hotel Ella, which houses 47 cozy accommodations. For more lodging options, check out the Best Hotels in Austin.

Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District: Houston

While Hotel ZaZa Houston Museum District offers traditional guest rooms with crisp white linens and dark furnishings, the main draw to this hotel, especially for couples, is its suites. The Magnificent Seven Suites are massive — they range from roughly 900 to 2,000 square feet — and each is decorated in its own style. For example, Bella Vita calls Italy to mind with its crystal chandeliers, floor-grazing drapes and velvet couches. Then there are the unique Concept Suites, each of which has a different offbeat theme. Take to the stars by staying in the space-themed Houston We Have a Problem suite, or revisit Deborah Kerr and Cary Grant’s romance in the An Affair to Remember suite. Though previous visitors admitted that the suites can seem a little kitschy, they raved about the well-appointed, comfortable rooms.

Outside your digs, you’ll find even more of the hotel’s signature style. The ZaSpa seeks to give transformative treatments that will leave you and your partner feeling rejuvenated. Its Romance Ritual includes a foot soak, a salt scrub, a body wrap and scalp and body massages for both you and your honey. After you’ve been pampered, pop by Monarch Restaurant & Lounge for a delicious dinner on its terrace or one of its intriguing cocktails like the hibiscus bergamot daiquiri. Be sure to wander the hotel before checkout to peruse its unique collection of art sourced from creators all over the world.

What’s more, there are a bevy of attractions for you and your partner to explore just outside the hotel’s door. Houston‘s hip Museum District surrounds the property, and Hermann Park is situated across the street. When you’re ready to explore the city’s food scene, sign up for a food tour or a cocktail tour to get acquainted with Houston’s best offerings. You’ll also want to save one day of your Houston itinerary for a daytrip south to Galveston, where beachfront strolls await.

[Read: The Best Places to Visit in Texas.]

Big Bend

Big Bend is every outdoors-loving couple’s dream. Located in West Texas along the U.S.-Mexico border, the area boasts more than 1 million acres of protected land across both Big Bend Ranch State Park and Big Bend National Park. No matter which park you explore, you’ll be treated to magnificent scenery at every turn. Mountains and cliffs rise above the Chihuahuan Desert landscape, while numerous canyons tower above the Rio Grande.

At the state park, you’ll have nearly 250 miles of trails to hike or bike. Along the trails, start a friendly competition with your partner to see who can spot the most wildlife. More than 300 different species of birds frequent the park, and a variety of other animals like kangaroo rats and coyotes reside here. At the national park, fill up your gas tank and hop on the Ross Maxwell Scenic Drive, which passes the park’s famed geologic features, including Tuff Canyon and Santa Elena Canyon. If you’d rather see the rock formations up close, schedule a tour via kayak or raft on the Rio Grande. Meanwhile, nature lovers will enjoy the Dagger Flat Auto Trail, a dirt road that winds through a forest of giant dagger yucca plants.

You’ll also want to stick around Big Bend after the sun sets. Both parks are International Dark Sky Parks, which means there is little light pollution to interfere with your stargazing. Each night of your stay should involve you and your better half relaxing beneath the blanket of stars.

You and your sweetie will have plenty of lodging options. Both parks offer primitive campsites where you can enjoy your getaway basking in the glow of a campfire outside your tent. If you’d rather not rough it, you’ll find numerous vacation rentals in the area. Or, you can head to Lajitas Golf Resort. Nestled at the base of Big Bend Ranch State Park, Lajitas offers cozy Western-inspired accommodations, as well as a golf course and a spa.

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch: Cat Spring

BlissWood Bed and Breakfast Ranch offers a secluded experience perfect for couples hoping to spend quality alone time together. The property is located on Lehmann Legacy Ranch, which sprawls across 500 acres. You’re welcome to enjoy all the ranch has to offer, including trails for walking, hiking and biking; beautiful lakes; and a myriad of wildlife, such as horses, cattle, deer and peacocks. This tranquility can be found approximately 65 miles west of Houston.

