Labor Day weekend is a big shopping holiday for deal hunters.

Like most three-day weekends, it hosts an impressive array of sales. In addition to seeing the usual mattress and appliance deals that pop up during three-day-weekend sales, you’ll find plenty of end-of-summer clearance sales on outdoor and seasonal items, such as grills and patio sets.

All the Labor Day deals below are available online. If you’d prefer not to wait for shipping, check the store’s curbside pickup options.

Here are some of the best Labor Day sales and deals for 2020.

— AJ Madison.

— Best Buy.

— Big Lots.

— Crate & Barrel.

— DiscountGlasses.com and DiscountContactLenses.com.

— Eyebuydirect.com.

— Home Depot.

— Lenovo.

— Lowe’s.

— Macy’s.

— My Green Mattress.

— Nest Bedding.

— Overstock.

— Ring.

— Tempur-Pedic.

— Ulta Beauty.

— Wayfair.

Read on for details about each Labor Day sale.

AJ Madison

The Labor Day sale features up to 50% off select large appliances, including washers, dryers and refrigerators. The appliance retailer is also offering rebates and free shipping on select items.

Best Buy

Shoppers can get Labor Day appliance deals through Sept. 16. Large appliance deals include up to $300 in e-gift cards with certain purchases and free delivery on appliances costing $399 or more. There are also plenty of deals on small appliances, including $100 to $150 off robotic and upright vacuums.

Big Lots

The Big Labor Day Sale features up to $300 off mattresses and up to 25% off patio furniture and sofas. Plus, find buy one, get one 50% off deals on small tech items, including select headphones, speakers and more.

Crate & Barrel

Shop the Upholstery Event until Sept. 9 to get up to 20% off beds, sofas, chairs, ottomans and more.

DiscountGlasses.com and DiscountContactLenses.com

These online sellers of frames and lenses are offering Labor Day promo codes, valid from Sept. 3 to Sept. 9. On DiscountGlasses.com, get 30% off with code LABORDAY30. On DiscountContactLenses.com, get 15% off with code LABORDAY15.

Eyebuydirect.com

Shop by Sept. 7 to get 20% off frames and 30% off lenses. Use promo code EBD2030 at checkout.

Home Depot

Now through Labor Day, get up to 30% off select furniture and decor, up to 40% off select bath items and up to $80 off outdoor power equipment. Select small appliances are up to 40% off, including air fryers, coffee makers and pressure cookers. Looking for a large appliance? Select dishwashers, refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers are up to 40% off through Sept. 16. You’ll find the biggest savings when you purchase multiple appliances.

Lenovo

Lenovo’s Labor Day sale runs through Sept. 14. Note that some deals have specific start dates. Deals include Lenovo Legion 5 AMD gaming laptops priced as low as $829.99 and Lenovo Flex 5 14-inch two-in-one laptops for under $700. Plus, you’ll find tablets starting at $119 and laptops starting at $649.99. Hourly doorbusters will launch Sept. 7 on select Legion and Yoga products.

Lowe’s

The Lowe’s Labor Day sale runs until Sept. 9 and spans most departments. Highlights include five mums and annuals for $5, up to 35% off select appliances, free local delivery on any major appliance priced $396 or more, $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and up to 30% off custom kitchen cabinets. Plus, when you buy a Craftsman two- or four-tool 20-volt maximum brushless cordless combination kit, you will get one 20-volt bare tool (without a battery) or a battery for free.

Macy’s

The department store’s Labor Day sale offers 25% to 60% off clothing, handbags, home decor, jewelry and more. Using promo code WKND at checkout will get you an extra 10%, 15% or 20% off, depending on the department.

My Green Mattress

The eco-friendly mattress retailer is offering up to $225 off mattresses and 20% off all accessories. The sale runs until Sept. 8. Use promo code USMADE at checkout.

Nest Bedding

Use promo code NESTLOVE to get 20% off across the entire site from Sept. 3 to Sept. 14. No minimum spend is required to get this deal.

Overstock

The Labor Day Blowout sale runs through Sept. 10 and offers up to 70% off home decor, furniture and more. Plus, get 15% off mattresses.

Ring

Ring is offering discounts on several of its video doorbells and other home security tech. Highlights include $20 off the Ring Video Doorbell (second generation), $50 off the Ring Peephole Cam and $60 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. There are also several bundled deals that offer discounts on alarm kits and sets of multiple security cameras.

Tempur-Pedic

During the Labor Day sale, which runs until Sept. 21, shoppers can get up to $500 off select mattresses. Tempur-Adapt mattresses are $200 off, and Tempur-Breeze mattresses are $300 off.

Ulta Beauty

Labor Day weekend overlaps with the 21 Days of Beauty sale. The sale features 50% off different beauty items each day of the event. If you’re shopping on Labor Day, deals include 50% off select Too Faced palettes and up to 50% off Dermablend setting powders.

Wayfair

The Labor Day clearance sale runs through the weekend and includes up to 55% off office furniture, up to 60% off bedroom and outdoor furniture and up to 70% off wall art. Plus, find area rugs starting at $49.

