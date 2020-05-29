The week in bankruptcies: One entity in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by parent company American City Business Journals.

During the week that ended May 22, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing. Year to date through May 22, the court recorded 43 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 31% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

Piedmont REI LLC filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection May 14 in the Eastern District of Virginia.

The debtor listed an address of 7848 Cub Drive in Warrenton, and is represented in court by attorney John C. Morgan Jr.. Piedmont REI LLC listed assets ranging from $500,001 to $1,000,000 and debts ranging…