Each lodging option is a private cabin or home with features to make your stay extra special. The Mystic Woods Cabin is just big enough for two and includes romantic touches like an electric fireplace, a jetted tub and a private outdoor hot tub. The Sunset Pond Cabin comes equipped with a fully stocked kitchen in case you want to cook for your sweetheart. It also offers a private fire pit, a hot tub and its own fishing pond — which you can fish at for free. No matter which accommodation you choose, know that the nightly rate covers a continental breakfast for each morning of your stay.

If you can manage to pull yourselves away from your cozy accommodations, a plethora of activities await you on the ranch. Adventurous twosomes can try their hand at knife throwing, fishing, archery or trapshooting. As you may expect, the ranch also has horses available for leisurely guided rides. (Note: Activities may require an additional fee.) BlissWood can also create a picnic for you and your partner to enjoy at your cabin or in the ranch’s gazebo. For an indulgent experience, spring for one of the property’s romance packages. Packages include everything from guided horseback rides to all-inclusive dining to photography sessions with Skeeter Hagler, a Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer.

Sage Hill Inn & Spa: Kyle

Romantic sunsets at this property do not disappoint, according to recent travelers. Multiple past guests said they could see colorful skies from their rooms, as well as the Sage Hill Inn & Spa‘s main porch. After watching the sunset, linger outside for a bit longer to stargaze.

The property sits atop 88 acres of land along Onion Creek in Kyle, which sits about 25 miles southwest of Austin. You and your sweetheart can explore the area along the miles of hiking and biking trails. You’ll see plenty of flora and fauna along your walks, including bluebonnets, lilies, blackbuck antelopes, birds and foxes. One of the trails leads to an overlook from which you’ll discover stunning views of the surrounding Texas Hill Country. Sage Hill also provides guests with access to a pool and a hot tub, horseshoe pits and a bocce court.

The on-site spa offers deep tissue, Swedish and hot stone massages; any of these treatments can be combined into a couples massage in one of the double rooms. Other spa indulgences include body wraps and scrubs, as well as facials.

Accommodations are a mix of individual rooms, suites and stand-alone cottages. No matter which space you select, you and your partner will have access to a fireplace, a faux down bed, a sitting area, Wi-Fi access and a satellite TV. Stop by the library to borrow books and movies for in-room entertainment. Your room will also be decorated with a floral arrangement selected from the inn’s garden.

When mealtime rolls around, there’s little need to leave the property. Previous travelers raved about the on-site dining. They appreciated that the room rates include daily continental breakfast and a three-course dinner every night. Sage Hill sources its ingredients from local purveyors as much as possible — it even gets vegetables from its own garden — so you and your partner are guaranteed to receive a fresh meal. What’s more, a number of its wines and beers, as well as its coffee are sourced from Texas businesses.

San Antonio

Couples will have plenty of options for daytime outings and date nights in San Antonio; the trouble will be narrowing down the list of options. Nature enthusiasts will enjoy having an early lunch (or Sunday brunch) at Jardín, the restaurant inside the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Once duos have satiated their appetites, they can spend the rest of their day below ground exploring the enchanting Natural Bridge Caverns or strolling through beloved Brackenridge Park. Food-loving duos should swing by the Pearl district, which has a burgeoning dining scene, as well as several bars and shops to check out. Those who arrive on a weekend morning should also save time for exploring the district’s farmers market. No matter how couples pass the time during the day, they should reserve at least one night for walking through downtown. San Antonio’s famous River Walk, the Alamo and the San Fernando Cathedral are aglow each evening, making for a truly memorable romantic stroll.

San Antonio’s accommodations are much like its attractions: diverse and able to accommodate any taste. Hotel Emma, which is among the Best Hotels in San Antonio, houses cozy rooms featuring dark wood furniture, Frette linens and windows overlooking the cityscape or the river. If you want something with a bit more Texan flair, consider the Omni La Mansión del Rio. This hotel on the banks of the River Walk sits within a historic Spanish colonial building. It completed a renovation in spring 2020 that highlights some of the rooms’ unique features, including beam ceilings and exposed brick.

Fredericksburg

Located roughly 70 miles northwest of San Antonio and about 80 miles west of Austin, Fredericksburg is a gem in the Texas Hill Country. More than 50 wineries can be found within the city itself and in the surrounding county.

