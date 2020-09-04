CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health experts see large Labor Day gatherings despite warnings | Bowser: No return to normal until kids are back in school | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Dueling versions of reality define 1st week of fall campaign

In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting

Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead

Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel

Judge OKs extradition for men accused of aiding Ghosn escape

Biden confirms virus test, says he’ll be tested regularly

Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper

North Carolina kicks off mail voting as requests spike

Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft as winner of disputed JEDI deal

Trump targets ‘white privilege’ training as ‘anti-American’

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up