AP Top Political News at 1:17 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Trump pushes racial division, flouts virus rules at Rushmore

Trump, Biden fight for primacy on social media platforms

As much of U.S. dials back July 4 plans, Trump goes big

Can Trump’s anti-mail-voting crusade hurt him in key states?

Critics of US-Taliban deal say militants can’t be trusted

New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000

July 4th military flyovers to go over DC, 4 other cities

The Latest: Trump to establish ‘National Garden’ of heroes

Only verified intelligence? A look at presidents’ briefings

US jobs surge: Trump sees sunshine, Biden ‘no victory yet’

