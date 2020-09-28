CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Kellyanne Conway tests positive for infection | New syndrome seen in adults resembles MIS-C in kids | Latest virus test results in DC region
Home » Latest News » Take a College Road…

Take a College Road Trip to Boston

U.S. News & World Report | @usnews

September 28, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Boston area is a hub of higher education, home to schools with rich histories that are also leaders in innovation. Before the coronavirus pandemic, U.S. News visited several of them, bypassing Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where the acceptance rate is under 10%. In case you can’t visit yourself in the months ahead, here’s an inside look at a handful of Boston-area institutions:

Bentley University

Boston College

Boston University

Northeastern University

Tufts University

Wellesley College

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

A College Application Checklist

A Student Guide to Virtual College Admissions Tools

Top Colleges, Universities for Internship, Co-Op Programs

Take a College Road Trip to Boston originally appeared on usnews.com

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up