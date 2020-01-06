The 25 Best Jobs of 2020

The right job for you Are your parents on your case to choose a career before you graduate? It can…

The right job for you

Are your parents on your case to choose a career before you graduate? It can be daunting. With so many options, you might have a hard time deciding which to pick.

Fortunately, U.S. News did some of the research for you. We gathered data on nearly 200 jobs from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics and conducted some of our own reporting to come up with the Best Jobs of 2020. In our methodology, we considered factors like median salary, anticipated job growth and your ability to maintain a good work-life balance. The highest median salary the BLS records is $208,000, so some of the following professions may offer median annual incomes higher than that amount.

Read on to see what jobs made the top 25. The list is heavy on science and math occupations, so if none of these piques your interest, check out our lists of the Best Creative and Media Jobs and the Best Social Services Jobs.

25. Genetic Counselor

Industry: Health care supportMedian Salary: $80,370

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

If you’re concerned about your risk of inheriting certain genetic diseases, you might seek the services of a genetic counselor. These professionals look at your family history and identify what genetic tests might be appropriate. Then, they evaluate and discuss your results.

Genetic counselors may work with parents who are expecting children or the patients themselves.

Employment is expected to increase 27% by 2028, adding 800 jobs.

Learn more about genetic counselors.

24. Dental Hygienist

Industry: Health care supportMedian Salary: $74,820

Unemployment Rate: 0.6%

If you’re not brushing enough, you’ll hear about it from your dental hygienist. These professionals use special instruments to scrape away the tartar and plaque from teeth, and show patients how to improve their brushing and flossing techniques.

Depending on the state, what setting they’re practicing in and what service they’re providing, dental hygienists may need to be supervised by a dentist.

Employment is expected to grow 11% by 2028, adding 23,700 jobs.

Learn more about dental hygienists.

23. Web Developer

Industry: TechnologyMedian Salary: $69,430

Unemployment Rate: 1.3%

To many, computer code may seem like a foreign language, but to a web developer, it provides the building blocks that create an attractive, easy-to-use website. Web developers are tasked with making sure the websites they design work well and serve the needs of the users.

They might collaborate with clients as well as graphic designers to build and improve upon news, gaming, e-commerce or other sites.

Employment is expected to grow 13% by 2028, adding 20,900 jobs.

Learn more about web developers.

22. Pediatrician

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $170,560

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

You might think pediatricians only see pint-sized patients, but in fact, these physicians treat children from infancy through early adulthood.

During regular checkups, pediatricians make sure their patients are reaching developmental milestones, diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, screen for mental health concerns, administer vaccines, and coordinate care with other specialists.

To be a pediatrician, you must attend medical school and then go through residency training. But providing star patients with a lollipop at the end of an office visit is entirely optional.

Employment is expected to grow 2% by 2028, adding 700 jobs.

Learn more about pediatricians or medical school programs in pediatrics.

21. Nurse Anesthetist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $167,950

Unemployment Rate: n/a

Nurse anesthetists administer drugs that manage pain during a surgery or other medical procedure. But unlike anesthesiologists, who attend medical school, nurse anesthetists are nurses with advanced training.

Registered nurses must have at least one year of critical care experience before they can enter a nurse anesthetist program.

Employment is expected to increase 17% by 2028, adding 7,600 jobs.

Learn more about nurse anesthetists or nursing-anesthesia programs.

20. Operations Research Analyst

Industry: BusinessMedian Salary: $83,390

Unemployment Rate: 2.1%

Operations research analysts help companies and organizations use their money and resources more efficiently. Using predictive modeling and statistics, these analysts consider the pros and cons of different possible production schedules, pricing structures and ways to manage a company’s supply chain.

The finance and insurance industry is a major employer of these types of analysts. But this field isn’t specific to the private sector: Operations research analysts also work for the Department of Defense.

Employment is expected to increase 26% by 2028, adding 28,100 jobs.

Learn more about operations research analysts.

