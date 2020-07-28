U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020-21 Honor Roll

See which hospitals made the 2020-21 Honor Roll.
Just 20 hospitals out of nearly 5,000 evaluated for the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings and ratings made the Honor Roll.
Hospitals were awarded Honor Roll points if they ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties that U.S. News evaluates — more points for higher rankings — and if they were rated “high performing” in one or more of the ten procedures and conditions. The 20 hospitals with the highest point totals define the Honor Roll.
The data used in the 2020-21 edition of U.S. News Best Hospitals rankings were not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which began after the data-collection period ended. Here are the top 20 hospitals, beginning with No. 20.
20. Houston Methodist Hospital
Where: Houston
Honor Roll points: 194
Twentieth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Honor Roll, Houston Methodist Hospital’s rankings also include No. 12 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 13 in Orthopedics and No. 14 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.
18. (tie) Keck Medical Center of USC
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 196
Tied for 18th in the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Keck Medical Center of USC’s rankings also include No. 7 in Geriatrics, No. 9 in Urology and No. 12 in both Ophthalmology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
18. (tie) Barnes-Jewish Hospital
Where: Saint Louis
Honor Roll points: 196
Tied for 18th in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Barnes-Jewish Hospital’s other rankings include No. 8 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 11 in Cancer and No. 16 In Neurology & Neurosurgery.
17. Rush University Medical Center
Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 203
Ranking 17th in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Rush University Medical Center’s other rankings include No. 4 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 5 in Orthopedics and No. 11 in Nephrology.
16. Mayo Clinic-Phoenix
Where: Phoenix
Honor Roll points: 205
Ranking 16th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings, Mayo Clinic-Phoenix’s other rankings include No. 6 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, No. 6 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery and No. 13 in Urology.
15. Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian
Where: Philadelphia
Honor Roll points: 217
The Hospitals at the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian is up three places from last year and is 15th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll rankings. The hospital’s rankings also include No. 9 in Ear, Nose & Throat, No. 11 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 13 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
14. Mount Sinai Hospital
Where: New York City
Honor Roll points: 227
Ranked 14th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Mount Sinai Hospital in New York’s other rankings include No. 1 in Geriatrics, No. 6 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and No. 9 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery.
13. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital
Where: Palo Alto, California
Honor Roll points: 230
Ranked 13th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 9 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 11 in both Gynecology and Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 12 in Orthopedics.
12. Brigham and Women’s Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 248
Ranked 12th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Brigham and Women’s Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Rheumatology, No. 6 in Cancer with Dana Farber Cancer Institute, No. 6 in Nephrology and No. 7 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery.
11. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan
Honor Roll points: 254
Ranked 11th on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine’s specialty rankings include No. 8 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 8 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 8 in Ophthalmology.
10. Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Where: Chicago
Honor Roll points: 258
Northwestern Memorial Hospital made the list of top 10 hospitals in the nation in the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Northwestern’s specialty rankings include No. 5 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 6 in Geriatrics and No. 8 in Cancer.
9. NYU Langone Hospitals
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 269
Ranked ninth on U.S. News Best Hospitals 2020-21 Honor Roll, New York University Langone Hospitals’ specialty rankings include No. 4 in Orthopedics, No. 6 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 7 in Rehabilitation and No. 8 in Rheumatology.
8. UCSF Medical Center
Where: San Francisco
Honor Roll points: 276
Ranked eighth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCSF Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 3 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 7 in both Rheumatology and Urology.
7. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 320
Ranked seventh on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 3 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, No. 3 in Orthopedics and No. 3 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
6. Massachusetts General Hospital
Where: Boston
Honor Roll points: 330
Ranked sixth on the U.S. News 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Massachusetts General’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 2 in Rehabilitation with Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital, No. 3 in Psychiatry and No. 4 in Ophthalmology with Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary.
4. (tie) UCLA Medical Center
Where: Los Angeles
Honor Roll points: 340
Tied for fourth on the U.S. News 2020-21 Best Hospitals Honor Roll, UCLA Medical Center’s specialty rankings include No. 3 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Geriatrics, No. 4 in Diabetes & Endocrinology and No. 5 for three specialties: Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Ophthalmology and Pulmonology & Lung Surgery.
4. (tie) New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell
Where: New York
Honor Roll points: 340
Tied for fourth on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, New York-Presbyterian Hospital’s specialty rankings include No. 2 in Nephrology, No. 3 in Neurology & Neurosurgery and No. 4 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Gynecology and Psychiatry.
3. Johns Hopkins Hospital
Where: Baltimore
Honor Roll points: 346
Ranked third on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, Johns Hopkins’ specialty rankings include No. 1 in Ear, Nose and Throat, No. 1 in Neurology & Neurosurgery, No. 1 in Psychiatry and No. 1 in Rheumatology.
2. Cleveland Clinic
Where: Cleveland
Honor Roll points: 364
Ranked second on the 2020-21 U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, the Cleveland Clinic’s specialty rankings include No. 1 in Cardiology & Heart Surgery and No. 2 in Geriatrics, Gynecology and Rheumatology.
1. Mayo Clinic
Where: Rochester, Minnesota
Honor Roll points: 412
For the seventh consecutive year, Mayo Clinic ranked No. 1 on the U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll. Mayo Clinic’s 2020-21 adult specialty rankings include No. 1 in Diabetes & Endocrinology, No. 1 in Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, No. 1 in Gynecology, No. 1 in Nephrology, No. 1 in Pulmonology & Lung Surgery and No. 1 in Urology.
Rated Cardiovascular Care
In addition to the complex care U.S. News evaluates in its adult specialty rankings, the company also assesses care in multiple procedures and conditions that are more commonly required and are performed more regularly in hospitals around the country. Rather than ranked, care for these more common procedures and conditions are rated on a scale from High Performing to Below Average. If you have multiple hospitals near you, these ratings can help make important decisions on where to receive care.
Fully half of these common care procedures and conditions are related to heart conditions. Click the links to see the list of hospitals that are high performing in Congestive Heart Failure Treatment, Abdominal Aortic Aneursym Repair, Heart Bypass Surgery, Aortic Valve Surgery or its less invasive alternative Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) — a new rating in 2020-21.
