15 Top Romantic Getaways in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania couples in need of a getaway need not cross state lines for a romantic trip. There are plenty of swoon-worthy destinations throughout the state. Whether you and your partner like hikes, fine dining, historic tours or adventurous excursions, Pennsylvania’s cities, small towns and national forests have you covered.

Escape to Erie for a waterfront vacation, or Gettysburg for quaint eateries and educational tours. Meanwhile, Doylestown and New Hope are brimming with boutiques and antique shops. And, of course, nothing says romance like flying high above Lancaster in a hot air balloon just for two. If you crave a more urban getaway, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh will appease your inner culture hound and the incredible restaurants will please your taste buds. Even if you’ve lived near some of these major cities for a long time, there are many romantic hidden corners begging to be discovered.

So, pack your bags and hit the road with your loved one. You’ll bond with each other and make unforgettable memories, then head back to reality knowing you’ve found a little pocket of paradise in your home state.

Gettysburg

History comes alive in this small town. If you and your significant other are interested in learning about various Civil War events, visit the Gettysburg Museum of History, the Shriver House Museum or the Gettysburg National Military Park.

If you and your sweetheart don’t consider yourselves history buffs, you’ll find there are plenty of other reasons to visit this southern Pennsylvania town. An array of cozy restaurants, boutique shops and historic bed-and-breakfasts make Gettysburg one of the most romantic destinations in the state. Many of these quaint mom and pop shops are nestled along Carlisle and Baltimore streets in the center of town. There are also several wineries and tasting rooms within easy reach, such as Mount Hope Estate & Winery’s downtown Gettysburg tasting room and the Buddy Boy Winery and Vineyards on Baltimore Street, both of which make for a lovely date night. If you’re willing to drive outside town, you may also want to check out Halbrendt Vineyard and Winery for its stunning vistas of the grapevines and the rolling hills beyond.

While there are international hotel chains in the area, such as the Wyndham Gettysburg and the Hilton Garden Inn Gettysburg, you may find the town’s small inns to be more romantic. Opt for a stay at the Inn at Herr Ridge for an elegant fine dining experience, and the option to add a date night basket full of goodies like wine, cheese and chocolate-covered strawberries to your stay. For views of the Gettysburg battlefields and Hunter Lake, bed down in one of the rustic cabins at The Lodges at Gettysburg, which are outfitted with fireplaces and antique furniture. This is a great option if you’re traveling with several couples and want to explore the countryside. For more accommodation options, check out the best hotels in Gettysburg.

The Poconos

Since the 1940s, The Pocono Mountains have been known as a romantic retreat for East Coast couples. Nowadays, there are still many couples-only resorts for you and your partner to enjoy. Cove Haven, best known for its heart-shaped hot tubs, offers all-inclusive dining options and opportunities for recreational activities on the premises, such as mini-golf, archery, boating and snowmobiling. Its infamous Champagne Tower Suite is outfitted with a 7-foot Champagne glass-shaped whirlpool bath alongside a sauna, a wood-burning fireplace, a circular king bed and a massage table.

If you’re looking for more low-key lodging, check out the romantic Cherry Valley Manor bed-and-breakfast, which features homemade breakfasts, in-room hot tubs and add-ons like couples massage treatments, Champagne service and rose petals for decoration. Located near the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area, the property’s convenient location makes it easy for guests to spend their days taking scenic drives or hiking through the mountains.

There are plenty of activities in The Poconos for outdoorsy duos, including hikes through Lehigh Gorge State Park, whitewater rafting down the Delaware or Lehigh rivers and skiing at one of the region’s six ski areas. One of the most popular Poconos hikes is the trail to Hawk Falls in Hickory Run State Park, where you and your better half will be rewarded with breathtaking waterfall views upon reaching the trail’s end.

Philadelphia

Philadelphia offers a convenient place for an urban couples retreat. You’ll fall in love with hidden corners of the city, like Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, a quirky indoor-outdoor art center covered in colorful tiles, mirrors and other eclectic media. You and your sweetheart can take a peaceful stroll along the riverfront at Race Street Pier or conquer your fear of heights together from the top of the One Liberty Observation Deck, where you’ll be treated to panoramic views of downtown. And, of course, don’t forget to snap a pic in front of the massive LOVE sculpture in John F. Kennedy Plaza.

