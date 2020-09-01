Balanced Fund 13953.09 + .26 + .85 + 4.75
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2408.58 + .47 + .09 + 8.59
Emerging Markets 376.11 + 2.26 + 1.19 + 3.00
Equity Income Fund 13000.42 + .10 + .51 – 4.92
GNMA 784.14 + .05 + .17 + 3.06
General Municipal Debt 1455.89 – .03 – .31 + 2.25
Gold Fund 458.12 – .74 + 3.87 + 44.36
High Current Yield 2328.73 + .05 + .39 – .88
High Yield Municipal 674.73 + .11 – .13 + .11
International Fund 1982.82 + .03 – .09 – 1.39
Science and Technology Fund 4186.88 + 1.73 + 4.57 + 30.54
Short Investment Grade 384.89 – .02 + .11 + 3.03
Short Municipal 191.50 – .11 – .13 + 1.08
US Government 746.98 + .38 + .16 + 8.34
