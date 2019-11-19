Best Hostess Gift Ideas

During the holiday season, many Americans will accept invitations from friends and family to participate in their celebrations. And with…

During the holiday season, many Americans will accept invitations from friends and family to participate in their celebrations. And with those invitations comes a desire to not arrive empty-handed. Bringing a small gift for the host or hostess is considered polite, particularly when you’re showing up for a delicious holiday meal.

To show your appreciation at any social or family events throughout the holiday season, here are 10 inexpensive hostess gift ideas:

— Inexpensive bottle of wine.

— Holiday ornament.

— Flavored oils or vinegar.

— Small assortment of good candies.

— A candle.

— Bag of local craft coffee.

— Package of good cookies.

— Small soap assortment.

— Craft beer.

— Thoughtful thank-you note.

Note that when you’re giving a food item as a gift, you should present it at the door when you arrive. This item is a gift to the host or hostess, so it is up to them whether they choose to serve your item to other guests or save it for themselves later.

Best Hostess Gifts

Inexpensive bottle of wine. An affordable but well-regarded bottle of wine is perhaps the easiest hostess gift to give. Stop by a wine shop and ask for such a bottle, requesting that the store clerk identify a great low-priced wine. Columbia Crest makes particularly good low-cost wines if you’re looking for a particular vineyard.

Holiday ornament. A simple ornament from a local gift shop is a wonderful gift to give to your host or hostess. Since you don’t know his or her decorating style, it’s a good idea to get something simple, so it will fit well with a variety of decorations.

Flavored oils or vinegar. These are great gifts for foodies who are hosting. If there’s an oil and vinegar shop in your area, stop in and ask if they have a good option for a low-priced gift for someone. Many such shops will have a small assortment at a good price, which makes for a great gift in such situations.

Small assortment of good candies. This hostess gift is easy and inexpensive to assemble. You can buy a prepackaged assortment from a good source or simply assemble your own variety and give it in a small gift bag. This is a great option for someone with a real sweet tooth.

A candle. This is a wonderful option for a host with a nicely decorated home. You can often find beautiful candles on sale with a bit of hunting. Choose a subdued color and a pleasant, but not overly strong, scent.

Bag of local craft coffee. Local coffee beans are a great choice if the host or hostess are coffee drinkers. Find a local coffee roaster and buy a bag of beans directly from it. If you’re sure the hostess has a coffee grinder, give her a whole bean coffee. If not, ask the roaster to grind the coffee for you.

Package of good cookies. Delicious baked sweets are another great option for hostesses with a sweet tooth. Simply select a package of particularly tasty cookies and hand them over with a smile.

Small soap assortment. This hostess gift can be a great option for almost any household. There are an abundance of wonderful craft soaps out there at reasonable prices these days.

Craft beer. A sampling of local beer is perfect for any hostess who enjoys craft beers. Take the time to select something a little unusual. A stop at a liquor store and request for some advice from the person working there will help you find something just right.

Thoughtful thank-you note. A simple card is a wonderful addition to any gift and can be a nice hostess gift on its own. Take the time to sit down with a pen and small note card and genuinely thank your host or hostess, not only for the courtesy of inviting you, but for what they’ve given to your life over the years. A simple three or four sentences of genuine thanks can be the most meaningful and powerful gift of all.

A gift for your host or hostess is a simple touch of class that doesn’t have to be expensive. Keep your hostess gift simple and thoughtful, and you’ll strike the right note this holiday season.

