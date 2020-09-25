Balanced Fund 13662.18 + .84 – .01 + 2.57 Corporate A-Rated Debt + 8.79 Emerging Markets 357.43 + .46 –…

Balanced Fund 13662.18 + .84 – .01 + 2.57

Corporate A-Rated Debt + 8.79

Emerging Markets 357.43 + .46 – 3.02 – 2.12

Equity Income Fund 12483.79 + 1.09 – 2.12 – 8.70

GNMA 783.60 + .06 + .14 + 2.99

General Municipal Debt 1456.78 – .02 – .01 + 2.32

Gold Fund 418.57 – .14 – 9.01 + 31.90

High Current Yield 2293.57 – .12 – 1.38 – 2.38

High Yield Municipal 674.85 + .03 + .01 + .13

International Fund 1907.76 + .02 – 3.70 – 5.13

Science and Technology Fund 3883.56 + 2.16 + 1.36 + 21.08

Short Investment Grade 385.24 + .01 – .05 + 3.13

Short Municipal 191.95 + .07 + 1.32

US Government 747.29 + .05 + .28 + 8.38

-0-