17. Surgeon (tie)

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $208,000 or more

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

Surgeons may spend hours a day on their feet, operating on patients to treat injuries, diseases and deformities. In these high-stress jobs, working irregular hours isn’t uncommon, and you may be constantly on call. But the work you do could save someone’s life.

Surgeons must attend medical school and then complete a residency. According to the American College of Surgeons, surgical residencies last a minimum of five years.

Employment is expected to increase 1% by 2028, adding 500 jobs.

Learn more about surgeons or medical schools.

17. Anesthesiologist (tie)

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $208,000 or more

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

Imagine going under the knife 200 years ago — a time before modern anesthesia. Nowadays, physicians called anesthesiologists specialize in administering drugs that relieve pain. During medical procedures, they also track a patient’s vital signs, like heart rate and blood pressure, and in some cases, specialized brain and spinal cord function. Anesthesiologists do this, in part, to help determine whether they need to adjust a patient’s anesthetic, according to the American Society of Anesthesiologists President Dr. Mary Dale Peterson.

You might find them working with surgical patients, women in labor and those suffering from chronic pain.

Employment is expected to grow 5% by 2028, adding 1,500 jobs.

Learn more about anesthesiologists or medical schools.

17. Obstetrician and Gynecologist (tie)

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $208,000 or more

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

For many young women, going to an OB-GYN for the first time is a rite of passage. Obstetricians and gynecologists are physicians that specialize in women’s health, delivering reproductive health care and sometimes primary health care to women.

They prescribe birth control, provide care during pregnancy and childbirth, and diagnose and treat conditions like cervical cancer.

Employment is expected to increase 2% by 2028, adding 500 jobs.

Learn more about obstetricians and gynecologists or medical school programs in women’s health.

16. Optometrist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $111,790

Unemployment Rate: 0.1%

Optometrists make sure your eyes are in good working order. These eye doctors prescribe glasses and contact lenses to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. Their work also involves evaluating eye health to check for glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy and irritation of the front surface of the eye.

To practice, optometrists must earn a doctor of optometry degree, which takes four years, and have a state license. Some optometrists receive advanced clinical training by going through a yearlong residency program, enabling them to specialize in ocular disease, pediatrics, low vision, vision therapy or specialty contact lenses.

Employment is expected to increase 10% by 2028, adding 4,000 jobs.

Learn more about optometrists.

15. Physical Therapist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $87,930

Unemployment Rate: 1.1%

After an injury or a stroke, you might see a physical therapist to help you get moving again. PTs create treatment plans for their patients and use exercises, stretching and other techniques to relieve pain and improve movement.

Physical therapists may specialize in areas like geriatrics or orthopedics.

To practice as a physical therapist, you must earn a doctor of physical therapy degree and have a license. Employment is expected to grow 22% by 2028, adding 54,200 jobs.

Learn more about physical therapists.

14. Mathematician

Industry: BusinessMedian Salary: $101,900

Unemployment Rate: n/a

Mathematicians are critical thinkers who conduct academic research or who use mathematical methods to gain insight into challenges an organization faces. You may find them working in the federal government, at universities, or for research and development companies.

According to the BLS, only 2,900 people are employed as mathematicians. But with the growing need for experts who can make sense of the data that companies and organizations are storing, employment in this field is expected to jump 26% by 2028. That means adding 800 jobs.

Learn more about mathematicians.

13. Registered Nurse

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $71,730

Unemployment Rate: 1.1%

Registered nurses often work with patients, evaluating their condition, putting together care plans, updating their health records and offering recommendations on how to stay healthy. Because caring for patients isn’t a 9-to-5 job, registered nurses might need to work odd hours and weekends.

In some cases, registered nurses may work in a different capacity, for example as public policy advisers, medical writers or health care consultants.

As baby boomers age, the need for health care workers, including nurses, is expected to increase. The BLS estimates employment in this field will jump 12% by 2028, adding 371,500 jobs.

Learn more about registered nurses or nursing programs.

