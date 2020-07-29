AP Top Political News at 11:15 p.m. EDT

House orders broad mask mandates after Gohmert gets virus
Lawmakers batter Big Tech CEOs, but don’t land many blows
Trump downplays West Texas energy worries, attacks Democrats
US hits Poland, others in Europe over Holocaust claims
Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital
As crime surges on his watch, Trump warns of Biden’s America
US to bring 6,400 troops home from Germany, move 5,600 more
As virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities
Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill
Gaps in federal oversight add to virus woes at vets homes
