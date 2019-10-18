18 Gift Ideas for Nursing Home Residents

Gifts that keep on giving. Your time and attention during nursing home visits are wonderful gifts in themselves. But when…

Your time and attention during nursing home visits are wonderful gifts in themselves. But when there’s a holiday or birthday on the way, or you just want to pamper someone you care about, you have plenty of gift-giving options.

Just keep a few guidelines in mind:

— Space is at a premium in most nursing home rooms.

— Valuables can get mislaid or go missing — receiving expensive electronics or other pricey presents can actually make residents feel anxious.

The best gifts for elderly nursing home residents leave them with a bit of extra comfort and enjoyment. Here are some tips from a long-term care expert and a family caregiver/author with insight on what residents really like to receive.

Blankets and outerwear.

Extra blankets are always welcome. Blankets brighten a room, while helping residents keep warm and cozy. “Residents in nursing homes are always cold, even if it’s 97 degrees and humid,” says Chris Gebhart, activity director at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph, a long-term care facility in western Pennsylvania. A wearable sleeved blanket is perfect for sitting outdoors on the front porch on a mild day. A soft cotton jacket is another warm, practical idea.

Gripper slippers or socks.

Cold feet need warm slippers. Easy-to-put-on fleece or fuzzy slippers with small rubber grippers on the bottom are a good find. Similarly, socks with grippers help keep residents safe by reducing the potential for falls and resulting injuries.

Bird feeder.

Is your resident a nature-lover who has an outdoor view? If so, you can encourage bird-watching, suggests Peggy Cole, a long-time family caregiver who writes about nursing homes and issues affecting older adults. More than anything, Cole says, her elderly mother and aunt loved the bird feeder that she installed on a shepherd’s hook on the grounds of the nursing home where they both lived. “They would spend hours looking out of their personal room window, watching the birds and squirrels,” she says. “It gave them a lot of enjoyment.” With each visit, Cole would bring in bird feed, so volunteers could keep it filled.

Framed photos and artwork.

Think wall decor for a resident’s room where surface space is scarce. Framed photos that serve as reminders of the past, such as wedding pictures or holiday shots, add an individual touch and a sense of family history. Artwork — from grandchildren’s drawings to masterpiece prints — bring color and life to the room. An attractive calendar with larger numbers is a practical use of wall space.

Wreaths.

Wreaths set off the entrance to a resident’s room. Seasonality isn’t necessarily the point — in many nursing homes, wreaths with wintry holly and greens, autumnal themes or glittering concoctions of ribbons and bows can all adorn a single residence. By helping residents easily find their rooms on look-alike units, wreaths also serve as landmarks, Cole notes.

Residents also love to decorate their windowsills, Gebhart says. There can be some competition for door and windowsill rights when people share a room, she adds: “That’s their space. That little space is all they have left, and they want to make it nice and homey.”

Goodies for sharing.

Bake a cake, and everyone’s your friend. Cole sometimes brought a homemade cake when visiting her mother and aunt. She would set up at a dining-area table and slice the cake, and fellow residents would come by to chat up the family members in hopes of getting a slice.

Store-bought treats are also popular, including sugar-free versions for residents with medical conditions like diabetes. A box of individually wrapped chocolates or candies is a nice way for residents to enjoy and distribute treats to their neighbors.

Flowers.

If someone loves flowers, a fresh bouquet makes a great surprise. When visiting her aunt and mother, Cole would sometimes bring a bunch of cut flowers. Arranging the blossoms together and then putting them in the dining room or other common area enhanced the experience. “If you place the vase in the middle of the table, everyone who walks by says: ‘Oh, where did you get the flowers?’ or ‘Aren’t those beautiful,'” she notes.

Sports team merchandise.

Mugs, caps and jerseys and other sports merchandise with a team logo let residents proclaim their fandom. Among residents’ favorites are “any kind of hometown sports team item,” Gebhart says. “We have Steelers hats and Pirates T-shirts and (customized) mugs. Anything that’s sports-related because lots of residents still support their hometown team.”