Moreover, the Philadelphia dining scene can’t be missed. Whether you’re a casual pair who want to devour cheesesteaks from a stand near Rittenhouse Square, or a glamorous couple looking for a high class restaurant, you’ll find everything in the City of Brotherly Love. Recent visitors hailed the glitzy, yet cozy Italian spot Vetri Cucina, the candlelit Japanese restaurant Double Knot and the twinkling Talula’s Garden as some of the most romantic eateries in Philly.

When it’s time to retreat to your hotel, you can choose between the stylish guest rooms of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia, the dramatic columns and historic charm at T he Ritz-Carlton, Philadelphia, or the dreamy decor and fine dining options at The Rittenhouse. If these properties don’t speak to you, check out the best hotels in Philadelphia for additional options.

Pittsburgh

While Pittsburgh may not be known as a top spot for lovebirds, Steel City offers its fair share of dreamy destinations. There are plenty of activities for couples with varying interests. Museum lovers will be wowed at the Hall of Architecture in the Carnegie Museum of Art. Hikers can soak up the panoramic views from the Mount Washington Overlook, which is a beautiful spot in the morning or night. (You can also take the Duquesne Incline to the mountaintop if you’re not in the hiking mood.) Meanwhile, history buffs can enjoy one another’s company as they stroll the grounds of the castle-like building that is Carnegie Library of Homestead and examine the hidden corners of the property.

When it comes to lodging, Pittsburgh offers everything from large luxury hotels like the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh — which offers free bicycle rentals to guests as well as a nightly wine reception — to unique spots with historic charm like the Mansions on Fifth Hotel, where guests are treated to butler service and views of “Millionaires’ Row.” Some other options include the glamorous Omni William Penn Hotel, which brings fine dining options to the downtown area, and the historic, yet elegant Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel. Check out the best hotels in Pittsburgh for more accommodation options.

Nemacolin Woodlands Resort: Farmington

Possibly the best-known romantic lodging option in Pennsylvania is the Nemacolin Woodlands Resort. The resort’s Chateau Lafayette holds the main accommodations, and its elegant marble accents and crystal chandeliers are reminiscent of palatial royal hideaways. In addition to the main lodge, the property is home to the boutique Falling Rock hotel as well as an array of private home rentals on the premises. Couples staying at this famous resort can splurge on a memorable meal at the AAA Five Diamond Award-winning restaurant Lautrec, browse the on-site art gallery, tour the resort’s wine cellar and meet the sommelier, indulge in luxury treatments at the spa and even try their luck at the on-site casino.

If you can bring yourself to leave the resort, there is beautiful scenery in the surrounding Farmington area for nature-loving twosomes to enjoy. Hiking trails abound in the area: At Ohiopyle State Park, you can hike to some of the most beautiful waterfalls in the state and the nearly 30 miles of trails at the Bear Run Nature Reserve are ripe for exploration. The Laurel Caverns, the largest cave system in the state, are a highlight for travelers, as the 4 miles of underground trails make for an educational, yet beautiful experience. Guided tours are available, so you can learn more about the rock formations while exploring the enchanting subterranean world. The Fort Necessity National Battlefield is another great stop for relatively easy hiking trails and a quiet afternoon with your sweetheart amid rolling hills and open fields.

Erie

This lakeside city in Pennsylvania is full of outdoor adventures. As its name suggests, the city sits on the banks of Lake Erie, so it offers twosomes a beachlike getaway without traveling all the way to the coast.

The city is home to Presque Isle State Park, which encompasses 3,200 acres of beachfront land and offers all the fun that comes with a beach vacation, including water sports rentals and picnic areas. Together, you and your sweetheart can try your hand at water skiing or surfing. Some tour boat companies, like Victorian Princess Cruise Line, offer sunset cruise options if you want to turn up the romance. At Presque Isle State Park, you can also enjoy designated fishing areas as well as miles of hiking trails. However, most of the trails within the state park are flat, so if you’re looking for a more challenging trek, venture away from the water to spots like Devils Backbone, Dowd Hill or Mount Pleasant.

