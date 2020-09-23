Best Coupon Websites, Browser Extensions and Apps

Coupons have come a long way over the decades, and with so many digital options available at your fingertips these…

Coupons have come a long way over the decades, and with so many digital options available at your fingertips these days, it’s easier than ever to score a deal and save money every time you shop both in-store and online. This may explain why Americans are still crazy for coupons.

According to a 2017 research report from Hawk Incentives, a company that offers rewards and incentive solutions, 97% of consumers look for a deal when they shop and 40% feel like they are leaving money on the table if they don’t use a coupon.

“I think of coupons as free money and one of the smartest ways to save,” says Jeanette Pavini, savings expert at JeanettePavini.com, a money-saving site. “Using digital coupons makes it easy to access savings at any time of day. If it takes you a few minutes to save several dollars, it’s well worth your time.”

Gone are the days you need to sift through the Sunday circular and clip your way to savings. Here are 17 sites, apps and browser tools that deliver deals effortlessly so you can save money with just a couple of clicks or taps of your finger.

— Coupons.com.

— Retailmenot.com.

— CouponFollow.com.

— DealNews.com.

— Slickdeals.net.

— CouponCabin.com.

— CouponCause.com.

— Groupon.com.

— GoodRx.com.

— Honey.

— Wikibuy.

— Coupon Sherpa.

— The Krazy Coupon Lady.

— Fetch Rewards.

— ShopSavvy .

— Flipp.

— SnipSnap.

Coupons.com

This coupon site has it all, from printable coupons you can use in-store to online promo codes and even cash-back offers for all your online shopping needs. Here, you can find savings for thousands of stores and products all in one place. You can even enter your ZIP code to start finding deals based on your location.

“I like that you can use grocery coupons for in-store, pickup and delivery,” Pavini says, noting that the app allows you to connect your loyalty card accounts and add all the offers before you shop. “If you shop at Walmart or Target where they don’t have a loyalty card, you can send in your e-receipts for savings,” she adds. The app is available for free for both Android and iOS.

RetailMeNot.com

This leading coupon sites offers deals for thousands of popular merchants, allowing you to search for discounts by category or store name. Coupons are tested and verified before publishing, but you can also see how many times a specific code has been used that day to know whether or not it works. Check RetailMeNot’s homepage for trending deals available that day or download the app to find savings to use in-store when you’re on the go. The RetailMeNot app is available for free on both iOS and Android and includes coupons for regular retailers as well as restaurant deals, with the ability to search for savings based on your location. Download its Deal Finder savings tool to your browser to get discounts and cash back applied automatically at checkout.

CouponFollow.com

This coupon code search engine provides verified and user-submitted coupons to give you access to deals in real time, with exclusive savings you will only find on this site. CouponFollow is the only deal site that aggregates discount codes from Twitter that were posted by the retailers themselves to help you find the best savings in one place. Meanwhile, Cently, its browser tool available to download for free on Google Chrome, applies online coupons and cash-back rewards to your online cart at checkout with a single click. Through this feature, cash payments are made via PayPal each month.

DealNews.com

This coupon site makes finding a specific deal easy by offering coupons in very specific product categories. For instance, you can search for general car-related deals in the automotive category or select car audio or GPS to find savings on these items. In addition to offering online coupons, DealNews.com does a little more hand-holding through the online shopping process, offering detailed buying guides featuring product and deal reviews along with tips on what to buy and skip for different seasons, shopping events and national holidays.

SlickDeals.net

Taking a unique approach, this coupon site relies on shoppers to find reliable deals, with 12 million deals that are voted and vetted by real users. In fact, each coupon indicates the number of times the code has worked for other shoppers.

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert at TrueTrae.com, a deal site, points out that the deal alert feature is especially helpful. “If you enter the name of a specific item, you will automatically be alerted when it goes on sale,” she says. Don’t forget to download the app and browser extension for additional ways to access discounts when shopping on your mobile device or desktop.

CouponCabin.com

CouponCabin takes deals to the next level by providing cash back at the same time you save. “It offers discounts plus cash-back opportunities, and in many cases, you can combine the two for the same retailer,” Bodge says, who recently found discounts of up to 70% off at UGG and Lululemon, plus cash-back savings of 3%. The site says you can earn up to 5% cash back, but VIP members can earn a whopping 10% back. You can even earn cash back when buying gift cards through the site. “Pairing a coupon with a cash-back offer is the ultimate way to stretch your shopping budget,” Bodge says.

CouponCause.com

Not your everyday coupon site, CouponCause.com empowers you to do something good for others while doing something good for your wallet. Through this site, you can find verified coupons from thousands of online retailers while giving back every time you save money. The company donates a portion of all company revenue to 16 different charities throughout the world, including the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Surfrider Foundation, with nearly $500,000 already donated to these nonprofits.

