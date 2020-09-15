Best Deals for National Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on Sept. 18. This food holiday’s origins have been lost to time, but nobody needs…

National Cheeseburger Day is celebrated on Sept. 18. This food holiday’s origins have been lost to time, but nobody needs a reason to enjoy this fast food, diner, grill and pub staple.

Every year, restaurants mark the day with deals and limited-time menu items. Here are the restaurants offering this year’s National Cheeseburger discounts and freebies, so you can indulge your cravings for less.

Read on for more information on the top National Cheeseburger Day deals for 2020.

BurgerFi

Celebrate Cheeseburger Day all month long with this deal: a BurgerFi cheeseburger with fries for $10. This offer is valid through Sept. 30.

Domino’s

In serendipitous timing, Domino’s launched a new specialty pizza this month — the cheeseburger pizza. It has a ketchup-mustard sauce, beef, cheese, onions and tomatoes and costs $11.99. Domino’s emphasizes that, unlike your average burger, it won’t get soggy during delivery.

Farmer Boys

The chain will offer its Big Cheese cheeseburger for $2 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. There’s a limit of four burgers when you claim this deal.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar

The chain has started offering certified Piedmontese beef, and through Sept. 18, you can get a second patty for free when you buy one. To get this offer, which is being advertised on Hopdoddy’s Facebook page, use promo code Double at checkout.

Mooyah

Rewards app users will receive a free cheeseburger with the purchase of fries and a drink on National Cheeseburger Day. If you’ve downloaded the app, you’ll receive the offer on the morning of Sept. 18. The offer can be claimed until close of business that day.

Red Robin

The chain is known for its burgers and, as such, it is celebrating National Cheeseburger Day all week long. Through Sept. 20, buy one burger and get the second at 50% off. This offer applies to select burgers on the menu. To claim it, use promo code BOGO when ordering online, or mention the “BOGO offer” when ordering in a restaurant. Find more details on Red Robin’s site.

Slater’s 50/50

The chain, which has locations primarily on the West Coast, is offering a free upgrade to the Juicy Lucy patty (Angus beef stuffed with melted cheese) when you order the Best Damn Bacon Cheeseburger. You’ll also receive a card that will get you a Backyard Classic burger and drink for $10, or a Backyard Classic burger and beer for $15 on your next visit. Both the card and the upgrade are available Sept. 18 only at participating locations.

Wayback Burger

On Sept. 18 only, the chain will offer a special menu item: the Cheeeesy Quarantini burger. This burger has four slices of spicy pepper jack cheese and two beef patties. You can get it for $6.99 to $7.49, depending on location.

Whataburger

Through Sept. 20, order one Whataburger patty melt and get a second free. Think of a patty melt as a cross between a burger and sandwich. You’ll find your beef patty, cheese and toppings between toasted bread instead of buns. This offer is available online only, and you need to sign up for a Whataburger account to redeem it.

White Castle

Use the coupon on White Castle’s site to get a free Impossible slider when you buy one. This offer is available in restaurants only.

