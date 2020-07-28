What is Glamping? 15 Top Glamping Resorts in the U.S.

Treat yourself to a glamping vacation by staying at one of these 15 amazing resorts. If you’re enticed by the…

If you’re enticed by the idea of camping but don’t want to deal with the inevitable grunt work that comes with it, glamping (or glamorous camping) may be the perfect compromise. The glamour portion refers to the features and amenities you would usually enjoy if you booked a hotel room or a vacation rental. This typically includes, at minimum, a sturdier “tent” (often a house frame draped in canvas), a proper bed, some additional furniture, electricity and a staff to call upon. To help you find your next glamping spot, U.S. News chose a variety of top-notch glamping resorts from coast to coast. Read on to find your perfect glamping destination.

Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort: Big Sur, California

There are few places in California that offer luxury in a destination where you would otherwise have to rough it. In Big Sur, a region that is only accessible via one single road and doesn’t always offer electricity, travelers will find a limited selection of five-star accommodations, including glampsites. At Ventana Big Sur, an Alila Resort, glamping is available within a 20-acre redwood canyon. Safari-style tents come equipped with custom mattresses, premium linens and power outlets, as well as amenities for enjoying the outdoors, such as Adirondack chairs, wood-burning fire pits and picnic tables. You can also request add-ons ranging from s’mores kits to hiking and picnic packages. The downside? Bathrooms and showers are only available at a shared bathhouse. Rates here start at $250 per night.

Under Canvas: Multiple Locations

First-time glampers may want to look into booking a tent with Under Canvas. The company runs a variety of glamping spots across the U.S., including locations in and around Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Zion National Park, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone and Glacier National Park, among other national parks. Safari-style tents offer travelers the lap of luxury with king-sized beds, West Elm furnishings, en suite bathrooms and daily housekeeping. Guests are also treated to nightly s’mores. Breakfast and dinner are available in addition to complimentary camp activities, such as sunset yoga. The only caveat is that Under Canvas is available seasonally (dates vary by location). Nightly rates vary by location and date, but you can expect to pay at least $189 for accommodations at the Moab, Utah, site.

Asheville Glamping: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville Glamping stands out for the variety of accommodation options it offers travelers. In addition to traditional tents, glampers can rent treehouses, domes and old-fashioned trailers. Asheville Glamping also caters to a diverse range of vacationers; there are domes available that sleep up to eight people and tout kid-friendly features like indoor slides. Amenities vary by accommodation category, but if you select the traditional tent experience, you’ll enjoy access to air conditioning, a queen-sized bed, an outdoor propane grill, a fire pit, an outdoor Jacuzzi, heated blankets for the winter months, and a shared or private bathhouse with a toilet, a sink and a shower. No matter which room category you choose, you’ll no doubt enjoy Asheville‘s stunning mountain scenery. What’s more, trails to scenic landscapes can be found nearby. The standard room category here starts at $135 per night.

Safari West: Santa Rosa, California

Safari West offers visitors the chance to experience an overnight safari without having to travel all the way to Africa. While the experience is certainly much less grand in comparison to an adventure in Serengeti National Park, Safari West, which calls itself Sonoma‘s version of the Serengeti, is still pretty impressive, spanning 400 acres with 900 animals. Accommodations are raised tent-like cabins that give guests the opportunity to watch the animals from their own private decks. Other amenities include beds (size depends on room category), rustic furnishings, polished hardwood floors, en suite bathrooms and daily complimentary continental breakfast. Rates vary by season, but you can expect to pay $350 per night during the summer months.

El Cosmico: Marfa, Texas

If you’re looking for a glampground with whimsy, consider the stylish El Cosmico. This glamping spot is located in Marfa, a small desert town that sits nearly 200 miles away from the closest international airport. El Cosmico offers a variety of accommodations, including pastel-colored trailers, yurts and safari tents. Amenities vary greatly by room category, but standard perks include beds, some furnishings and electricity. With the exception of some trailers, most accommodations do not come equipped with bathrooms or showers (those are available in the communal bathhouse). El Cosmico also offers bike rentals, a provisions store, a hammock grove, an outdoor kitchen and wood-fired Dutch hot tubs. Rates vary by glamping site type, but you can expect to pay $71.20 per night in the standard safari tent.

