U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020-21 Honor Roll

Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.

Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the ten procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll.

The data used in the 2020-21 edition of U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began after the data-collection period ended. Here are the top 20 hospitals, beginning with No. 20.

20. Houston Methodist Hospital

Where: Houston

Honor Roll points: 194

Twentieth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Honor Roll, Houston Methodist Hospital’s rankings also include No. 12 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 13 in Orthopedics and No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

18. (tie) Keck Medical Center of USC

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 196

Tied for 18th in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Keck Medical Center of USC’s rankings also include No. 7 in Geriatrics, No. 9 in Urology and No. 12 in both Ophthalmology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

18. (tie) Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Where: Saint Louis

Honor Roll points: 196

Tied for 18th in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s other rankings include No. 8 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 11 in Cancer and No. 16 In Neurology & Neurosurgery.

17. Rush University Medical Center

Where: Chicago

Honor Roll points: 203

Ranking 17th in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Rush University Medical Center’s other rankings include No. 4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 5 in Orthopedics and No. 11 in Nephrology.

16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Where: Phoenix

Honor Roll points: 205

Ranking 16th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, Mayo Clinic-Phoenix’s other rankings include No. 6 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 6 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and No. 13 in Urology.

15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian

Where: Philadelphia

Honor Roll points: 217

The Hospitals at the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian is up three places from last year and is 15th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings. The hospital’s rankings also include No. 9 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 11 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 13 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

14. Mount Sinai Hospital

Where: New York City

Honor Roll points: 227

Ranked 14th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York’s other rankings include No. 1 in Geriatrics, No. 6 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and No. 9 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.

13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Where: Palo Alto, California

Honor Roll points: 230

Ranked 13th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 9 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 11 in both Gynecology and Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 12 in Orthopedics.

12. Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 248

Ranked 12th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Rheumatology, No. 6 in Cancer with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, No. 6 in Nephrology and No. 7 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.

11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine

Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Honor Roll points: 254

Ranked 11th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 8 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 8 in Ophthalmology.

10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Where: Chicago

Honor Roll points: 258

Northwestern Memorial Hospital made the list of top 10 hospitals in the nation in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Northwestern’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 6 in Geriatrics and No. 8 in Cancer.

9. NYU Langone Hospitals

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 269

Ranked ninth on U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020-21 Honor Roll, New York University Langone Hospitals’ specialty rankings include No. 4 in Orthopedics, No. 6 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 7 in Rehabilitation and No. 8 in Rheumatology.

8. UCSF Medical Center

Where: San Francisco

Honor Roll points: 276

Ranked eighth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCSF Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 7 in both Rheumatology and Urology.

7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 320

Ranked seventh on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 3 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 3 in Orthopedics and No. 3 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

6. Massachusetts General Hospital

Where: Boston

Honor Roll points: 330

Ranked sixth on the U.S. News 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Massachusetts General’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 2 in Rehabilitation with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, No. 3 in Psychiatry and No. 4 in Ophthalmology with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.

4. (tie) UCLA Medical Center

Where: Los Angeles

Honor Roll points: 340

Tied for fourth on the U.S. News 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCLA Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Geriatrics, No. 4 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 5 for three specialties: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Ophthalmology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.

4. (tie) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

Where: New York

Honor Roll points: 340

Tied for fourth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gynecology and Psychiatry.

3. Johns Hopkins Hospital

Where: Baltimore

Honor Roll points: 346

Ranked third on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Johns Hopkins’ specialty rankings include No. 1 in Ear, Nose and Throat, No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 1 in Psychiatry and No. 1 in Rheumatology.

2. Cleveland Clinic

Where: Cleveland

Honor Roll points: 364

Ranked second on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Cleveland Clinic’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and No. 2 in Geriatrics, Gynecology and Rheumatology.

1. Mayo Clinic

Where: Rochester, Minnesota

Honor Roll points: 412

For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Mayo Clinic’s 2020-21 adult specialty rankings include No. 1 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 1 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 1 in Gynecology, No. 1 in Nephrology, No. 1 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 1 in Urology.

Rated Cardiovascular Care

In addition to the complex care U.S. News evaluates in its adult specialty rankings, the company also assesses care in multiple procedures and conditions that are more commonly required and are performed more regularly in hospitals around the country. Rather than ranked, care for these more common procedures and conditions are rated on a scale from High Performing to Below Average. If you have multiple hospitals near you, these ratings can help make important decisions on where to receive care.

Fully half of these common care procedures and conditions are related to heart conditions. Click the links to see the list of hospitals that are high performing in Congestive Heart Failure Treatment, Abdominal Aortic Aneursym Repair, Heart Bypass Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery or its less invasive alternative Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) — a new rating in 2020-21.

