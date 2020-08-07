CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC helping parents prep for virtual learning | Free testing in Prince William Co. | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump

As Trump digs in, will it be US versus China in tech?

Scowcroft, national security adviser to 2 presidents, dies

US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials

Q&A: What’s up with Trump’s orders on TikTok and WeChat?

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid

AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision

US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story

Pompeo rejects Congress’ subpoenas for IG, Biden probe info