For some of the best lake views, couples can climb nearly 200 feet to the top of the Bicentennial Tower to snap some unforgettable selfies.

There are quaint, casual restaurants scattered around the lakefront area. Some date night favorites include the classic Italian restaurant Mi Scuzi and waterfront Bayfront Grille for sunset views. The latter is connected to the Sheraton Erie Bayfront Hotel, a great stay option.

The Lodge at Woodloch: Hawley

Nothing says romance like a secluded spa resort in the mountains. The Lodge at Woodloch, located in northeast Pennsylvania, is one of the top resorts in Pennsylvania because it puts both nature and luxury at your fingertips.

The spa is one of the property’s main attractions, with 27 treatment rooms, multiple saunas and steam rooms, and an Aqua Garden with hydromassage waterwalls. After your spa treatment, you and your better half can reconnect in one of the relaxation rooms: slip into a meditative state in the Whisper silent sanctuary or mingle with other couples in the Gather social suite.

Once you’re fully relaxed, enjoy the resort’s plethora of activities, which include cooking classes, discussions with a professional herbalist, yoga classes and the opportunity for a couple’s float session in a meditation pool. The Lodge at Woodloch also offers plenty of ways to experience the natural beauty of the surrounding Pocono Mountains. There are on-site hiking trails that will bring you through woods, orchards and gardens, as well as designated areas to practice archery, hatchet throwing, kayaking and paddleboarding.

Accommodations are equipped with marble showers, plush furniture and private verandas to enjoy with your significant other. As a guest, you’ll also enjoy access to on-site restaurants, including fine dining spot TREE Restaurant and Bar, where you can sip wine among the treetops and tuck into an organic meal made with local ingredients.

Doylestown

The small borough of Doylestown sits about an hour’s drive north of Philadelphia. Duos who venture here can enjoy a getaway full of history and scenic countryside views. The area restaurants showcase global flavors: Partners can indulge in Mexican and Peruvian fusion plates at Quinoa or trendy Italian fare at Honey. Couples should also make time to catch a film at the County Theater, a preserved 20th-century venue that will transport you back in time.

Perhaps the best place to visit in Doylestown is the Fonthill Castle — an early 20th-century structure now open to visitors. The property was designed by archaeologist and scholar Henry Chapman Mercer, who used it as a residence and as a place to showcase his valuable art collection. The massive castle boasts 44 rooms, 18 fireplaces and more than 200 windows. While it’s worth going inside the building, you can admire some of the best views from the grounds. Explore the 70 acres of land, manicured gardens, ponds and mosaic bridges that make this property noteworthy. If you and your partner are intrigued by the history of the castle, venture into the on-site Mercer Museum to learn more about its construction and significance. There are both permanent and temporary exhibits that shed light on industrial life in America.

The castle is a popular place for wedding ceremonies and receptions, which can take place inside the castle or in a tented venue outside. There are other events held on the grounds as well, such as Cocktails by the Castle, where visitors can enjoy a catered picnic and live music — perfect for a romantic date.

When you get tired of exploring the town, turn in at one of the area’s romantic accommodation options. The Doylestown Inn offers luxury amenities in the heart of downtown, while The Inn at Barley Sheaf Farm gives visitors the option to stay in a quaint private cottage or a guest room in a historic manor.

New Hope

The historic streets of New Hope are lined with 19th-century buildings that have since turned into quirky stores and art galleries. The bustling Main Street and congregation of local artists have led New Hope to be recognized as one of the coolest small towns in the state by travelers and experts alike. Previous visitors enjoyed dining at Nektar Wine Bar or The Salt House before catching a show at the Bucks County Playhouse to top off their date nights.

There are plenty of historic bed-and-breakfasts where you can hang your hat, including the Inn at Bowman’s Hill — an eight-room AAA Four Diamond Award-winning property offering cozy rooms with fireplaces and property amenities like an outdoor pool and couples massages. What’s more, the inn is just a short drive from Main Street’s shops and restaurants.

The town is located along the Delaware River and offers a multitude of covered bridges for you and your significant other to explore hand in hand. In surrounding Bucks County, there are hiking trails, breweries, distilleries and golf courses to keep you entertained no matter your interests. There are also several vineyards in the county — ideal for a romantic date setting.