Collective Governors Island: New York

Believe it or not, you can go camping in New York City‘s concrete jungle thanks to the creative minds behind Collective Retreats, which operates a variety of glamping sites around the country. This glamping spot utilizes the acres of green space available on Governors Island, which can be reached via water taxi from Manhattan. Accommodations here are pretty cushy, with the standard room category (the Journey Tent) offering climate controls, in-tent complimentary breakfast daily, electricity, Wi-Fi access, luxury bath products and beds outfitted with 1,000-thread-count linens. For a private bathroom and shower, upgrade to a Summit Tent. The Collective also offers wellness pursuits like outdoor massages and a variety of on-site dining experiences, including a chef’s tasting menu. Rates vary by room type, but you can expect to pay $339 for a standard glamping tent.

Dunton River Camp: Dolores, Colorado

Set among 500 acres, Dunton River Camp is surrounded on all sides by verdant meadows and forests begging for adventures. Not only is the glampground stunning, but it’s also intimate; there are only eight safari tents on-site. Each tent, which sits on a 640-square-foot wooden platform, comes equipped with luxe amenities, including a king-sized bed, a gas stove, complimentary Wi-Fi access, two mountain bikes, all meals and a private bathroom with a 6-foot soaker tub and a towel warmer. Guests can choose between glamping sites along the Dolores River or in the mountains. Keep in mind, Dunton River Camp is only open in summer. You can find Dunton River Camp in southwestern Colorado, about 155 miles south of Grand Junction. For the 2020 summer season, Dunton River Camp is only allowing travelers to book the entire site. Rates, which cover the occupancy and meals of 16 guests, start at $15,000.

Capitol Reef Resort: Torrey, Utah

Capitol Reef Resort is one of a few places in the U.S. where you can glamp in a Conestoga wagon. In the mid-18th century, Conestoga wagons were primarily used for trade on parts of the East Coast, and despite what the Oregon Trail computer game will have you believe, had nothing to do with westward migration. Capitol Reef Resort’s wagons can sleep up to six guests (thanks to bunk beds), feature lighting, air conditioning and beautiful, yet cozy rustic furnishings. Additionally, wagon guests have access to private bathrooms located a short distance away. The resort also gives lodgers the option to sleep in canvas-covered tents, which come with much of the same amenities as wagons, plus flat-screen TVs. Note that wagons are available seasonally from June to September. You’ll find this resort about 35 miles north of Capitol Reef National Park. Rates depend on accommodation type, but you can expect to pay about $285 per night to sleep in a wagon.

Sinya on Lone Man Creek: Wimberley, Texas

Experience the Texas Hill Country in the lap of luxury with a stay at Sinya on Lone Man Creek. This glamping resort is situated atop a ridge, making you feel as if you are in a treehouse overlooking not only the beautiful surrounding greenery, but also Lone Man Creek. Each tent is decked out in beautiful country-style furnishings and comes outfitted with a king-sized bed with goose-down bedding, a Nespresso coffee maker, a kitchenette and a bathroom with a clawfoot tub, bathrobes and Turkish towels. Venture outside and you’ll find the resort has five outdoor spaces to lounge in, some of which are equipped with a hammock or a hot tub. Rates here start at $345 per night.

The Ranch at Rock Creek: Philipsburg, Montana

This five-star dude ranch in western Montana, frequently lauded for providing one-of-a-kind travel experiences, also specializes in glamping. Like the rest of its property and offerings, The Ranch at Rock Creek takes its glamping accommodations to the next level. Here, glamping accommodations start at nearly 800 square feet and are part tent, part cabin. Inside each space, you’ll find one king-sized bed or two queen-sized beds, a sitting area, a gas-burning stove, a bathroom with a shower and two sinks, a private porch and a dining table. What’s more, glamping accommodations qualify for the resort’s all-inclusive rate, which covers meals, drinks and transportation on the ranch and to and from the airport, as well as resort activities like horseback riding and archery. Rates start at $1,800 per night.

