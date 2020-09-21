The Fastest-Growing Jobs in America

These jobs are in high demand. Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or want to shift gears to…

Whether you’re looking to launch your first career or want to shift gears to a new field, be sure there will be jobs available once you finish your degree or training. While there are no guarantees, these 15 fast-growing occupations — picked from U.S. News’ list of 100 Best Jobs — are expected to have plenty of job openings in the years to come.

Keep reading to see which occupation might be a perfect fit for your interests and talents. Projected job growth percentages are based on estimates from the Bureau of Labor Statistics for 2019-2029, and median salaries are also from 2019.

Solar Photovoltaic Installer

Projected job growth: 51%

Median salary: $44,890

Renewable energy continues to garner strong interest, and solar photovoltaic installers should have ample job opportunities in the years to come, particularly in sunny states such as California. Also known as PV installers, these workers set up and maintain solar power systems. Those with a background in construction could transition to this line of work by taking online training courses, according to the BLS. Others may need to take courses at a community college, enroll in an apprenticeship or receive on-the-job training.

Learn more about solar photovoltaic installers.

Wind Turbine Technician

Projected job growth: 61%

Median salary: $52,910

Wind turbine technicians have another job that is fueled by demand for renewable energy. Sometimes called windtechs, these workers maintain and repair wind turbines. That may mean climbing turbine towers as well as working from the ground. Texas, Minnesota and California are home to a significant number of wind turbine technician positions, although jobs can be found across the country. A technical training program is the most common form of education required for these workers.

Learn more about wind turbine technicians.

Home Health Aide

Projected job growth: 34%

Median salary: $25,280

As our population ages and chronic conditions become more prevalent, the need for home health aides is expected to grow. Most positions don’t require any formal education beyond high school, making this occupation accessible to almost anyone who has a desire to help others. Home health aides meet with clients in their homes to provide a variety of services. They may assist with personal tasks such as bathing and dressing as well as basic health needs such as checking a person’s pulse or giving medications.

Learn more about home health aides.

Personal Care Aide

Projected job growth: 34%

Median salary: $25,280

Personal care aides provide a service that is very similar to that of home health aides. However, rather than helping people with health-related tasks, personal care aides focus on nonmedical duties. They may perform light housekeeping, prepare meals, run errands and provide companionship to those who are homebound or otherwise unable to complete these tasks themselves.

Learn more about personal care aides.

Occupational Therapy Assistant

Projected job growth: 32%

Median salary: $61,510

Demand for occupational therapy will likely increase as the number of older Americans grows. Occupational therapy assistants play an important role in ensuring people can maintain or resume their ability to perform daily living tasks. Working under the supervision of an occupational therapist, assistants help patients complete stretches and exercises, teach them how to use special equipment and record their progress. An associate degree is the standard level of education for this job.

Learn more about occupational therapy assistants.

Information Security Analyst

Projected job growth: 31%

Median salary: $99,730

Organizations rely on information security analysts to keep their computer networks secure from cyberattacks. They may install software, create security standards and monitor for breaches. In many businesses, the IT security analyst is also responsible for backing up files and creating a recovery plan that can be put into effect should disaster strike a technology system. Most information security analysts have a bachelor’s degree.

Learn more about information security analysts.

Physician Assistants

Projected job growth: 31%

Median salary: $112,260

Although they aren’t doctors, physician assistants can complete many of the same tasks. They may conduct patient examinations, make diagnoses and prescribe medications. In some cases, physician assistants may serve as the primary care provider for a patient. You won’t need a medical degree to become a physician assistant, but you will need a specialized graduate degree to qualify for these well-compensated positions.

Learn more about physician assistants.

Statistician

Projected job growth: 33%

Median salary: $91,160

Employed by businesses, universities, health care systems and the government, statisticians have diverse work opportunities. Regardless of where they are employed, the common factor in their jobs is analyzing data to provide information that can be used in a practical way such as in developing initiatives or measuring progress toward goals. In addition to being one of the fastest growing jobs in America, it also the best business job in the country according to U.S. News rankings.

Learn more about statisticians.

Nurse Practitioner

Projected job growth: 45%

Median salary: $115,800

Nurse practitioners are advanced practice registered nurses who can fill many of the roles often associated with physicians. Depending on their state, nurse practitioners may provide routine or emergency care to patients; that includes conducting examinations, ordering tests and prescribing medicine. These highly trained nurses need a master’s degree and must pass a national certification exam before they can be licensed to work.

Learn more about nurse practitioners.

Speech-Language Pathologist

Projected job growth: 25%

Median salary: $79,120

A number of factors are driving growth in jobs for speech-language pathologists, the BLS says. For instance, as there is increased awareness of speech disorders, more speech-language pathologists are needed to work with children to develop their language skills. On the other end of the age spectrum, older individuals who have experienced medical events such as a stroke may need speech therapy to help them recover the ability to communicate. Speech-language pathologists generally have master’s degrees and must be licensed in many states.

Learn more about speech-language pathologist.

Physical Therapy Assistant

Projected job growth: 29%

Median salary: $48,990

Physical therapists help patients regain movement and mobility after an injury or illness, and they rely on physical therapy assistants to put their treatment plans into action. The assistants, also called PTAs, may help patients perform exercises and stretches as well as use special devices and equipment. While physical therapists need a doctoral degree, their assistants can be ready to work after earning an associate degree.

Learn more about physical therapy assistants.

Genetic Counselor

Projected job growth: 21%

Median salary: $81,880

While many health care professionals work to address medical conditions after they are diagnosed, genetic counselors proactively identify potential health problems. They gather family histories, suggest testing options and use the results to evaluate a person’s risk for a genetic disorder. In the past, genetic counselors have focused primarily on prenatal, pediatric and cancer counseling. However, the profession has extended into more specialties such as cardiovascular health and psychiatry, and this has helped to spur job growth. To work in this field, a master’s degree and board certification is generally required.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

Mathematician

Projected job growth: 33%

Median salary: $105,030

You’ll find mathematicians employed by universities and scientific and technical consulting firms, but the lion’s share of these professionals work for the federal government. Overall, 4 in 10 mathematicians work for federal government agencies and departments, according to the BLS. There, they may be called upon to analyze data that could be used in policymaking or government initiatives. While a four-year degree may be sufficient for some mathematician jobs, many positions require a master’s degree.

Learn more about mathematicians.

Software Developer

Projected job growth: 22%

Median salary: $107,510

Software developers create programs for computer systems and applications. They may be in charge of the entire software development process, from determining an organization’s needs to working out any bugs in the finished product. Developers need strong computer programming skills and many have a bachelor’s degree. This is not only a fast-growing occupation, but it’s also the top overall job in the nation according to U.S. News methodology. Software developers have flexible jobs with high mobility and low unemployment.

Learn more about software developers.

Operations Research Analyst

Projected job growth: 25%

Median salary: $84,810

For a dynamic business job, consider a career as an operations research analyst. These workers use their analytical skills to help organizations identify and solve problems. They may collect and organize information, interview workers, model outcomes and issue reports and recommendations. As businesses seek a competitive edge, the work of operations research analysts provides valuable insight into how to improve efficiency and reduce costs. A bachelor’s degree is the entry-level education in the field.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

