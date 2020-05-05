5 of the Most Shorted Stocks of May

Short selling is a popular indicator of market sentiment for investors. Given the unpredictability and extreme volatility in the stock…

Short selling is a popular indicator of market sentiment for investors. Given the unpredictability and extreme volatility in the stock market so far in 2020, short selling activity can provide some insight into which stocks could be most financially at risk and which stocks may underperform peers when the market eventually recovers from the economic slowdown.

Short sellers typically bet against top-performing stocks that they believe have risen too fast and underperforming stocks that operate in industries that are in secular decline.

Some stocks also have relatively high short interest compared with their float, or the total number of outstanding shares not held by institutions and insiders. These stocks with high short percentages of float can be susceptible to short squeezes, large spikes in share price triggered when short sellers are forced to close out their positions all at once by buying back stock.

S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky recently updated his list of U.S. stocks with the most short interest. Here are the five most shorted stocks heading into May:

— Tesla (ticker: TSLA)

— Amazon.com (AMZN)

— Apple (AAPL)

— Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

— AbbVie (ABBV)

Tesla (TSLA)

The global auto industry has been devastated by the economic shutdown.

Bank of America is projecting global auto production volumes will decline by 23% in 2020. However, Tesla reported 88,400 vehicle deliveries in the first quarter, up more than 40% from a year ago. Those numbers will likely take a big hit after the company shut down its Fremont, California, factory on March 23 due to health risks.

But surprisingly, Tesla stock is up more than 60% since the factory shutdown.

Short sellers are likely questioning the stock’s huge rally, and Bank of America recently downgraded the stock to “underperform” due to its lofty valuation. Tesla has by far the largest short interest of any U.S. stock at $13.29 billion. It also has the largest short percent of float of the five stocks mentioned at 13.2%.

Short sellers have taken huge losses as the stock has rallied, but they appear to be digging in for now. Dusaniwsky says the stock’s short interest has risen by $1.15 billion in the past 30 days.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Like Tesla, Amazon.com has bucked the negative market trend in 2020, gaining 28.7% year-to-date. The stay-at-home environment has boosted almost every part of Amazon’s business, from its e-commerce sales to its cloud services to its Whole Foods grocery delivery.

Amazon even recently announced another wave of hiring to meet demand, adding 75,000 employees to its previously announced 100,000 hires this year.

Short sellers may believe the Amazon rally has run out of steam, or they may simply be using short positions in Amazon to hedge against long positions in other tech stocks. Whatever the reason, Amazon has an outstanding short position of $10.46 billion.

In the past month, however, short sellers have dialed back their exposure a bit. Dusaniwsky says Amazon’s short interest is down by $580.9 million from a month ago.

Apple (AAPL)

Heading into 2020, analysts and investors were anticipating a massive wave of smartphone upgrades due to the rollout of 5G wireless networks. However, a recent Bank of America survey of global smartphone users suggests the global economic shutdown may have put that smartphone upgrade cycle on hold.

The silver lining of the recent turmoil is that it could boost demand for Apple’s services offerings, including the paid tier of its Apple TV Plus streaming service. In addition, Apple has arguably the strongest balance sheet in the world, with more than $207 billion of cash on hand.

Like Amazon, many short sellers may simply be using an Apple short position as a hedge on long positions in other tech stocks. Apple’s short interest currently stands at $10.23 billion, but it’s down about $479.3 million from one month ago.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)

Microsoft is another popular tech stock that has overcome the market downdraft in 2020 and gained 9.2% year-to-date. Much of Microsoft’s bullish momentum has been due to shelter-in-place orders driving a surge in cloud computing and remote conferencing usage.

As people around the world were forced to begin working from home in March, Microsoft reported that its Teams online communications suite jumped from 32 million daily active users to 44 million in just a single week.

But it’s not just the economic turmoil that is driving Microsoft’s cloud strength. Microsoft is gaining cloud share from Amazon, including winning a $10 billion cloud contract from the U.S. Department of Defense late last year.

Microsoft short sellers may be anticipating a cool-down period for the stock after it gained 25.3% in the past month. Microsoft has $8.34 billion in short interest, down $1.73 billion from a month ago.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company, and its leading drug is immunosuppressive drug Humira. AbbVie is reportedly working in conjunction with health authorities and institutions to combat the current health crisis. However, the company is also in the process of a massive $63 billion buyout of Allergan and its popular Botox franchise.

In November, AbbVie sold $30 billion in bonds to help finance the Allergan deal, bringing its total long-term debt to a staggering $62.9 billion. Given the recent market focus on balance sheets and liquidity, it’s understandable why short sellers would be piling into AbbVie.

Dusaniwsky says AbbVie’s total short interest is up by $495.7 million in the past 30 days. AbbVie now has $7.21 billion in short interest, about 6% of the stock’s total float.

