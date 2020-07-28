37 Hospitals With Top Ratings in 10 Procedures and Conditions

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,000 hospitals for their handling of…

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,000 hospitals for their handling of two chronic conditions — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure — and up to eight medical procedures: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.

About a third of the evaluated hospitals earned at least one top rating of “high performing.” But only the 37 standouts listed below, less than 1% of the hospitals evaluated, got the top rating in all 10 procedures and conditions. Fourteen of these hospitals also made the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals.

Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis

AdventHealth Orlando, Florida

Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Christ Hospital, Cincinnati

Cleveland Clinic

Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center, Concord, California

Maine Medical Center, Portland

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville, Florida

Mayo Clinic-Phoenix

Morristown Medical Center, New Jersey

Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, Illinois

Northwest Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

OHSU Hospital, Portland, Oregon

Piedmont Atlanta Hospital

Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, Spokane, Washington

Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon

Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Florida

Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California

Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses, Grand Rapids, Michigan

St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, Pennsylvania

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina

University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor

University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