You and your honey can start your trip in downtown. You’ll find several wineries and tasting rooms spread along Main Street. Tempranillos, merlots, albariños, viogniers and rosés are just a few of the tantalizing varietals you could sample. After exploring downtown’s offerings, head to some of the surrounding wineries. To avoid driving yourself, try a guided wine tour or purchase a pass for the 290 Wine Shuttle. The shuttle ferries visitors to local wineries, including Fat Ass Ranch & Winery, Grape Creek Vineyards (which has a downtown location as well) and Messina Hof Hill Country Winery. Travelers also recommend visiting William Chris Vineyards for its delicious wines and beautiful scenery.

Save room in your itinerary for Fredericksburg’s other pursuits. History-loving twosomes will enjoy visiting the National Museum of the Pacific War or the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park, which is located in nearby Stonewall. There’s also the dreamy Enchanted Rock State Natural Area just north of Fredericksburg. Multiple legends from the Tonkawa Indian Tribe tell of the pink granite dome’s power and warn of spirits that haunt the rock. Hikers say the journey to the top of this magical place is difficult but worth the effort.

When you’re ready to turn in, you’ll have plenty of inns, hotels, vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast accommodations to choose from. Hoffman Haus wins rave reviews for its comfortable rooms, suites and stand-alone houses, as well as its delicious breakfasts. For an adults-only escape, consider the Swiss Log Cabins at Barons CreekSide, which feature fireplaces and Jacuzzis big enough for two.

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek: Dallas

Following a day of browsing museums, viewing wildlife and touring the city, duos visiting Dallas and Fort Worth will need a refuge to relax and spend some quality time together. The Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek offers just the place. The historic property earns rave reviews from travelers, many of whom have visited more than once, for its comfortable rooms. In October 2020, the property revealed its extensive renovation that includes a remodeled lobby (complete with a custom plaster ceiling) and a redesign of all 142 guest rooms, which feature wood paneling and curated Texas photography.

The current structure was built in the 1920s as a 10,000-square-foot residence for Sheppard W. King, a wealthy merchant, and his family. To inspire the building’s architectural and interior design, the family traveled throughout Europe with their architect to select materials and furnishings, including a stone fireplace from Germany, carved wooden doors from a Spanish cathedral, marble columns from Italy and a stained-glass window from England. The mansion was converted into a Rosewood hotel in 1979.

Today, lodgers will find elegantly appointed rooms with French doors, sitting areas and beds with upholstered headboards. Rooms may also come outfitted with outdoor sitting areas or soaking tubs. For a romantic dinner or special brunch, head to the on-site Mansion Restaurant, which serves up American favorites with a French twist. Alternatively, you and your beau can stop by The Mansion Bar for a nightcap. Its dark, coffered ceilings and candlelight provide a cozy atmosphere.

Should you and your partner need a bit of care after stomping around DFW, take a swim in the hotel’s heated outdoor pool (it’s open year-round), relax in the steam room or sauna, or indulge in a massage at the on-site spa.

The Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge: Granbury

Situated about 40 miles southwest of Fort Worth, T he Granbury Cabins at Windy Ridge provides a secluded location perfect for couples who want to avoid the distractions of the modern age. The property’s accommodations do not offer Wi-Fi access or cable TV. This helps contribute to the cabins’ off-the-grid atmosphere, which previous guests agreed is the ideal place to unwind and relax with your partner.

Each of the property’s three cabins are tucked away into the surrounding forest, offering the utmost privacy and seclusion for guests. The cabins also come equipped with antique furniture, private hot tubs, fire pits and kitchens or kitchenettes stocked with equipment. The Hideaway cabin is a 450-square-foot rustic retreat with wood paneling, a king-sized bed and a front porch with rocking chairs, among other amenities. At 600 square feet, the Dilly Dally cabin offers a bit more space, along with a front porch, a back deck and a padded window seat. The largest accommodation option is The Farmhouse: an 800-square-foot white house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. You’ll find a full kitchen, multiple outdoor seating areas and a hot tub overlooking the treetops.