Stationery.

Attractive stationery, assorted pens and a sheet of stamps are thoughtful gifts. “Some of our residents still like to write,” Gebhart says. “They’re not of a generation of typing on a computer.” On your end, look forward to receiving handwritten notes in flowing cursive and keeping in touch through a leisurely postal correspondence.

Bath and grooming products.

Why not bring along a small basket filled with bottles of shampoo and body wash? Dry skin is a persistent problem for older adults, so lotion also comes in handy. For residents who like using scent (and whose roommates aren’t bothered by it), a perfume flask makes a decorative gift. Men might enjoy receiving a bottle of bracing cologne or aftershave. Manicure paraphernalia — nail polish in bright colors, emery boards and cuticle sticks — is perfect for residents who like to keep their nails in top shape.

Hygiene helpers.

Unfortunately, group facilities, including nursing homes, can be breeding grounds for infectious organisms. Hand sanitizers are useful and practical gifts to keep hands germ-free after spending time in common facility areas. “I would bring in hand wipes and air freshener for the bathroom, because those (items) always went fast,” Cole says.

Scarves and accessories.

Colorful scarves and decorative pins are simple accessories that add flair to a resident’s outfits. Accessories can be practical too. Cole suggests eyeglass tethers that residents can wear throughout the day as a simple, effective solution for keeping track of their glasses.

Costume jewelry.

Residents love receiving beads, necklaces and other trinkets, Gebhart says. To be safe, avoid fine jewelry or other expensive items that could go missing between visits. “My mom had me take home her Kindle and jewelry,” Cole says, after her mother lost several rings that became too loose for her fingers. “She had me take home her CD player. She was so afraid it would disappear that it caused more anxiety than it was of value to her. Things get lost. Things do walk away, even in the best of homes.”

Print subscriptions.

A subscription to a favorite print publication helps a resident feel entertained and informed. A magazine such as Sports Illustrated or Good Housekeeping is something to look forward to in the mail. Subscriptions to national or local newspapers provide food for thought and maintain a connection to daily events. Large-type versions are available for some magazines like Reader’s Digest.

Craft supplies.

Adult coloring books, paint brushes and paint, sewing kits, yarn for knitters and other supplies keep craft-loving residents happily occupied. Crafts can provide fodder for activities during visits or spark memories of lifelong pursuits. For instance, Gebhart describes a resident, a former interior decorator, who still loves to sit and sort through fabric swatches, decorating magazines and blueprints of different rooms.

Games and puzzles.

Break out a deck of cards or a Scrabble set and watch nursing home residents and visitors alike become quickly absorbed in the game. A box of trivia questions, mahjong tiles or Jenga pieces can stir anyone’s competitive juices, whereas jigsaw puzzles inspire group cooperation. For residents who prefer solo activities, electronic or pen-and-paper sudoku or crosswords are also satisfying. Fair warning: If you take on elderly residents in word games, chances are high that their vocabulary is more extensive than yours.

Walker caddy.

Residents who rely on walkers might appreciate a walker basket or caddy. Cole has written about possessions that really help residents, including a fabric walker caddy that you could sew at home. The caddy provides large pockets so users can organize and carry objects like cough drops or small notebooks hands-free. You can also find metal or fabric walker baskets, including some that come with cup holders, in stores or online.

Mixed media.

“West Side Story,” anyone? A much-loved movie is a gift that a resident can enjoy over and over, whether viewing with his or her own DVD player or through access to the nursing home’s media room. You could also put together a playlist featuring songs from individual artists or focused on preferred genres like jazz. Books in favorite genres with large print are welcome gifts for avid readers. Spend part of your visit watching movies or listening to music together, or reading aloud from a novel or newspaper. (Many public libraries partner with local nursing homes in outreach programs to provide an assortment of free print and digital materials for residents.)

