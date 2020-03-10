10 Jobs to Consider for a Career Change

Looking for a new career? Consider these jobs. We spend a significant portion of our lives working. Wouldn’t it be…

We spend a significant portion of our lives working. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a job that benefits you on a number of fronts, both personally and professionally?

For those thinking about a complete career change, we’ve compiled a list of jobs that offer a strong salary, good work-life balance, lower stress and relatively stable job prospects. Here are some careers to consider, according to scores (out of 10) from the U.S. News Best Jobs rankings. Data comes from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and scores on work-life balance and stress levels come from U.S. News interviews and research.

Dental Hygienist

Median salary: $74,820

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 10.0

If you’re a dental hygienist, you’re cleaning patients’ teeth. You’re removing tartar and plaque and teaching people better brushing habits.

It isn’t a glamorous job, perhaps, but you work in a low-stress environment and you’re paid well — without the stresses that come with being the boss of a dental practice. Chances are, you’ll have excellent dental benefits, and the hours are good, too. While some practices might have occasional evening or weekend hours, mostly, you should be working 9 to 5.

Web Developer

Median salary: $69,430

Stress level score: 8.0

Work-life balance score: 10.0

Web developers build websites. Since no two websites are going to be exactly alike, you’ll hopefully never be bored. You also get to work inside — often in the comfort of your own home.

As long as you don’t fall into the trap of working evenings and weekends and losing that work-life balance, being a web developer, for many people, should be an enjoyable career.

Bookkeeping, Accounting and Audit Clerk

Median salary: $40,240

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 8.0

In this career, you’ll oversee and manage the financial books of a business. That might mean you’re working for somebody else, in which case your happiness quotient might depend on whether you have an easygoing or an uptight employer.

On the other hand, if you take all of your experience and create your own bookkeeping, accounting and audit firm, you’ll likely be even happier, making more money — and you’ll have the power to drop any clients who stress you out.

Radiation Therapist

Median salary: $82,330

Stress level score: 4.0

Work-life balance score: 6.0

Radiation oncologists and medical dosimetrists create radiation treatment plans, and radiation therapists carry them out. If you take on this career, you’ll be working with CAT scans and X-rays, among other things.

So what’s appealing about this job? If you like to work with people and technology, and often in a pleasant and professional environment, this is probably your dream job. Plus, you’re helping patients beat cancer.

Landscaper and Groundskeeper

Median salary: $29,000

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 8.0

If you love the outdoors and making yards and gardens look pristine and perfect, well, what could be better? You may enjoy the creative elements of being a landscaper or groundskeeper, terms used interchangeably, though they are different jobs. It’s a job with generally low stress and also one you do during the day.

Software Developer

Median salary: $103,620

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 8.0

There are a lot of reasons you might consider this career. You’ll use your intellect and creativity, as software developers design, test and develop apps and computer programs. You might work in a very professional environment, or, if you prefer, in your pajamas at home. Either way, you’ll likely be paid well for your talents.

Industrial Psychologist

Median salary: $97,260

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 6.0

In this field, you’re a psychologist for the workplace. You’re often figuring out what makes employees tick — and using the principles of psychology to make employees’ lives better.

By doing that, you can help a company run more efficiently. Which can mean that everyone is more content because of the suggestions you make. Employees may end up having a less stressful jobs, and the employer may end up with a better-running, more profitable business.

Meanwhile, you, having used your creative skills and know-how to help a bunch of people, should be very pleased with yourself.

Statistician

Median salary: $87,780

Stress level score: 8.0

Work-life balance score: 8.0

Statisticians are immersed in data. They analyze and interpret it and report their findings, working in numerous fields, like public safety, health care and sports.

You’ll love this career if you enjoy math and numbers — and especially if you enjoy the field you’re working in. It also pays well and has low stress.

Environmental Engineer

Median salary: $87,620

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 6.0

Environmental engineers do what their job titles suggest — they protect the environment from man-made problems. That mission may appeal to you if you’re looking for a new career with a strong salary and work-life balance. Environmental engineers are science people and need to understand everything from soil science, biology and chemistry to the raft of federal and local regulations that often come with these projects. And sometimes, they help come up with regulations that industries need to adhere to.

Mechanical Engineer

Median salary: $87,370

Stress level score: 6.0

Work-life balance score: 8.0

Do you ever look at machines and think, “Who built that?” It was a mechanical engineer. Much of the equipment they build, whether it’s an escalator, elevator, turbines or an air-conditioning system, will probably end up in factories, warehouses, airports — you name it — but engineers likely work in an office. They have a hand in designing, developing, building and testing machines.It’s an enjoyable and fulfilling career for many people with a strong work-life balance and great prospects for upward mobility.