Located a little less than 50 miles north of downtown Philadelphia, New Hope is an easy daytrip from the city. Plus, there’s a bridge between New Hope and Lambertville, New Jersey, making the town a convenient destination for couples driving from the Garden State.

Jim Thorpe

The European-style architecture and surrounding mountain peaks have led people to call Jim Thorpe the “Little Switzerland of America.” There is no shortage of charm in this small town nestled within the Pocono Mountains. There are museums to visit, churches to admire, nearby mountains to ski and trails for hiking with your beau. Together, you can peruse the mom and pop shops, bookstores and boutiques along Broadway Street and admire the Victorian buildings. In the center of town, you’ll also stumble upon an antique train station used in the 1800s.

The accommodation options in Jim Thorpe are just as delightful. The Inn at Jim Thorpe is a popular choice as it offers historic charm near the many shops and restaurants in the downtown area. Couples can enjoy meals at the cozy on-site Broadway Grille, as well as spa services. The inn is also a popular wedding venue with a nearby grand ballroom and plenty of wedding package options.

Another popular inn is the Dolon House Bed & Breakfast, which is housed within a mansion from the 1800s. Stained-glass windows and mosaic floors entice visitors to stay, and the cozy guest rooms, which feature fireplaces and antique furniture, make it hard for them to leave. The small lodge also offers a dining room where you and your partner can mingle with other guests over dinner. What’s more, the bed-and-breakfast earns rave reviews from frequent travelers for its attentive staff and impeccable decor.

Lancaster

Although it’s known for its popular Amish Country attractions, Lancaster has lots to offer traveling twosomes. If you’re seeking a nature-filled trip, you’re in luck: There are many trails and natural attractions throughout the county. Previous visitors recommend hiking Chickies Rock County Park for views of the Susquehanna River or climbing the Pinnacle Overlook for a scenic picnic.

If you’d rather visit local restaurants and stores on your trip, consider staying in the city of Lancaster, located toward the center of the county. The city streets are sprinkled with artisan shops and farm-to-table eateries. You can find jewelry stores, art galleries, historic theaters and clothing stores. The Lancaster Central Market is also a must-see, as it’s been operating as a farmers market since 1730. Here, you can sample local cheeses, produce, meat, ice cream and much more.

Once you’ve worked up an appetite, visit one of the city’s unique eateries to celebrate an anniversary or special event, or just to enjoy one another’s company. Tuckin to French cuisine at Citronnelle, enjoy local ingredients at John J. Jeffries Restaurant, try Caribbean flavors at Callaloo Trinidadian Kitchen or treat yourself to a fine dining experience at Amorette.

Other memorable date options in the area include a tour of Waltz Vineyards Estate Winery or a private scooter ride around the Lancaster countryside with a rental from Strasburg Scooters. Or, if the weather permits, you and your beloved can fly high above Lancaster in a hot air balloon ride for two, operated by the United States Hot Air Balloon Team.

When it’s time to rest, consider a stay at the Eden Resort and Suites, BW Premier Collection or check out the other best hotels in Lancaster.

Bridgeton House on the Delaware: Upper Black Eddy

If you and your honey are seeking a romantic getaway in the countryside, look no further than the Bridgeton House on the Delaware in Upper Black Eddy — near the New Jersey state line. This bed-and-breakfast is regarded by travelers and experts alike as one of the most romantic inns in the country thanks to its beautiful riverside location, luxurious rooms and special honeymoon packages.

Depending which guest room you choose, it may come equipped with a feather bed, a private porch with river views, a large Jacuzzi bathtub or a fireplace. There are many romance packages available for an added fee if you want to treat your partner to prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries, floral arrangements, couples massages and breakfast in bed. If you opt for the honeymoon package, you’ll also enjoy a filet mignon picnic basket and a Champagne brunch.

As for dining options, the inn provides a homemade breakfast delivered to your room each morning, as well as afternoon tea. For all other meals, you’ll have to dine off property. Explore the restaurants in surrounding Bucks County, where eateries offer everything from seafood to French cuisine to casual pub grub.

