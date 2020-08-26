Balanced Fund 13892.30 + .41 + 1.31 + 4.30 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.34 – .17 – .03 + 8.31 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 13892.30 + .41 + 1.31 + 4.30

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2402.34 – .17 – .03 + 8.31

Emerging Markets 373.97 + .61 + 2.25 + 2.41

Equity Income Fund 12926.94 – .06 + .86 – 5.46

GNMA 783.24 + .05 – .12 + 2.95

General Municipal Debt 1458.83 – .11 – .30 + 2.46

Gold Fund 453.13 + 2.74 + .66 + 42.79

High Current Yield 2321.56 + .08 + .57 – 1.19

High Yield Municipal 675.17 – .07 – .22 + .18

International Fund 1995.59 + .55 + 1.16 – .76

Science and Technology Fund 4085.83 + 2.04 + 4.32 + 27.39

Short Investment Grade 384.39 – .02 + .01 + 2.90

Short Municipal 191.69 – .03 – .04 + 1.18

US Government 745.34 – .06 + .01 + 8.10

