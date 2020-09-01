Balanced Fund 13953.09 + .26 + .85 + 4.75 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.58 + .47 + .09 + 8.59 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13953.09 + .26 + .85 + 4.75

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.58 + .47 + .09 + 8.59

Emerging Markets 376.11 + 2.26 + 1.19 + 3.00

Equity Income Fund 13000.42 + .10 + .51 – 4.92

GNMA 784.14 + .05 + .17 + 3.06

General Municipal Debt 1455.89 – .03 – .31 + 2.25

Gold Fund 458.12 – .74 + 3.87 + 44.36

High Current Yield 2328.73 + .05 + .39 – .88

High Yield Municipal 674.73 + .11 – .13 + .11

International Fund 1982.82 + .03 – .09 – 1.39

Science and Technology Fund 4186.88 + 1.73 + 4.57 + 30.54

Short Investment Grade 384.89 – .02 + .11 + 3.03

Short Municipal 191.50 – .11 – .13 + 1.08

US Government 746.98 + .38 + .16 + 8.34

-0-

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.