Outside your cabin, you’ll have the property’s 10 acres to explore. There’s a trail to help guide you on your hike. Start a competition with your partner or battle against other guests at the communal game space. The property provides complimentary equipment to play cornhole and other lawn games.

If you can pull yourselves away from your comfortable digs, you and your sweetie will find a variety of things to do in downtown Granbury, which sits about 10 miles west of the cabins. Rent a kayak from one of Lake Granbury’s marinas and spend the day paddling on the water. Then, walk through the Historic Granbury Square, where you and your better half can enjoy dinner, peruse local boutiques, explore museums or go wine tasting.

[Read: Top Cabin Rentals in the U.S.]

Dripping Springs

Dripping Springs is an ideal locale for a romantic Texas getaway. It is called the “Wedding Capital of Texas,” after all. This area in the Texas Hill Country about 25 miles southwest of Austin hosts more than 1,000 weddings annually and boasts numerous dreamy venues, from barns to mansions to wineries. It’s also LGBTQ friendly.

If you and your partner have already tied the knot, there’s still plenty to do together. Visit Hamilton Pool Preserve where, after a short and steep hike, you’ll arrive at a limestone box canyon. A 50-foot-tall waterfall spills into the park’s namesake pool. If you’re lucky, you and your honey may be able to take a dip together (swimming is not always guaranteed due to the water’s bacteria levels). In town, you can browse the shops and historic buildings of Mercer Street and see the real dripping springs, for which the town was named.

A trip to Dripping Springs wouldn’t be complete without sampling its local goods. For wine, travel south to Driftwood, where you’ll find Driftwood Estate Winery, Duchman Family Winery and Fall Creek Vineyards, all of which sit within a 15-mile radius. For spirits, try Treaty Oak Distilling, which previous visitors said offers great drinks and service. For olive oil, a guided tour will take you to visit a local orchard to sample both oil and balsamic vinegar.

Lodging options in town are limited to a few budget hotels and motels, but outside the downtown area, you’ll find a smattering of charming B&B’s, plus various vacation rentals and inns. Couples particularly favor Bella Nido Bed and Breakfast for its quiet atmosphere and stellar breakfasts. Meanwhile, Lucky Arrow Retreat offers a few different accommodation selections, including cabins and two-person yurts.

Dallas

If your idea of the perfect couples vacation involves endless sampling of the local dining scene, you’re in for a treat in Dallas. Tex-Mex, the Lone Star State’s staple cuisine, is big here, and you’ll find plenty of restaurants dishing up enchiladas, tacos and flautas for you and your partner to share. Favorite spots include Taqueria La Ventana, Pepe’s & Mito’s and E Bar Tex-Mex. Alternatively, sign up for a food tour to sample some of the city’s top eats with a knowledgeable local. End your night sharing a few margaritas from bars along Dallas’ famed Margarita Mile (after all, Dallas is the birthplace of the frozen margarita).

In between food stops, take time to soak in some of the area’s history. Presidential history buffs can visit The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza for an in-depth look at the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy. The Wild West comes alive in nearby Fort Worth at the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District. This delightful daytrip will give you and your darling insights into more of Texas’ history and allow you to nosh on another favorite Texas cuisine: barbecue.

Hotels in Dallas are everything you’d expect from a metropolitan area: elegant and relaxing. Hotel Crescent Court offers neutral-toned rooms with gold accents. On top of its lavish amenities like in-room Nespresso makers, guests will have access to a complimentary car service and the on-site spa. Culture-loving duos may want to consider bedding down at HALL Arts Hotel Dallas, Curio Collection by Hilton. Not only is the hotel within walking distance of performance venues and museums, but it also displays a curated art collection throughout its rooms and public spaces. For more lodging options, consult the Best Hotels in Dallas.

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Overnight visits to Guadalupe Mountains National Park will have you and your partner cozying up in a tent beneath the stars. The park is located along the Texas-New Mexico border and has no options for traditional lodging. Within the park, you’ll find two campsites that accommodate both tents and recreational vehicles. To ensure some one-on-one time with your sweetie, backpack to one of the remote backcountry sites. If camping isn’t your style, you can find a few lodging options, plus a couple of restaurants, in nearby Dell City, which sits about 45 miles west of the park. Alternatively, the park is a great daytrip option from El Paso.

