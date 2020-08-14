CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. testing under scrutiny | Metro to ramp up service | Fall school plans | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 12:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Harris bringing energy, dollars and more to Biden’s campaign

Trump’s suggestion to eliminate payroll tax doesn’t add up

Private prison industry backs Trump, prepares if Biden wins

Trump admits he’s blocking postal cash to stop mail-in votes

Dodger Stadium vote center planned for presidential election

Trump, Biden trade barbs on coronavirus response

Half of Pentagon’s schools in US will do virtual learning

Trump gives credence to false, racist Harris theory

Mail-in ballots sent to Trump, First Lady in Florida

AP FACT CHECK: Harris eligible to serve as VP, president

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up