Groupon.com

Known primary for impressive savings on travel, entertainment, meals and experiences, with savings of over 50% off in some cases, this daily deal site has also expanded to offer coupons. Groupon now offers thousands of coupon codes for popular retailers like Best Buy, Home Depot and Amazon. You can find product-specific discounts or coupon codes for money off your order. Browse by category or store to find an applicable deal quickly.

GoodRx.com

Prescription drug costs vary from pharmacy to pharmacy, but finding the best price can be daunting. However, GoodRx.com helps you compare prices among 70,000 pharmacies nationwide. Not only does this site help you pinpoint the cheapest prescriptions based on your location, but it also provides access to coupons for extra money off. You can print coupons from your home computer or send coupons to your phone by email or text message. Then, present the deal to your pharmacist. You can also download the app, available for free on iOS and Android.

Honey

Although Honey doesn’t offer a traditional website where you can pull coupon codes, its browser extension is all you need to save money when you shop online. Honey automatically searches for and tests all available coupons for the site you’re shopping on and applies the deal with the biggest discount to your cart. For Amazon shoppers and Prime Members, Honey is especially helpful. Track the prices of items you want to buy on Amazon using the Droplist tool to get sale notifications. Meanwhile, enabling Best-Price Detection will help you find the lowest available price for any product sold on Amazon, even through third-party retailers that may be buried under pricier options. You can even check price trends for Amazon products using the Price History tool to help you determine whether now is a good time to buy or if it’s smarter to wait for a better deal.

Wikibuy

Another browser extension that instantly searches for and applies the best coupons to your online order, Wikibuy also lets you know if there’s a better deal for the same item on another site, factoring in any additional costs for shipping and tax. You can even use its free app, available on iOS and Android, to compare prices in store instantly. Just scan the barcode of an item you want to purchase, and the Wikibuy app will let you know if there’s another retailer selling the same item for less. Depending on the store policy, you may be able to use the results to request a price match.

Coupon Sherpa

You don’t have to spend hours searching for paper coupons when heading to a physical store. Just keep your phone handy and download the free Coupon Sherpa app, available for both iOS and Android, which provides instant access to hundreds of in-store and online deals in one place. Search by store name or product category. For in-store savings, just tap the deal and scan at checkout. You can also select an online coupon to save when checking out on your mobile device. Turn on the Wi-Fi locator for deal alerts at stores near you.

The Krazy Coupon Lady App

Trying to figure out where to shop to maximize savings by using coupons on top of sales is time-consuming. Luckily, there’s an app that does it for you. The Krazy Coupon Lady aggregates paper coupons, digital coupons and rebates into one place while also scouring store sales to find the best place to use your coupons every week, which takes the hassle out of hunting down the best deals, says Joanie Demer, co-founder of TheKrazyCouponLady.com, a coupon and deal site. Just select your favorite products and brands and subscribe to deal alerts for free in the app. “Roomba, Apple Watch, Tide and Colgate — whatever you’re shopping for, our team finds deals on the products on your list and sends you a push notification when the price is right,” she says.

Fetch Rewards App

Even after scanning your coupons at checkout, you can continue saving with the Fetch Rewards app, Demer says. She explains that once you check out, you can snap a quick picture of the receipt and upload it to your account to start earning points. The number of points earned per transaction is directly related to the types of brands and products you purchased. To maximize your cash-back earnings, review the special offers section in the app to see which promotions are worth more points and plan your grocery shopping list accordingly. You can even earn points for scanning regular retailer and restaurant receipts, or link your email and Amazon account to earn points for online orders automatically. Once you accumulate enough points (1,000 points equals $1), you can turn them into gift cards to stores like Amazon, Walmart or Target.

ShopSavvy

This app takes the guesswork out of which store has the best deals at the moment. Through the ShopSavvy app, you can compare store circulars in one place to help you pinpoint the best prices on the items you need to buy quickly and without the need of driving from store to store. You can create a shopping list in the app, which will notify you if a deal becomes available, Pavini points out. “ShopSavvy also allows you to see which stores have the item in stock,” Pavini says.

Flipp

Say goodbye to the paper clutter of store circulars and use Flipp instead. This savings tool aggregates store circulars in one place to help you find the best deals nearby quickly. You can also create a shopping list, uncover product or store deals and get alerts when a specific item goes on sale. Clip deals directly to your shopping list or add your own items, and Flipp will instantly find discounts for you. Plus, you will have your shopping list handy so you avoid tempting impulse purchases. Available for both iOS and Android for free.

SnipSnap

Clipping coupons is one thing, and remembering to bring them is another. That’s where SnipSnap comes in. This coupon app allows users to snap and upload pictures of their paper coupons so they have them ready to go at any moment. You can save your own coupons or even access coupons other users have submitted. You can also enable the Wi-Fi location feature to get alerts of deals available at nearby retailers. SnipSnap is available for free on both iOS and Android.