Borealis Basecamp: Fairbanks, Alaska

Have you ever dreamed of sleeping beneath the northern lights? At Borealis Basecamp, you can do just that. Located less than 30 miles north of Fairbanks, Borealis Basecamp is spread across 100-plus acres and offers igloos in lieu of tents, further elevating the one-of-a-kind experience. The igloos are made of a kind of glass that is also used in polar expeditions and research centers, ensuring guests will be toasty throughout their stay. Accommodations also feature kitchenettes, beds, bathrooms with showers, and skylights so guests can fall asleep admiring the aurora borealis. Additionally, the camp provides dining in its yurt, where lodgers can grab breakfast, lunch and dinner. Rates start at $449 per night.

Little Raccoon Key: Jekyll Island, Georgia

Little Raccoon Key stands out from all other glamping destinations in the U.S. for one reason: There’s only one campsite available on-site. Not only will you have the entire reef island to yourself, but you’ll be pampered by staff from start to finish. In addition to your private island accommodations, you can request chef-prepared meals, pre-arrival grocery delivery, a short dolphin boat tour and a lesson on oyster reefs around the island at no extra cost. Your campsite features necessities, such as a gas grill, a wood-burning stove, an outdoor bathroom and solar-powered electricity, as well as Adirondack chairs, board games, books and beds with memory foam mattresses. And while Little Raccoon Key provides a cooler for ice, it does recommend bringing your own to accommodate days worth of food. It’s important to know that there is a two-night minimum, with nightly rates starting at $799.

Firelight Camps: Ithaca, New York

Experience the natural beauty of upstate New York with a stay at Firelight Camps. This glamping site enjoys a scenic location in a wooded area that is not only minutes away from local state parks, but also less than 4 miles south of the university town, making this particular glamping site easier to reach in comparison to its counterparts. Canvas drapes the natural wood beams of the tents, which feature hardwood floors, king- or queen-sized beds outfitted with fleece bedding, private tented porches or balconies complete with rocking chairs, and lanterns with USB ports. Upgraded tents come with electricity, though it’s important to note that none have bathrooms (guests will have to use the shared bathhouse). Rates vary by day of the week, but you can expect to pay $189 per night for mid-week stays.

Sandy Pines Campground: Kennebunkport, Maine

Kennebunkport is typically synonymous with beaches and the Bush family, often leaving the nearby green spaces overlooked by visitors who keep close to town. Sandy Pines Campground offers travelers the chance to experience these underrated landscapes without sacrificing proximity to the water (the camp is located on the coast). Guests can choose from a variety of unique accommodation options, from a Volkswagen bus to a Conestoga wagon to domes or traditional glamping tents. The tents are decorated to the nines (some feature chandeliers) and are outfitted with king-sized beds, seating areas, private porches, minifridges, lighting, portable air conditioners and heaters, and bath amenities. There are no private bathrooms, but guests can take advantage of glampground amenities, such as a pool, a general store, a snack bar, bike and water sports equipment rentals, laundry machines and lots of activities for kids. Rates vary by accommodation, but you can expect to pay around $245 per night for a glamping tent.

Mendocino Grove: Mendocino, California

One of California’s most breathtaking small towns boasts a serene glamping experience. Mendocino Grove sits within a forest bluff located adjacent to the town, affording not only spectacular views of the camp’s towering trees but also the coast. The glamping tents can fit up to six guests, making the property a great option for all types of traveling groups. All tents come equipped with fire pits, picnic tables and beds with down comforters and wool blankets. Accommodations also feature decks complete with butterfly leather chairs. There are no private bathrooms, and the tents can only accommodate limited electricity for powering lamps and USB ports. Other on-site amenities include a bathhouse, hammocks, a bocce court, Saturday morning yoga and complimentary coffee and chocolates at The Meadow Commons. Rates here start at $159 per night.

What is Glamping? 15 Top Glamping Resorts in the U.S. originally appeared on usnews.com