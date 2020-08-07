AP Top Political News at 11:43 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump As Trump digs in, will it be US versus China in…

US intel: Russia acting against Biden; China opposes Trump As Trump digs in, will it be US versus China in tech? Scowcroft, national security adviser to 2 presidents, dies US sanctions pro-China leader of Hong Kong, other officials Q&A: What’s up with Trump’s orders on TikTok and WeChat? Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now Joe Arpaio loses sheriff’s race in 2nd failed comeback bid AP sources: Whitmer met with Biden as he nears VP decision US health chief to visit Taiwan, a COVID-19 success story Pompeo rejects Congress’ subpoenas for IG, Biden probe info Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.