12. IT Manager

Industry: Technology Median Salary: $142,530

Unemployment Rate: 2%

IT managers oversee the information technology of a company. That might involve supervising the day-to-day maintenance of an organization’s computers, ensuring the network’s cyber defenses are up to snuff and developing a long-term plan to stay in step with an organization’s ever-changing technology needs. Chief information officers, chief technology officers, IT directors and IT security managers fall into this category.

Employment is expected to increase 11% by 2028, adding 46,800 jobs.

Learn more about IT managers.

11. Medical and Health Services Manager

Industry: BusinessMedian Salary: $99,730

Unemployment Rate: 0.9%

Medical and health services managers make sure complex organizations like hospitals, nursing homes and group practices run smoothly.

You might also know them as health care executives or health care administrators, and they may have titles like nursing home administrator, clinical manager and health information manager. Depending on their role, they may be responsible for keeping up to date with health care regulations, developing budgets, hiring staff and finding ways to operate more efficiently.

Employment is expected to increase 18% by 2028, adding 71,600 jobs.

Learn more about medical and health services managers.

10. Veterinarian

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $93,830

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

Veterinarians are doctors who care for feathered, furry or four-legged patients. They examine, diagnose and treat the illnesses of animals of all kinds.

Not all vets are the same. Some choose to specialize in an area of veterinary medicine, so the doctor treating your neighbor’s pet poodle might be different from the one caring for the rhinoceros at the city zoo. Some veterinarians also work in public health, tracking disease outbreaks that affect animals and humans, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Employment is expected to increase by 18% by 2028, adding 15,600 jobs.

Learn more about veterinarians.

9. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $208,000 or more

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

If you’ve had your wisdom teeth removed, an oral and maxillofacial surgeon might have done the job. These surgeons are dentists who, after four years of dental school, go through four to six years of additional training so they can do surgery on your mouth, teeth, neck and head. These health care professionals might fix a cleft palate, remove a tumor or repair a facial trauma.

Employment is expected to increase 7% by 2028, adding 400 jobs.

Learn more about oral and maxillofacial surgeons.

8. Speech-Language Pathologist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $77,510

Unemployment Rate: 0.8%

Speech-language pathologists work with people who have difficulty speaking or swallowing. Their work involves evaluating patients for articulation, language or other problems and then prescribing a course of treatment. Also called speech therapists, speech-language pathologists usually need a graduate degree.

The BLS expects this profession to grow 27% by 2028, adding 41,900 jobs. Baby boomers, who may develop medical conditions later in life that cause speech disorders, are a key contributor to that rise.

Learn more about speech-language pathologists.

7. Physician

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $194,500

Unemployment Rate: 0.4%

When a health emergency strikes, having a physician nearby can be a relief. They examine patients, order tests, treat illnesses, prescribe medications and offer guidance on how to stay fit.

Physicians attend four years of medical school, earning either a doctor of medicine or a doctor of osteopathic medicine. After that, they likely go through a residency program, which can take three to seven years.

Employment is expected to increase 4% by 2028, adding 1,600 jobs.

Learn more about physicians. You can also read about different types of specialists: pediatricians, obstetricians and gynecologists, anesthesiologists, surgeons, and psychiatrists.

6. Statistician

Industry: BusinessMedian Salary: $87,780

Unemployment Rate: 2.8%

If you’re a statistician, odds are you love working with numbers. Using surveys and studies, statisticians gather and parse data to gain insight on larger issues. You’ll find statisticians in a range of industries. For example, pharmaceutical companies might use biostatisticians or biometricians to see how well a drug works.

Employment is expected to increase 31% by 2028, adding 13,600 jobs. This is fueled by the expected need for statisticians in business, health care and policymaking.

Learn more about statisticians.

5. Nurse Practitioner

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $107,030

Unemployment Rate: 1.2%

Nurse practitioners have a lot in common with physicians: They can perform exams, diagnose conditions, prescribe drugs and advise patients on making healthy choices. But while doctors complete medical school, NPs are registered nurses who receive additional training and who earn at least a master’s degree. And the autonomy that NPs have can vary, depending on what state they practice in.

