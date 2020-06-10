10 Best Business Schools for an International MBA

Get a cross-cultural education. Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to…

Get a cross-cultural education.

Earning an MBA in the U.S. doesn’t mean graduates have to stay in this country to work. Some schools allow students to take courses and participate in activities to teach them how to be business leaders abroad as well as domestically. Here are the 10 best business schools for getting an international MBA.

10. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 591

U.S. News b-school rank: 7

International edge: Students at Haas can serve as consultants through the school’s International Business Development program and ordinarily spend up to three weeks overseas, according to the program’s website.

Learn more about the Haas School of Business at Berkeley.

8 (tie). Florida International University

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 52

U.S. News b-school rank: Unranked

International edge: More than half of the faculty and students involved with FIU’s one-year international MBA program are international, and participants in the program have the option to study abroad during their final semester.

Learn more about the Florida International University College of Business Administration.

8 (tie). George Washington University (DC)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 95

U.S. News b-school rank: 53 (tie)

International edge: The full-time global MBA program lasts 21 months, and one of the required classes in this program focuses specifically on competition in the global economy.

Learn more about the George Washington University School of Business.

7. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 831

U.S. News b-school rank: 12 (tie)

International edge: As part of the MBA Global Semester Exchange Program, Ross students can study abroad for a full term in Milan, Sydney or a number of other international cities, according to the school’s website.

Learn more about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan.

6. Columbia University (NY)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 1,284

U.S. News b-school rank: 8

International edge: The Asian Business Association, Latin America Business Association and African Business Club are a few of the many student groups available for students interested in business issues abroad, according to the Columbia website.

Learn more about the Columbia Business School.

5. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 1,740

U.S. News b-school rank: 1 (tie)

International edge: Through an exchange partnership with INSEAD Business School, MBA students can study at INSEAD campuses in France and Singapore and take advantage of the institution’s career management services, according to the Wharton website.

Learn more about the Wharton School at Penn.

4. New York University (Stern)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 717

U.S. News b-school rank: 10

International edge: Stern MBA students who specialize in global business can study emerging financial markets, international social impact strategies and similar topics, according to the school’s website.

Learn more about the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at NYU.

2 (tie). Georgetown University (McDonough) (DC)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 528

U.S. News b-school rank: 25 (tie)

International edge: Georgetown’s MBA program includes an international consulting project where students collaborate for several months to find solutions to a problem faced by a company with business operations outside the U.S. The students subsequently take a weeklong trip to their client’s country, where they present their findings and recommendations.

Learn more about the Robert Emmett McDonough School of Business at Georgetown University.

2 (tie). Harvard University (MA)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 1,868

U.S. News b-school rank: 6

International edge: First-year students at HBS are required to develop a new product or service for global partner organizations, which they also visit.

Learn more about Harvard Business School.

1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

Number of full-time students (2019-2020): 48

U.S. News b-school rank: 62 (tie)

International edge: Moore offers a language track for its International MBA students, which includes an immersion experience in France, Germany or Mexico and requires students to develop foreign language skills.

Learn more about the Darla Moore School of Business at the University of South Carolina.

Discover more about getting an MBA.

Learn how to stand out as an MBA applicant, and get our complete rankings of the 2021 Best Business Schools. For more advice on how to select a business school, follow U.S. News Education on Twitter and Facebook.

Top international MBA programs

— 1. University of South Carolina (Moore)

— 2 (tie). Georgetown University (McDonough)

— 2 (tie). Harvard University

— 4. New York University (Stern)

— 5. University of Pennsylvania (Wharton)

— 6. Columbia University

— 7. University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

— 8 (tie). Florida International University

— 8 (tie). George Washington University

— 10. University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

More from U.S. News

How MBA Students Can Get More International Experience

5 Must-Haves in a Globally Focused MBA

5 Hot Jobs for MBA Graduates

10 Best Business Schools for an International MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/24/20: This slideshow has been updated to include ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.