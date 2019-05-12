Comparing Credit Cards With Rental Car Coverage

Renting a car is rarely a stress-free experience, as you approach the rental counter after your vehicle has broken down or after a long or delayed flight. One nerve-wracking part of the car rental process…

Renting a car is rarely a stress-free experience, as you approach the rental counter after your vehicle has broken down or after a long or delayed flight. One nerve-wracking part of the car rental process is when you’re asked to purchase added insurance, sometimes with great insistence. Do you really need to buy it?

You could skip it — and the daily fee — if your credit card provides rental coverage as one of its benefits. But before you turn down this added protection, you need to know what your policy includes. Understanding your card’s rental car insurance and how this benefit works can help you make a more informed decision before you arrive at the rental counter.

How Rental Car Coverage Works

When you rent a car, the rental company will offer you the option to purchase insurance for the vehicle. Known as a collision damage waiver or a loss damage waiver, this protection can cost as much as $45 a day. However, if you have a personal auto insurance policy and a credit card that provides rental car coverage, paying for rental car insurance is often redundant and unnecessary.

[Read: Best Travel Rewards Credit Cards.]

Whether you decide to take advantage of your credit card’s rental coverage will depend on the type of coverage and how it fits with your personal auto insurance policy. Below are a few terms you should understand about your credit card’s car rental benefits.

Primary versus secondary coverage. You might be surprised by how many credit cards provide rental insurance as a benefit. But not all policies are created equal. One of the most important distinctions to understand is whether you have primary or secondary coverage.

While harder to come by, primary rental car coverage is available with some credit cards. This means you can rely on your credit card’s coverage entirely rather than file a claim with your insurance company in many cases.

This is ideal, as it saves you from paying a deductible and a potentially higher car insurance rate. A 2017 study by InsuranceQuotes.com and Quadrant Information Services found that filing a single auto insurance claim of at least $2,000 will increase your premium by 44.1%, on average.

With the typical secondary rental car coverage credit cards provide, you wouldn’t be able to avoid making a claim.

“The credit card benefits will only kick in once your primary, or existing, auto coverage stops,” explains Joe Stanish, co-founder of personal finance app Honeyfi.

Collision versus liability coverage. Credit cards typically only provide collision protection. “This means that in the event you get into an accident, the damage to your car is covered,” Stanish says. However, if anyone gets hurt, or if you cause damage to another car or to property, you will need liability insurance to be fully protected.

If you have auto insurance, that policy will typically include liability for a rental car. But confirm that detail with your insurance provider. “If you don’t have auto insurance, you’ll want to accept the supplemental liability coverage the rental car company offers, which can be expensive,” Stanish says.

Check your credit card’s rental car coverage before you travel. Natasha Rachel Smith, previous credit card expert for rebate website TopCashback.com, says, “Like auto insurance, credit cards also have many restrictions and exclusions. So, before you rent a car … ask about their exclusions, and narrow down just how much coverage you have in case of a collision.”

[Read: Best Cash Back Credit Cards.]

Comparing the Best Credit Cards With Rental Car Coverage

Never compare credit cards based on just one benefit, such as rental car insurance. Look at the full picture, including costs such as a card’s interest rate and annual fee, if applicable. Card rewards or benefits might seem lucrative at first, but not if you have to pay hefty interest charges or other fees.

Below are some of the best cards from major credit card issuers that offer rental car coverage. Compare the terms to select a card that would work best for you.

Important Questions to Ask Your Credit Card Issuer Before Renting a Car

Make sure you fully understand when and how your credit card rental car benefits kick in. Many card issuers will make that information available online, but you can also call the phone number on the back of your credit card to verify it. You’ll want to get answers to these questions:

Is the coverage primary or secondary? Find out if you will need to rely on your own car insurance, if you have it, before the credit card’s coverage takes effect.

How do I ensure that I’m covered? Your card might supply coverage, but that doesn’t mean you’re in the clear. Usually, you must pay for the rental in full with the card that provides the coverage, plus decline the rental agency’s collision or loss damage waiver. You must also be the primary renter of the car.

What types of vehicles are covered? Some credit card rental agreements exclude certain types of vehicles, such as motorcycles, trucks, vans and older or expensive cars. Additionally, coverage usually only applies to traditional rentals and not car-sharing services such as Zipcar.

How long am I covered? Typically, your rental protection will last 14 days, although some policies last 30 days or longer. If you plan to take an extended trip, you might need to rely on your own insurance once your card’s benefits end.

In which countries am I covered? Certain countries are excluded from international coverage. For example, Ireland, Israel and Jamaica are often excluded because of local laws that require drivers to purchase collision damage protection from a rental company.

What type of incidents are — and are not — covered? Theft and physical damage to the rental car are the most common kinds of loss credit cards cover. Many will also pick up the cost of towing and related fees. However, almost all credit card policies will not pay for injuries or damage you cause to other cars or property because of an accident. If you’re at fault, you’ll need to rely on your own auto insurance for liability coverage, which may not be enough for a major accident.

Additionally, credit card policies generally don’t cover personal items stolen from the vehicle. Check your homeowners or renters insurance policy instead.

What if I don’t have auto insurance? You’ll need to purchase basic liability coverage through the rental company.

What’s the process for filing a claim? For a theft or accident, know that filing a claim through your credit card rather than relying on the rental company’s insurance will require some extra work on your part. Understanding what that process is, including what types of documentation you will need, can prevent you from wasting time dealing with a claim while on business or personal travel.

[Read: Best Low-Interest Credit Cards.]

Who’s my point of contact? Once you initiate a claim, you might need to handle the process through a third party and not the bank or the rental agency. Have the right contact information in case of an accident.

What to Do if You’re in an Accident

Of course, no one wants a trip to come crashing to a halt. But the reality is that accidents happen, and all you can do is prepare.

In case of an accident, follow the same steps as if you were in your own car: Make sure no one is hurt, call first responders if necessary, exchange contact information, and take photos of any damage. Contact your rental car company — keep the rental agreement on hand — to report the accident and find out how much the company will cover. Then, contact your card issuer to work out coverage of the remaining costs.

Although many card issuers ask you to file a claim within 90 to 180 days, aim to file a claim as well as a police report within 24 hours.

“The process might seem tedious,” Smith says, “but being prepared and knowing you’re covered could make a huge difference on whether you pay hundreds of dollars out of pocket or not.”

More from U.S. News

How Credit Cards Work

How to Set Up Credit Card Travel Notifications

How Good Is Credit Card Travel Insurance?

Comparing Credit Cards With Rental Car Coverage originally appeared on usnews.com