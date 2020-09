AP Top Political News at 1:00 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

AP Analysis: Trump’s 2020 mantra channels Nixon, Wallace Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha Biden raises…

AP Analysis: Trump’s 2020 mantra channels Nixon, Wallace Biden focuses on schools and pandemic, then to visit Kenosha Biden raises over $360 million in August, shattering record ‘Skeptical:’ Ernst suggests COVID numbers are inflated Trump flexes power of incumbency in North Carolina trip The Latest: Presidential debates moderators are announced Second Trump appointee out at FDA amid credibility concerns AP FACT CHECK: Trump misstates what happened in Kenosha Health officials worry nation not ready for COVID-19 vaccine Fox, C-SPAN, NBC moderators for upcoming Trump-Biden debates Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.