Depending on the season of your visit, you can enjoy hikes through the surrounding woodlands, kayaking excursions down the Delaware River, berry picking at nearby farms, winery tours at nearby New Jersey spots like Villa Milagro Vineyards and Beneduce Vineyards, and even dreamy carriage rides in the snow.

Allegheny National Forest

Pennsylvania is full of natural beauty, and you’ll find some of the best in Allegheny National Forest. Located in the northwestern region of the state, it’s a convenient getaway for couples coming from Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York. The forest offers more than 200 miles of hiking trails for adventurers of all skill levels. One of the most scenic hikes is Minister Creek, where you’ll meander across cliffs, boulders and streams. You can also take the Hearts Content loop to see some of the tallest trees in the state or the Hector Falls Trail for views of a unique waterfall.

The area is also known for its adventurous activity offerings that are sure to get your adrenaline pumping. You and your partner can go snowmobiling, horseback riding through the woods, skydiving, and even motor boating, windsurfing or water skiing in some designated reservoirs. There are also many campsites to pitch a tent or park an RV throughout the forest, if you want to totally immerse yourselves in nature. Additionally, you can opt to rent a cabin in the Allegheny Reservoir area or the Bradford Ranger District.

If you’re looking for lodging that’s less remote, you can choose from an array of bed-and-breakfasts or small lodges located near the national forest. The Mansion District Inn, situated in the Pennsylvania town of Smethport, offers rooms and suites equipped with cozy beds, antique furniture and fireplaces. Not to mention, you’ll enjoy homemade breakfast every morning. The Inn on Maple Street Bed & Breakfast, located in an old Victorian home, is also a comfortable place to stay with breakfast feasts that garner rave reviews from past visitors.

Williamsport

Outside the Susquehannock State Forest sits the small city of Williamsport. Despite its size and relatively remote location, there are plenty of romantic activities to keep you busy.

The city’s historic buildings, many of which were built in the 1800s, enhance any stroll through town. Make sure to stop at the old jail on West Third Street and the Ulman Opera House on East Third Street — both stops on the self-guided historical walking tour of Williamsport. Millionaires’ Row, on West Fourth Street, is also a must-see for its Victorian-era mansions. Not to mention, the old city hall in the downtown area is now a rustic, yet chic lodging option. Book a room at the City Hall Grand Hotel for accommodations with plush beds, restored wooden furniture and modern, open showers.

As you venture through town, you’ll find craft beer spots and breweries if you’re in need of a midday drink: Bullfrog Brewery and New Trail Brewing Company are two local favorites. You won’t find many fine dining options in the city, but there are many quaint eateries and lively pubs for a low-key night out. If you’re in the mood for a relaxing activity, take a ride on the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat, which leaves from the docks near downtown and promises a scenic hourlong cruise down the Susquehanna River.

For a more adventurous date, hike up Miners Run, where a collection of seven dramatic waterfalls will take your breath away. Located in the McIntyre Wild Area, about 30 miles north of downtown Williamsport, there are no designated hiking trails for this area, so you’ll have to climb through the woods on your own. There are plenty of other waterfalls in the area, including Dutchman Run Falls and Hounds Run Falls, though the trails can become overgrown and difficult to follow, according to past travelers.

The Inn at Westwynd Farm: Hershey

While many think of the Hershey area as primarily a kids destination, there are plenty of romantic getaways for lovebirds too. The Inn at Westwynd Farm, located just 5 miles north of Hersheypark, has plenty of dreamy amenities to make your couples retreat special.

The luxury accommodations make the inn seem like a true Pennsylvania paradise. Many rooms offer fireplaces, jetted spa tubs and private patios. Turn up the romance with the For My Special Love package, which includes sparkling wine, chocolate-covered strawberries, a dozen roses and a bed strewn with silk rose petals. Meanwhile, the Anniversary Celebration package includes a personalized cake for you and your partner.

If you can bring yourself to leave your comfortable digs, you’ll be treated to a hearty breakfast in the inn’s restaurant; the menu changes with the seasons to ensure you’re eating the freshest local ingredients. Outside, views of uninterrupted countryside will make you swoon. You can spend the day biking, hiking, horseback riding or simply strolling hand in hand. The on-site library, the bottomless cookie jar in the lobby and the complimentary wine offerings will help you and your sweetheart slow down and enjoy the finer things in life.

