AP Top Political News at 10:08 p.m. EDT

Trump, Biden spar over economy, workers in Labor Day blitz
The Latest: Trump questions Pentagon leaders’ motives
Hopes fading for coronavirus deal as Congress returns
Trump: Pentagon leaders want war to keep contractors ‘happy’
Trump looms large over campaigns for control of Congress
COVID-19 vaccine latest flashpoint in White House campaign
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s errant views on voting, Biden miscues
Trump open to inquiry into DeJoy and campaign contributions
Harris warns suppression, interference could alter election
Jill Biden drawing on classroom time for case against Trump
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.