“There are numerous specialties in which to work as a nurse practitioner, and mine happens to be psychiatry,” says Laura Petiford, a psychiatric-mental-health nurse practitioner and licensed marriage and family therapist who practices in Connecticut. “As an NP, I am able to provide therapeutic interventions as well as pharmacological ones to alleviate mental illness.”

Employment is expected to increase 28% by 2028, adding 53,300 jobs.

Learn more about nurse practitioners or nursing programs.

4. Orthodontist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $208,000 or more

Unemployment Rate: 0.9%

Is your snaggle-toothed smile making you self-conscious? An orthodontist may be able to help. Orthodontists are dentists who receive additional training so they can repair your crooked or misaligned teeth or jaws. To fix problems with your smile, orthodontists create a treatment plan and may use braces and aligners to ensure your teeth line up right.

“The transformation that occurs with kids as their teeth are aligned is rewarding and very satisfying,” says Dr. Michael Durbin, an orthodontist of 30 years and a member of the American Association of Orthodontists Board of Trustees.

Employment is expected to increase 7% by 2028, adding 500 jobs.

Learn more about orthodontists.

3. Physician Assistant

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $108,610

Unemployment Rate: 1.1%

Physician assistants typically see patients, diagnose and treat health problems, prescribe medications, and may even assist in surgeries.

The responsibilities may sound like those of a physician, but there are a few key differences: Instead of pursuing a doctor of medicine, a physician assistant must earn a master’s from an accredited PA program. And to practice, PAs must collaborate with a physician in most states.

“Because we are highly trained, collaborative and versatile, we are a ready solution to some of the most pressing health care challenges of today, like access to medical care and provider shortages in underserved and rural areas,” says David E. Mittman, a PA of more than 40 years and president and chairman of the American Academy of PAs Board of Directors.

Employment in this field is expected to grow 31% by 2028, adding 37,000 jobs.

Learn more about physician assistants or physician assistant programs.

2. Dentist

Industry: Health careMedian Salary: $151,850

Unemployment Rate: 0.9%

Dentists are responsible for keeping your pearly whites in top shape. After attending undergrad, these health care providers spend four years in dental school learning to diagnose and treat diseases of the mouth and facial areas.

Their work includes doing fillings, performing surgeries, prescribing medicines, treating gum disease, replacing missing teeth, addressing problems with jaw joints, doing root canals and administering anesthetics.

“Dentistry helps people feel better, have better overall health, higher self-esteem and feel younger,” says Dr. Gordon J. Christensen, CEO of Practical Clinical Courses, which produces continuing education classes for dentists, and CEO of Clinicians Report Foundation, a dental research nonprofit.

The field is expected to grow 8% by 2028, adding 10,400 jobs.

Learn more about dentists.

1. Software Developer

Industry: TechnologyMedian Salary: $103,620

Unemployment Rate: 1.6%

If you’ve used a dating app to meet your soulmate or word processing software to type your groundbreaking thesis, you may have a software developer to thank. Software developers are responsible for designing computer software and smartphone applications and finding ways to improve existing programs. They work with users to determine how the software might best fit their needs and then conceive how different aspects of the program will work together.

“My favorite part about being a software developer is getting to recognize some of the world’s biggest problems and do my best to solve them,” says Kyle Boss, a software engineer at Tinder.

Employment in this field is expected to grow 26% by 2028, adding 241,500 jobs.

Learn more about software developers.

The Best Jobs of 2020 include:

— Software developer.

— Dentist.

— Physician assistant.

— Orthodontist.

— Nurse practitioner.

— Statistician.

— Physician.

— Speech-language pathologist.

— Oral and maxillofacial surgeon

— Veterinarian.

See the full rankings.

More from U.S. News

How U.S. News Ranks the Best Jobs

25 Best Jobs That Pay $100K

The Highest Paying Jobs Without A Degree

The 25 Best Jobs of 2020 originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 01/07/20: This slideshow was first published on a previous date and has been updated with new information.