Balanced Fund 12220.10 + .47 + .21 + 9.71

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2060.36 – .11 + .29 + 5.32

Emerging Markets 322.63 – .32 – 1.47 + 7.02

Equity Income Fund 12235.19 + .76 + .51 + 13.09

GNMA 737.49 – .08 + .12 + 2.35

General Municipal Debt 1379.37 + .11 + .41 + 4.62

Gold Fund 224.08 – 1.03 + .49 – .48

High Current Yield 2223.43 + .23 – .03 + 8.16

High Yield Municipal 648.00 + .02 + .39 + 5.29

International Fund 1810.73 + .65 + .37 + 11.13

Science and Technology Fund 2842.28 + .73 + .11 + 23.84

Short Investment Grade 365.00 – .03 + .15 + 2.30

Short Municipal 186.90 – .02 + .07 + 1.20

US Government 662.89 – .30 + .14 + 2.46

