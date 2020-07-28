37 Hospitals With Top Ratings in 10 Procedures and Conditions

As part of the Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,000 hospitals for their handling of two chronic conditions — chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart failure — and up to eight medical procedures: colon cancer surgery, lung cancer surgery, heart bypass surgery, aortic valve surgery, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), abdominal aortic aneurysm repair, knee replacement and hip replacement. In each procedure and condition in which a hospital had treated enough patients to be evaluated, the hospital received a rating of high performing, average or below average. The ratings are designed to help patients and health care consumers make informed decisions about where to receive care for specific medical needs.
About a third of the evaluated hospitals earned at least one top rating of “high performing.” But only the 37 standouts listed below, less than 1% of the hospitals evaluated, got the top rating in all 10 procedures and conditions. Fourteen of these hospitals also made the Honor Roll of Best Hospitals.
Abbott Northwestern Hospital, Minneapolis
AdventHealth Orlando, Florida
Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles
Christ Hospital, Cincinnati
Duke University Hospital, Durham, N.C.
Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, Newport Beach, California
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian, Philadelphia
John Muir Health-Concord Medical Center, Concord, California
Maine Medical Center, Portland
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville, Florida
Morristown Medical Center, New Jersey
Morton Plant Hospital, Clearwater, Florida
New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York
Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, Illinois
Northwest Memorial Hospital, Chicago
NYU Langone Hospitals, New York
OHSU Hospital, Portland, Oregon
Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Children’s Hospital, Spokane, Washington
Providence St. Vincent Medical Center, Portland, Oregon
Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Florida
Scripps La Jolla Hospitals, La Jolla, California
Spectrum Health-Butterworth and Blodgett Campuses, Grand Rapids, Michigan
St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem Campus, Pennsylvania
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California
UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles
UNC Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina
University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine, Ann Arbor
University of Wisconsin Hospitals, Madison
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville
