Bitcoin Halving 101: What Is It and Why Does It Matter?

The next bitcoin halving event will happen in May. Sometimes jokingly referred to as “the halvening,” there’s a major event…

The next bitcoin halving event will happen in May.

Sometimes jokingly referred to as “the halvening,” there’s a major event coming up soon for the world’s premier cryptocurrency, bitcoin.

Here’s a look at May 2020’s bitcoin halving, what it is and some context on how to think about it:

— What is bitcoin halving?

— When does halving occur?

— Why does it matter?

— The U.S. dollar and bitcoin.

What Is Bitcoin Halving?

At its simplest, bitcoin halving is when the pace of new bitcoin creation is cut in half, which happens about every four years. In May 2020, bitcoin miners will go from earning 12.5 bitcoins, the units for which are abbreviated as BTC, per block mined to 6.25 BTC.

Here’s some background terminology you’ll need to know to understand what that means and why it’s relevant.

A “block” on the Bitcoin blockchain is a file storing 1 MB worth of bitcoin transaction records. “Miners” compete to add the next block using specialized hardware to solve a hard mathematical problem, producing a random 64-character output called a “hash,” completing the task and locking the block so it can’t be changed.

“After successfully mining a block, miners are rewarded with newly created bitcoins. This process occurs roughly every 10 minutes,” says Marcus Swanepoel, CEO of Luno, a bitcoin storage, exchange and learning company.

“When Bitcoin was first released in 2009, the reward was 50 BTC per block. Halvings are programmed in to take place every 210,000 blocks mined, which takes roughly four years,” Swanepoel says.

The first bitcoin halving, in 2012, slashed the reward for mining a block from 50 BTC to 25 BTC. In 2016, the halving event cut rewards again to 12.5 bitcoin per block mined, and when the 2020 halving arrives, just 6.25 new BTC will be created with each new block mined.

When Does It Happen?

There is no hard date for when the reward for mining a block will cut in half; it depends on when the 210,000th block has been mined since the last halving. That said, it will happen in May 2020, with estimates ranging between May 11 and May 18.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Why Does It Matter?

For some context on what all the fuss is about with the May 2020 bitcoin halving, consider history:

“During Bitcoin’s 11-year lifespan, there have been two previous halvings,” says Alex Adelman, CEO and co-founder of Lolli, the first bitcoin rewards application. “The first was in 2012 and bitcoin’s price increased from $12 to more than $650. After the second halving in July 2016, the price also accelerated and reached $20,000 in late 2017.”

Although, there were other factors at play: increasing news coverage of cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin itself, a certain fascination with the digital asset’s anonymity and a slowly but steadily rising list of use cases for the currency in the real world. If one puts any stock into the value of history, then the bitcoin halvings of years past should be seen as long-term bullish catalysts for the price of bitcoin.

While most experts think the halving will be a net positive for the price of bitcoins, not everyone agrees. Another large contingent thinks the market has already factored in the effects of cutting the rate of bitcoin creation in half.

“Speaking to our customers, who include miners and institutional investors, the consistent message we hear is that the halving will be a nonevent for the price of BTC,” says Scott Freeman, co-founder of JST Capital, a financial-services firm specializing in the digital assets market.

“The halving has been on everyone’s radar screen for a long time and as such, the effect on markets should already be factored into the price of BTC,” Freeman says. “The halving may affect the profitability of some of the miners, but we expect at this point that every miner has already made adjustments to their business models.”

And, price be damned, the third halving in Bitcoin’s short history is almost guaranteed to impact the bitcoin ecosystem in other ways.

Firstly, the number of bitcoin miners is widely expected to drop as the economic reward for mining becomes less compelling and, for less efficient miners, unprofitable. This pressure will be all the more powerful if the slowing supply growth doesn’t result in higher prices (having already been priced in).

Although a so-called “sell the news” event is possible, wherein traders run up the price of BTC before the halving then sell once it has happened, few experts doubt the slower rate of supply growth will be good for the digital currency in the long run.

[See: 10 Ways to Keep Your Cryptocurrency Safe.]

Short and medium term, some industry insiders say the halvening could have important repercussions beyond the currency itself.

“Onlookers should pay attention because bitcoin has a direct global market influence over most altcoins,” says Kadan Stadelmann, chief technology officer of Komodo, a multichain architecture project in the blockchain space. An altcoin is every cryptocurrency alternative to bitcoins, which were the first of their kind.

“If the market demand remains at the same levels, this halving can mean a natural price increase for most cryptocurrencies besides bitcoin,” Stadelmann says.

The U.S. Dollar and Bitcoin

The days of free-flowing bitcoin are gone. All the “easy” BTC has been mined; among the 21 million bitcoin that can ever exist, more than 18.3 million, or 87%, have already been mined and are in circulation.

Currently, about 1,800 new bitcoins are mined and entered into digital circulation each day, a number that will soon fall to about 900 a day, all things being equal.

It’s serendipitous that bitcoin’s first truly post-mainstream halving event should happen in 2020, a year that’s already seen the U.S. increase its money supply in a sudden and unprecedented way, printing more than $2 trillion to stave off the current economic crisis.

Ultimately, countries that abuse the power to print fiat money run the long-term risk of hyperinflation.

Bitcoin, on the other hand, is fundamentally deflationary. That’s been the crux of the bull thesis for bitcoin from the beginning: This decentralized cryptocurrency can’t be printed into obscurity by governments and their central banks and the final supply is 100% known.

As halvings continue over time, the pace of bitcoin supply growth will continue to decelerate until all 21 million are mined; projections have the last fractions of bitcoin being mined in 2140.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2020

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

Bitcoin Halving 101: What Is It and Why Does It Matter? originally appeared on usnews.com