Planning a fall getaway with your sweetie will not only provide comfortable high temperatures that span the low 80s to the low 60s, but also incredible autumn foliage. According to the National Park Service, colors begin to pop in mid-October and generally continue until mid-November. For optimal viewing, try hiking to the Grotto along the McKittrick Canyon trail, a moderate 7-mile hike, or the Smith Spring Loop trail, which is less than 3 miles.

As you hike, keep your eyes peeled for a variety of birds and other wildlife. Depending on where you hike, you could see warblers, mockingbirds, bluebirds, lizards, rabbits and coyotes. At night, if the sky is clear, be sure to spend some time stargazing. Thanks to its remote location, the park experiences little light pollution, meaning lovebirds can easily spot constellations and the Milky Way.

[Read: RV Travel: Tips for Renting an RV.]

Corpus Christi

Travel less than 36 miles southeast of Corpus Christi to find some of the most beautiful shores along the Texas coast. Padre Island National Seashore provides lovebirds with a quiet and scenic beach getaway. Lounge on the sand as waves lap the shore, or stroll along the beach to find the perfect shell. If you and your partner are wildlife lovers, you’re in luck: Bird-watching is a popular pursuit here. A summertime visit also gives you two the chance to witness the release of sea turtle hatchlings on Malaquite Beach. Another pristine beach can be found at Mustang Island State Park, a barrier island just east of Corpus and north of Padre Island. Rent a tandem kayak from a nearby shop, then spend the day gliding along the Mustang Island Paddling Trail.

For beach days in the city, head to North Beach or McGee Beach. North Beach not only offers more than a mile of sandy shores, but it’s also where you’ll find two of Corpus’ best attractions: the USS Lexington and the Texas State Aquarium. At McGee Beach, enjoy calm ocean waters and plentiful fishing opportunities; however, know that you may be sharing the beach with families if you visit at peak times, which are typically in March and April during spring break, as well as the summer months. Following your days in the sun, take time to visit the city’s unique attractions, such as the Selena Museum, or join a local on a guided ghost tour.

After spending time sightseeing and strolling the shore, a romantic seafood dinner is likely in order. Glow serves plenty of shrimp dishes, as well as oysters, steak and chicken. Yardarm Restaurant, often called a “hidden gem” of Corpus Christi, plates up fancier fare like bouillabaisse and oysters Rockefeller alongside beautiful views of Corpus Christi Bay.

When it’s time to bed down, you’ll find plush accommodations at traveler favorites like the Omni Corpus Christi Hotel, as well as resorts and vacation rentals. Check out the Best Hotels in Corpus Christi for other options.

Mokara Hotel & Spa: San Antonio

Located on the banks of San Antonio’s famous River Walk, Mokara Hotel & Spa is a great option for couples on the hunt for luxury and relaxation. Rooms feature romantic touches like neutral linens, large windows and four-poster beds made of wrought iron. In every bathroom, you’ll discover a jetted tub big enough for both you and your partner, as well as luxurious Gilchrist & Soames bath products. Upgrade to a room with a balcony for a private place to enjoy the bustle of the River Walk without rubbing elbows with other tourists.

Though the River Walk has bountiful dining options, enjoy at least one of your meals at the on-site Ostra, a AAA Four Diamond restaurant. Sip on a glass of fine wine while you savor a scrumptious seafood dinner. If you opt to have dinner away from the hotel, stop by Mokara’s Rooftop Café for pre-dinner cocktails and appetizers.

The on-site Mokara Spa offers a few different treatments for couples. The simplest option is a massage in the spa’s couples suite that can last either 50, 80 or 100 minutes. The most indulgent option is the Memorable Occasion ritual, which includes Swedish massages, pedicures and lunch at the Rooftop Café for two.

Compliment your stay at Mokara with a guided tour of San Antonio‘s historical attractions or its neighboring wine country. Alternatively, get your adrenaline pumping on the rides at Six Flags Fiesta Texas or Schlitterbahn New Braunfels Waterpark & Resort, which is located roughly 35 miles northeast of the hotel.

