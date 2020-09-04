AP Top Political News at 11:09 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Dueling versions of reality define 1st week of fall campaign In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting…

Dueling versions of reality define 1st week of fall campaign In Barr, Trump has powerful ally for challenging mail voting Biden slams Trump over alleged comments mocking US war dead Serbia, Kosovo normalize economic ties, gesture to Israel Judge OKs extradition for men accused of aiding Ghosn escape Biden confirms virus test, says he’ll be tested regularly Trump won’t let Pentagon close Stars and Stripes newspaper North Carolina kicks off mail voting as requests spike Pentagon reaffirms Microsoft as winner of disputed JEDI deal Trump targets ‘white privilege’ training as ‘anti-American’ Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.