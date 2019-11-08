Balanced Fund 12934.70 + .10 + .25 + 16.12 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2184.34 – .13 – 1.39 + 11.65 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12934.70 + .10 + .25 + 16.12

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2184.34 – .13 – 1.39 + 11.65

Emerging Markets 347.74 – .88 + .88 + 15.35

Equity Income Fund 13195.14 + .27 + .95 + 21.96

GNMA 757.93 – .02 – .39 + 5.19

General Municipal Debt 1407.17 – .08 – .61 + 6.73

Gold Fund 277.65 – 1.70 – 6.12 + 23.32

High Current Yield 2294.65 – .06 + .05 + 11.62

High Yield Municipal 665.57 – .07 – .57 + 8.15

International Fund 1941.51 – .14 + 1.00 + 19.15

Science and Technology Fund 3023.21 + .55 + 1.08 + 31.72

Short Investment Grade 371.77 + .04 – .13 + 4.19

Short Municipal 188.80 – .06 + 2.23

US Government 685.08 – .27 – 1.38 + 5.89

