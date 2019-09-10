10 Most Politically Stable Countries, Ranked by Perception

In a world witnessing multiple conflicts and heightened tensions, examining the perceptions of countries’ political stability is a critical metric to consider in forming social and economic policies. A 1992 Harvard study, for example, examined more than three decades of data to find that frequent levels of government collapse adversely affect countries’ economies.
Political stability helps leaders in other countries, companies and organizations determine their policies toward nations, including levels of direct investment to pour into a nation. And weighing political stability extends to wealthy, developed countries. The United Kingdom is hurtling toward an uncertain future because of Brexit, and the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has experienced a high level of turnover. On the eve of John Bolton being released as national security adviser, the Brookings Institution charted a 77% turnover of Trump’s “A Team” of advisers.
The following are the 10 countries seen as the most politically stable, according to the 2019 Best Countries rankings, in which more than 20,000 people from four regions evaluated 80 countries across a number of specific attributes. Caring about human rights is one of nine attributes that were weighted equally to develop the Best Countries’ Quality of Life subranking. The other attributes include affordability, providing a good job market, being economically stable, being family friendly, having a high level of income equality, being safe, having a well-developed public education system, and a well-developed public health system.
The U.K. at No. 14 and the U.S. at No. 20 failed to make the list of the 10 countries seen as most politically stable.
10. New Zealand
Politically Stable Ranking: 10
Best Countries Ranking: 12
9. Luxembourg
Politically Stable Ranking: 9
Best Countries Ranking: 19
8. Norway
Politically Stable Ranking: 8
Best Countries Ranking: 9
7. Netherlands
Politically Stable Ranking: 7
Best Countries Ranking: 11
6. Sweden
Politically Stable Ranking: 6
Best Countries Ranking: 6
5. Finland
Politically Stable Ranking: 5
Best Countries Ranking: 14
4. Switzerland
Politically Stable Ranking: 4
Best Countries Ranking: 1
3. Australia
Politically Stable Ranking: 3
Best Countries Ranking: 7
2. Denmark
Politically Stable Ranking: 2
Best Countries Ranking: 13
1. Canada
Politically Stable Ranking: 1
Best Countries Ranking: 3
