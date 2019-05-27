202
Home » Latest News » AP Top Political News…

AP Top Political News at 11:46 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 12:00 am 05/27/2019 12:00am
Share

Trump wishes ‘happy Memorial Day’ to US, Japanese troops

Pence honors fallen service members at Arlington cemetery

In mostly white Iowa, black Dems poised to play a 2020 role

In some Democrat-led states, lawmakers differ on abortion

AP FACT CHECK: Trump promises not just the moon, but Mars

California congressman says he’s taken photo with dead enemy

A hefty donation to Trump’s inaugural comes under scrutiny

French far-right makes big demands on Macron after small win

AP FACT CHECK: Trump takes credit for Obama’s gains for vets

Impeach Trump? Most 2020 Democrats tiptoe past the question

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!